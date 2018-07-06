[April 27, 2018] New Study Finds that 24 Percent of Women Seen in the Obstetrics-Gynecology Setting Met NCCN Guidelines for Hereditary Cancer Genetic Testing

SALT LAKE CITY, April 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN), a leader in molecular diagnostics and personalized medicine, today announced that results from a large prospective process-intervention study that evaluated genetic testing practices in the obstetrics-gynecology setting will be presented at the 2018 ACOG annual meeting in Austin, Texas. The key findings are that 23.8 percent of patients qualified for genetic testing based on National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) guidelines and 5.5 percent of patients who underwent testing were found to carry a pathogenic mutation.

“Myriad is committed to helping obstetricians and gynecologists incorporate genetic testing into their practices and help expand patients’ access to personalized medicine,” said Royce (Terry) Adkins, M.D., FACOG, board certified ob-gyn physician and vice president of Medical Affairs, Myriad Genetic Laboratories. “Importantly, this study found that process-intervention strategies and the myRisk Hereditary Cancer test can help doctors find women at increased risk of hereditary breast and ovarian cancers so that steps can be taken to lower their risk.” The study data are summarized below. Follow Myriad on Twitter via @MyriadGenetics and stay informed about ACOG annual meeting news and updates by using the hashtag #ACOG18. Title: Hereditary Cancer Genetic Testing in Community-Based Obstetrics and Gynecology Settings.

Presenters: Mark S. DeFrancesco, M.D., FACOG, Women’s Health Connecticut and

Richard N. Waldman, M.D., FACOG, Associates for Women’s Medicine.

Date: Saturday, April 28, 2018, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. CST.

Poster Location: Session K, #3K. The study evaluated the impact of incorporating routine hereditary cancer risk assessment, counseling and follow-up genetic testing in the community obstetrics-gynecology practice setting. The trial included two large obstetrics-gynecology practice groups in two states with five practice sites. The process intervention included baseline process assessment, refinement of clinic-specific patient screening workflows and tools and training in hereditary cancer risk screening and follow-up. Outcomes related to hereditary cancer screening and testing were measured during an eight-week post-intervention period. Patients and providers also were surveyed about satisfaction with the process.

The results show that 3,811 women were screened for hereditary cancer risk. Among those screened, 23.8 percent met NCCN guidelines for genetic testing. Of those screened, 39 percent agreed to undergo genetic testing with the myRisk Hereditary Cancer test. Importantly, the myRisk Hereditary Cancer test found pathogenic mutations in more than five percent of women tested. All healthcare providers in this study said they would continue to use the established hereditary cancer risk assessment process. Additionally, 98.8 percent of patients referred for genetic testing were able to understand the information provided and 97.6 percent were satisfied with the overall process.

“This study demonstrates that it is feasible and beneficial to incorporate hereditary cancer screening, education and testing into community obstetrics-gynecology practices,” said Mark DeFrancesco, M.D., study investigator and managing partner at Westwood Women’s Health in Waterbury, Connecticut, a division of Women’s Health Connecticut. “Patients and providers were satisfied, and integrating multigene panel testing in this setting identified patients with significant cancer risks who would not otherwise have been identified.”

The findings from this study also support an ACOG position statement called Access to Genetic Testing, which was released in Jnuary 2018.

“Importantly, this study supports the ACOG position that obstetrician-gynecologists are qualified to counsel and order genetic tests by incorporating hereditary cancer screening into routine practice,” said Richard N. Waldman, M.D., study investigator and president of Associates for Women’s Medicine. “Understanding a woman’s hereditary cancer risk can dramatically impact medical management to prevent or delay cancer occurrence and to inform cancer care.”

