[April 30, 2018] New Breakthrough 360 Degree, Click-To-Play Action Video Camera Hits Lowest Price Point On The Market

SHENZHEN, China, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Evomotion, LLC, today launched its revolutionary Wunder360 C1 360-degree camera available at www.wunder360.com, enabling anyone from novice photographers, outdoor enthusiasts, professional photographers or extreme-sports athletes, to produce well-edited video clips with easy-to-use, click-to-play in-camera capturing and editing features. While comparable 360-degree action cameras like Rylo and GoPro may cost anywhere between $400 and $750 or more, Evomotion is offering the Wunder360 C1 at the affordable entry-level price of $159. Together with the Wunder360 C1, Evomotion introduced ViewPilot software technology which empowers anyone without a professional knowledge base to easily create pro-like video clips. Users will never miss a single unplanned moment with panoramic 360-degree full-scene capturing. In addition, flat clips focusing on selected people or objects can be automatically generated from 360° footage with a few swipes or even just a tap. What's more, the smart stabilization algorithms keep your perfectly framed videos dramatically sharper and smoother making projects that traditionally take hours, completein just seconds. "We are pleased to offer such an affordable compact camera with the latest computer vision technologies that truly rivals competitor offerings which anyone from beginner to professional can use to easily create pro-like video clips," said Weibing Huang, Chief Technology Officer, Evomotion. "We made sure that the Wunder360 C1 is powerful and scalable enough to satisfy both daily life activity, as well as the more advanced, hardcore adventures." Wunder360 C1 Features

With its compact, easy-to-use design, the Wunder360 C1 provides consumers with high-end professional-grade camera technology, high image quality and feature-rich enhancements unmatched by other offerings on the market today. Plus, the camera's 360-degree capturing does away with the extremely limiting viewfinders and lens angles of traditional cameras.

Other essential features and specs include: 4K still picture

still picture 3K 30fps video in-camera stitching

30fps video in-camera stitching 1080p 60fps in-camera stitching

Manually or automatically generate highlight focused flat videos

Smart EIS

Time lapse/fast shooting/timer

In-app editing, social sharing & live-streaming

In-app filters

Beauty cam

In-app background music mixer

Compatible mounting accessories including gimbals, selfie sticks and tripods

microSD slot

Waterproof/dustproof case. Availability

The Wunder360 C1 is available now on www.wunder360.com. About Evomotion

Evomotion makes Computer Vision devices based on deep learning. www.evomotion.com View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-breakthrough-360-degree-click-to-play-action-video-camera-hits-lowest-price-point-on-the-market-300638669.html SOURCE Evomotion, LLC

