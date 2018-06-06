|
|[April 30, 2018]
New Collaboration between NMI and Paysafe Provides Partners and Merchants with Significant International Reach and Capabilities to Grow Their Business
NMI,
a leading provider of payments enablement technology for independent
sales organizations (ISOs), independent software vendors (ISVs),
value-added resellers (VARs) and payment facilitators, and Paysafe,
a leading global payments provider, today announced an expanded
partnership which sees NMI leverage Paysafe's global acquiring and
processing reach and Paysafe deepen its integration and offering
accessible through NMI's payments enablement technology. Together, the
two organizations have developed a customizable payment processing
solution that provides flexibility and a range of features and payment
method acceptance to their merchants and partners based on their
specific gateway and acquiring requirements.
For more than a decade, NMI has worked with Paysafe to deliver its ISOs,
ISVs and VARs value-added, innovative payment processing solutions.
Through the new collaboration, partners using the NMI gateway can
further enhance their platforms by enabling their merchants with a
frictionless on-boarding experience and secure processing of credit card
and direct debit (ACH) payments through Paysafe's supported platforms in
the United States, Canada, Europe and Australia. A further benefit is
that Paysafe is a principal member of Visa and Mastercard in Europe,
meaning it can directly acquire and process Visa and Mastercard
transactions across the continent. The Paysafe solution also allows for
fast and easy accunt on-boarding for merchants. In addition, this
collaboration will bring value to Paysafe customers by leveraging more
than 150 NMI shopping cart integrations. And with NMI's strong U.S.
distribution and multi-tiered hierarchal portfolio management
capabilities, Paysafe partners can more easily on-board and manage their
merchant customers.
"Our core focus is on delivering value to our partners and taking away
the headache of having to develop their own technology, and our
partnership with Paysafe is based on this guiding principle," said NMI
CEO Roy Banks. "Paysafe is a very flexible partner, focused on providing
customizable solutions for its partners and is also gateway agnostic,
unlike other processors in this industry. It's strong, relevant
partnerships like this that make sense for us and enable us to deliver
innovative solutions to our partners."
"Our ethos is that one size does not fit all and we need to be flexible
and allow our merchants and partners to easily plug into our platform in
order to grow their business," said Paysafe CEO of Payment Processing
for North America Todd Linden. "This expanded partnership with NMI
reinforces this approach and our commitment to developing an unrivalled
payments platform for our customers - something we continue to focus on
and invest in."
For ISOs, ISVs and VARs wishing to use the technology provided through
this partnership, NMI and Paysafe will work closely together to ensure
seamless integration, operation and customer support.
About NMI
NMI provides payments enablement technology that empowers ISOs, ISVs,
VARs and payment facilitators to offer branded payment gateway services
without building or maintaining their own technology. Our exceptional
team of software engineers has created a security-focused, feature-rich,
omni-channel payment gateway platform that partners can completely and
transparently brand, removing NMI from their merchant customers' view.
Headquartered in Roselle, Illinois, NMI is the operating trade name of
Network Merchants, LLC. For more information, please visit www.nmi.com.
About Paysafe
Paysafe is a leading global provider of end-to-end payment solutions.
Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and
transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment
processing, digital wallet and online cash solutions. Delivered through
an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward
mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence
between brick-and-mortar and online payments. With over 20 years of
online payment experience, a combined transactional volume of US $56
billion in 2017 and over 2,600 staff located in 12 global locations,
Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 200 payment types in
over 40 currencies around the world. For more information, visit www.paysafe.com.