About Myriad myRisk® Hereditary Cancer

The Myriad myRisk Hereditary Cancer test uses an extensive number of sophisticated technologies and proprietary algorithms in an 850 step laboratory process to evaluate 28 clinically-significant genes associated with eight hereditary cancer sites including: breast, colon, ovarian, endometrial, pancreatic, prostate and gastric cancers and melanoma. For more information visit: https://www.myriad.com/products-services/hereditary-cancers/myrisk-hereditary-cancer/. About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Inc., is a leading personalized medicine company dedicated to being a trusted advisor transforming patient lives worldwide with pioneering molecular diagnostics. Myriad discovers and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across six major medical specialties where molecular diagnostics can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. Myriad is focused on three strategic imperatives: transitioning and expanding its hereditary cancer testing markets, diversifying its product portfolio through the introduction of new products and increasing the revenue contribution from international markets. For more information on how Myriad is making a difference, please visit the Company's website: www.myriad.com.

Myriad, the Myriad logo, BART, BRACAnalysis, Colaris, Colaris AP, myPath, myRisk, Myriad myRisk, myRisk Hereditary Cancer, myChoice, myPlan, BRACAnalysis CDx, Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, myChoice HRD, EndoPredict, Vectra, GeneSight and Prolaris are trademarks or registered trademarks of Myriad Genetics, Inc. or its wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and foreign countries. MYGN-F, MYGN-G. Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to data being presented at the at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) annual meeting to be held April 27 to 30, 2018 in Austin, TX; process-intervention strategies and the myRisk Hereditary Cancer test helping doctors find women at increased risk of hereditary breast and ovarian cancers so that steps can be taken to lower their risk; expanding patients’ access to personalized medicine; the ability of an understanding a woman’s hereditary cancer risk to dramatically impact medical management to prevent or delay cancer occurrence and to inform cancer care; and the Company's strategic directives under the caption "About Myriad Genetics." These "forward-looking statements" are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those described or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: the risk that sales and profit margins of our existing molecular diagnostic tests and pharmaceutical and clinical services may decline or will not continue to increase at historical rates; risks related to our ability to transition from our existing product portfolio to our new tests; risks related to changes in the governmental or private insurers' reimbursement levels for our tests or our ability to obtain reimbursement for our new tests at comparable levels to our existing tests; risks related to increased competition and the development of new competing tests and services; the risk that we may be unable to develop or achieve commercial success for additional molecular diagnostic tests and pharmaceutical and clinical services in a timely manner, or at all; the risk that we may not successfully develop new markets for our molecular diagnostic tests and pharmaceutical and clinical services, including our ability to successfully generate revenue outside the United States; the risk that licenses to the technology underlying our molecular diagnostic tests and pharmaceutical and clinical services tests and any future tests are terminated or cannot be maintained on satisfactory terms; risks related to delays or other problems with operating our laboratory testing facilities; risks related to public concern over our genetic testing in general or our tests in particular; risks related to regulatory requirements or enforcement in the United States and foreign countries and changes in the structure of the healthcare system or healthcare payment systems; risks related to our ability to obtain new corporate collaborations or licenses and acquire new technologies or businesses on satisfactory terms, if at all; risks related to our ability to successfully integrate and derive benefits from any technologies or businesses that we license or acquire, including but not limited to our acquisition of Assurex, Sividon and the Clinic; risks related to our projections about the potential market opportunity for our products; the risk that we or our licensors may be unable to protect or that third parties will infringe the proprietary technologies underlying our tests; the risk of patent-infringement claims or challenges to the validity of our patents; risks related to changes in intellectual property laws covering our molecular diagnostic tests and pharmaceutical and clinical services and patents or enforcement in the United States and foreign countries, such as the Supreme Court decision in the lawsuit brought against us by the Association for Molecular Pathology et al; risks of new, changing and competitive technologies and regulations in the United States and internationally; the risk that we may be unable to comply with financial operating covenants under our credit or lending agreements; the risk that we will be unable to pay, when due, amounts due under our credit or lending agreements; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in Item 1A of our Annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2016, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Media Contact: Ron Rogers Investor Contact: Scott Gleason (801) 584-3065 (801) 584-1143 rrogers@myriad.com sgleason@myriad.com

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]