|
|[May 01, 2018]
|
New Canopy Solution Significantly Reduces Time Spent on IRS Notices
Canopy,
the leading cloud-based practice efficiency platform for tax and
accounting professionals, unveiled its Notices solution today, giving
practitioners a streamlined option for efficiently managing and
resolving IRS and state notices for their clients.
More than 200 million IRS notices were sent to taxpayers last year. With
more than 150 different types of penalties, managing and understanding
each one can be exhausting and costly. Because IRS funding has declined
by $2.4B since 2010, cheaper, automated collections continue to have
greater prominence in enforcing compliance on a large scale, meaning
that even more notices will be sent out in the coming years.
Due to the complexity and time-consuming nature of IRS notices, they can
pose a significant challenge for tax practitioners.
"The IRS can cover more ground sending millions of notices than they can
by doing traditional audits," said Nate Barrett, Vice President of
Product and Design at Canopy. "Now, the average accounting firm is
dealing with upwards of 100 notices per year. IRS notices are a huge
source of frustration for many firms, as it can take the average
practitioner morethan three hours to research and respond to a single
notice. And this all comes with a sense of anxiety due to the almost
certain panic and stress the clients are feeling."
Canopy's Notices product enables tax and accounting professionals to
quickly identify the type of IRS notice their client received, and then
provides comprehensive steps and best practices to quickly resolve the
issue.
Supporting features include:
-
Notice Library - Professionals can quickly assess and
understand the situation of time-sensitive notices with search
capabilities via Canopy's Notices library, allowing for on-the-spot
client advice and consultation.
-
Resolution and Letter Templates to Take Action - Resolve
each notice with step-by-step instructions and tools developed by
seasoned tax professionals and former IRS employees.
-
Management Dashboard and Status Tracking - Never let a notice
slip through the cracks. Canopy lets users assign tasks, track
progress based on official deadlines, and see engagement statuses-all
within one dashboard to view firm-wide activities.
"Despite the deluge of IRS notices, an effective software solution that
handles the holistic process for managing and responding to them has not
been available to accounting professionals," continued Barrett. "Canopy
is pleased to roll out this new solution for our users to further
streamline the complex tax process by dramatically reducing the time
spent on each notice and increasing clarity and coordination across the
board."
About Canopy
Canopy provides a cloud-based practice efficiency suite for tax and
accounting professionals. Its intuitive, easy-to-use software enables
practitioners to deliver better client experiences and automate the
busywork out of their day-to-day. Canopy's suite of products includes
solutions for practice management, tax resolution, notices, and
transcripts. Canopy was founded by Kurt Avarell, who walked away from
his career as a Wall Street tax attorney to launch Canopy in 2014.
Learn more at www.canopytax.com
and @CanopyTax.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180501005688/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]