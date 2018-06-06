[April 30, 2018] New Collaboration between NMI and Paysafe Provides Partners and Merchants with Significant International Reach and Capabilities to Grow Their Business

NMI, a leading provider of payments enablement technology for independent sales organizations (ISOs), independent software vendors (ISVs), value-added resellers (VARs) and payment facilitators, and Paysafe, a leading global payments provider, today announced an expanded partnership which sees NMI leverage Paysafe's global acquiring and processing reach and Paysafe deepen its integration and offering accessible through NMI's payments enablement technology. Together, the two organizations have developed a customizable payment processing solution that provides flexibility and a range of features and payment method acceptance to their merchants and partners based on their specific gateway and acquiring requirements. For more than a decade, NMI has worked with Paysafe to deliver its ISOs, ISVs and VARs value-added, innovative payment processing solutions. Through the new collaboration, partners using the NMI gateway can further enhance their platforms by enabling their merchants with a frictionless on-boarding experience and secure processing of credit card and direct debit (ACH) payments through Paysafe's supported platforms in the United States, Canada, Europe and Australia. A further benefit is that Paysafe is a principal member of Visa and Mastercard in Europe, meaning it can directly acquire and process Visa and Mastercard transactions across the continent. The Paysafe solution also allows for fast and easy accunt on-boarding for merchants. In addition, this collaboration will bring value to Paysafe customers by leveraging more than 150 NMI shopping cart integrations. And with NMI's strong U.S. distribution and multi-tiered hierarchal portfolio management capabilities, Paysafe partners can more easily on-board and manage their merchant customers. "Our core focus is on delivering value to our partners and taking away the headache of having to develop their own technology, and our partnership with Paysafe is based on this guiding principle," said NMI CEO Roy Banks. "Paysafe is a very flexible partner, focused on providing customizable solutions for its partners and is also gateway agnostic, unlike other processors in this industry. It's strong, relevant partnerships like this that make sense for us and enable us to deliver innovative solutions to our partners." "Our ethos is that one size does not fit all and we need to be flexible and allow our merchants and partners to easily plug into our platform in order to grow their business," said Paysafe CEO of Payment Processing for North America Todd Linden. "This expanded partnership with NMI reinforces this approach and our commitment to developing an unrivalled payments platform for our customers - something we continue to focus on and invest in."

For ISOs, ISVs and VARs wishing to use the technology provided through this partnership, NMI and Paysafe will work closely together to ensure seamless integration, operation and customer support. About NMI NMI provides payments enablement technology that empowers ISOs, ISVs, VARs and payment facilitators to offer branded payment gateway services without building or maintaining their own technology. Our exceptional team of software engineers has created a security-focused, feature-rich, omni-channel payment gateway platform that partners can completely and transparently brand, removing NMI from their merchant customers' view. Headquartered in Roselle, Illinois, NMI is the operating trade name of Network Merchants, LLC. For more information, please visit www.nmi.com. About Paysafe Paysafe is a leading global provider of end-to-end payment solutions. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet and online cash solutions. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. With over 20 years of online payment experience, a combined transactional volume of US $56 billion in 2017 and over 2,600 staff located in 12 global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 200 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. For more information, visit www.paysafe.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180430005281/en/

