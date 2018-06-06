[April 26, 2018] New NSTA Press Book Counters Assaults on STEM Education with Positive Approaches for Science Educators

STEM Education Now More Than Ever asserts the need for a new case for STEM education in light of the 2016 presidential election and challenges to the validity of science. In this new NSTA Press book, veteran educator Rodger W. Bybee proposes positive strategies the STEM education community can implement as it navigates these unconventional times. His 2012 book The Case for STEM Education was a call to confront pressing challenges and opportunities in science classrooms. This new book is a call to action at a time when the integrity of STEM disciplines is under assault. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180426005436/en/

The wide-ranging book starts by discussing the Enlightenment, the U.S. Constitution, democracy, and citizenship as reminders of the effects of STEM disciplines on America's foundational values. Then it ties this discussion into practical recommendations for science education today. Bybee writes that teachers should help students tackle contemporary problems with new approaches to STEM learning that complement traditional single-discipline programs. He also argues for strong leadership from classroom teachers in particular and the STEM education community in general. STEM Education Now More Than Ever has a broad audience. STEM educators, district leaders, professional development providers, policy makers, and K-12 teachers would all benefit from the book's thought-provoking content and be inspired by its engaging style. Browse sample pages of this title for free at the NSTA Science Store website. For additional information or to purchase a copy of STEM Education Now More Than Ever and other books from NSTA Press, visit the NSTA Science Store. To order by phone, call 800-277-5300 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET weekdays. The 160-page book is priced at $29.95 and discount-priced for NSTA members at $23.96 (Stock # PB437X; ISBN # 978-1-68140-601-5). About NSTA

The Arlington, VA-based National Science Teachers Association is the largest professional organization in the world promoting excellence in science teaching and learning, preschool through college. NSTA's membership includes approximately 55,000 science teachers, science supervisors, administrators, scientists, business representatives, and others involved in science education. NSTA Press® produces 25 to 30 new books and e-books each year. Focused on the preK-college market and specifically aimed at teachers of science, NSTA Press titles offer a unique blend of accurate scientific content and sound teaching strategies.

