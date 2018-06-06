|
|[April 26, 2018]
|
New NSTA Press Book Counters Assaults on STEM Education with Positive Approaches for Science Educators
STEM
Education Now More Than Ever asserts the need for a new
case for STEM education in light of the 2016 presidential election and
challenges to the validity of science. In this new NSTA
Press book, veteran educator Rodger W. Bybee proposes positive
strategies the STEM education community can implement as it navigates
these unconventional times. His 2012 book The
Case for STEM Education was a call to confront pressing
challenges and opportunities in science classrooms. This new book is a
call to action at a time when the integrity of STEM disciplines is under
assault.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180426005436/en/
The wide-ranging book starts by discussing the Enlightenment, the U.S.
Constitution, democracy, and citizenship as reminders of the effects of
STEM disciplines on America's foundational values. Then it ties this
discussion into practical recommendations for science education today.
Bybee writes that teachers should help students tackle contemporary
problems with new approaches to STEM learning that complement
traditional single-discipline programs. He also argues for strong
leadership from classroom teachers in particular and the STEM education
community in general.
STEM Education Now More Than Ever has a broad audience. STEM
educators, district leaders, professional development providers, policy
makers, and K-12 teachers would all benefit from the book's
thought-provoking content and be inspired by its engaging style.
