[April 26, 2018] New York Power Authority Selects C3 IoT for Customer-Centric Digital Utility Transformation

C3 IoT, the leading AI and IoT software platform for digital transformation, today announced that the New York Power Authority (NYPA) has selected C3 (News - Alert) IoT to provide the AI software foundation for NYPA's strategic plan to empower customers to be smart, engaged stewards of their energy efficiency goals. NYPA's statewide energy efficiency program is part of New York State's Reforming the Energy Vision strategy to lead on climate change and grow New York's clean energy economy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180426005603/en/ "Our partnership with C3 IoT is an important step in NYPA's journey to become the nation's first end-to-end digital utility," said Gil Quiniones, NYPA President and CEO. "We envision a future where customers play an increasingly vital role in understanding and managing their energy usage more efficiently - whether that's to optimize productivity, reduce costs, or decrease their carbon footprint. Together, we are leveraging next-generation technology to take advantage of the new energy landscape and the opportunities it presents for our customers." Under a multi-year agreement, NYPA will deploy C3 Energy Management™, a software-as-a-service ( SaaS (News - Alert) ) AI-based application as part of its New York Energy Manager (NYEM). Headquartered in Albany, NYEM is a digital energy service that provides more than 11,000 buildings - including large public and private facilities such as the State University of New York (SUNY) - with relevant, timely data on their energy use and expenditures. NYPA estimates that NYEM will continue to scale up to 20,000 buildings by 2020. These milestones will help New York meet its aggressive energy efficiency targets, including a recently announced 2025 target that incentivizes building owners to pursue building improvements to reduce energy consumption by 185 trillion BTUs (British thermal units) below forecasted energy use in 2025, the equivalent to the energy consumed by 1.8 million New York homes. The C3 Energy Management application significantly expands and enhances NYPA's capabilities by enabling NYEM to aggregate enormous volumes of disparate data, including real-time data from smart meters, building management systems, end-use equipment controls, sensors, weather data, occupancy and daylight data, solar data, and utility bills. The C3 Energy Management application will allow NYEM to employ machine learning at scale, generate insights about individual customers' energy usage, and deliver personalized recommendations to help each customer realize their energy, sustainability, and operational savings goals. This engagement is part of a larger journey that the Authority is embarking on to provide the next level of data-enabled energy management services to its customers. With C3 IoT, NYPA will be positioned to offer a full range of digital energy services to its customers, including building energy load forecasting, fault detection and diagnostics, continuous optimization of energy use, dynamic demand response, solar and energy storage monitoring, and aggregationand dispatch of buildings as distributed energy resources. "We are making a significant investment in C3 IoT as a strategic technology partner to fulfill NYPA's mission to put our customers at the center of everything we do," said Emilie Bolduc, Vice President of NYEM. "By leveraging the most innovative tools and technologies available, the addition of the C3 Energy Management application on the NYEM platform will allow NYPA to provide even more transparency and openness about our customers' energy performance, empowering all of us to achieve the best outcomes possible." "NYPA is demonstrating impressive leadership in its embrace of big data, analytics, AI, and IoT, to move boldly toward achieving its digital transformation mission," said Thomas M. Siebel, CEO, C3 IoT. "We're excited to join forces with NYPA in advancing their goal to be the nation's first all-digital utility and achieve Governor Cuomo's ambitious energy strategy for New York."

NYPA joins an impressive roster of C3 IoT customers, including leading utilities and energy companies worldwide, such as AEP, Consolidated Edison, Duke Energy (News - Alert) , Enel, Engie, Eversource, and SDG&E. For more information about the New York Energy Manager and how it can help reduce energy consumption and costs, visit the energy management center's webpage. About NYPA NYPA is the largest state public power organization in the nation, operating 16 generating facilities and more than 1,400 circuit-miles of transmission lines. More than 70 percent of the electricity NYPA produces is clean renewable hydropower. NYPA uses no tax money or state credit. It finances its operations through the sale of bonds and revenues earned in large part through sales of electricity. For more information visit www.nypa.gov and follow us on Twitter @NYPAenergy, Facebook, Instagram, Tumblr and LinkedIn. About C3 IoT C3 IoT is the world's leading AI and IoT software provider for digital transformation. C3 IoT delivers a comprehensive platform as a service (PaaS) for the rapid design, development, and deployment of large-scale big data, predictive analytics, AI, and IoT applications for any value chain. C3 IoT also provides a family of configurable and extensible SaaS products developed with and operating on its PaaS, including predictive maintenance, fraud detection, sensor network health, supply chain optimization, energy management, and customer engagement. More information is at https://c3iot.ai. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180426005603/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]