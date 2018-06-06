[April 29, 2018] New Property Innovation Offers Thousands Globally the Chance to Own Part of London's Most Iconic Property

LONDON, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- - New Commonwealth, an innovative property business, is offering people across the world the opportunity to own a share of the London home of iconic luxury brand Céline or world-famous Lord's Cricket ground for just £500 - Using blockchain technology, the company is giving many people around the world for the first time a unique opportunity to invest in some of London's most exclusive properties

The opportunity of a lifetime has been created after an innovative property investment company - New Commonwealth - announced its formation and intent to offer people the opportunity to own a piece of London's iconic real estate market. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/684064/Lords.jpg )

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/684065/Celine_Mayfair.jpg )

In the first proposition of its kind, property investment firm New Commonwealth is launching a revolutionary property ownerhip model that gives the opportunity for everybody to own a piece of iconic London. Using blockchain technology, people around the world will be offered a limited opportunity to purchase a share of two highly venerated properties in London; the London home of iconic luxury brand Céline, and world-famous Lord's Cricket ground, with the cost starting at just £500 for part of a significant parcel of land. Investors will own a piece of the most famous cricket ground in the world and this wonderful opportunity will act as a souvenir, keepsake, and perhaps someday it might yield additional benefits, or a piece of an iconic brand's home in the heart of one of the most famous districts in the world, Mayfair. It is a unique offer which for the first time ever allows ordinary people from across the world to buy an interest in a Mayfair property and associated rental returns.

In launching their revolutionary new way of doing business this week, New Commonwealth is bringing property investment into the future and allowing thousands of people to buy a share in some of London's most exclusive property. For decades, only wealthy investors or sophisticated property firms have been able to invest in London's most exclusive property. But thanks to a truly unique business model, New Commonwealth is democratising property ownership and taking opportunity from the hands of the privileged few and providing it to the many. A New Commonwealth spokesperson said: "Our revolutionary business approach means that for the first time anyone can own a part of this treasured city. The pride, profits and benefits of property investment has been the preserve of the few for far too long, so we're delighted to give everyone a chance to own their part of these magnificent locations." The New Commonwealth website has now opened for registrations of interest from potential investors, and anyone wanting to buy their own share in the Céline building or Lord's Cricket Ground can register their interest at newcommonwealth.com. Registrations of interest are open for the next 12 weeks. New Commonwealth will be adding new property to their portfolio and allowing people to register to invest in them each month through their website newcommonwealth.com.



