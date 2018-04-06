[April 25, 2018] New Order to H&D Wireless from Scania

STOCKHOLM, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- H&D Wireless AB, a Nasdaq First North Listed Swedish company, gets additional orders from Scania. The pilot installed by H&D Wireless system for indoor positioning at Scania Concept Factory Smart Factory Lab in Södertälje will be expanded. The new order means both additional functionality and for H&D Wireless to integrate leading supplier's tools into the positioning system called GEPS. (Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/494475/H_and_D_Wireless_Logo.jpg ) Scania ordered in June 2017 a pilot of H&D Wireless indoor positioning system - A so-called Real-Time Locating System (RTLS). The solution has meant that the truck giant has been able to evaluate the technology RTLS to get a better overview of processes and objects that are in production. The new order from Scania means an operating agreement of 17 Months from H&D Wireless for GEPS positioning service, integration and testing together with leading supplier's tools, preparation for 5G connection and the possibility of commercial piloting. "The continued confidence of the world's perhaps best and most efficient truck manfacturers shows what business benefits our solution can create. We can help to improve the use of equipment with 20 to 30 percent," says Pär, CEO of H&D Wireless. H&D Wireless proprietary solution GEPS for Industry (Griffin Enterprise Positioning Services) means that hardware and software are installed to manage digitalization and automation. The system digitizes and visualize physical processes and identifies, among other, management of materials, production bottlenecks, utilization rate of resources and unexpected machine interruptions by radio positioning and artificial intelligence (AI). The ambition is to reduce the cost of manufacturing, reduce lead times and tied-up capital. H&D Wireless estimates a payback period for the system of less than six months for a typical installation. "The first stage of the pilot project has got good outcome. Therefore, we now continue the installation to demonstrate the benefits of processes in our internal manufacturing and continue integration with Scania's systems," says Lars Hanson, Project manager for Smart Factory Lab at Scania.

This information is such information that H&D Wireless AB is required to disclose under the EU market abuse regulation. The information was provided, through the above contact person, for publication 08:00am CET on 25th April 2018. About H&D Wireless: H&D Wireless is a Swedish Internet of Things (IoT) and real time positioning (RTLS+GPS) cloud and platform system provider with the products Griffin and GEPS. H&D Wireless was founded in 2009 and is among Sweden's fastest growing and most decorated IoT companies, with more than 1,100,000 wireless products shipped to date for IoT, M2M solutions across the globe. The shares of H&D Wireless are listed on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm since December 2017. The company develop and delivers solutions for the digitization of the industry, commonly referred to as Industry 4.0 and Smart Factory. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed as the Certified Adviser for the company. http://www.hd-wireless.com About Scania. Scania is a world leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2016, we delivered 73,100 trucks, 8,300 buses as well as 7,800 industrial and marine engines to our customers. Net sales reached nearly SEK 104 billion, of which about 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 46,000 people. Research and development are concentrated in Sweden, with branches in Brazil and India. Production takes place in Europe, Latin America and Asia, with regional production centers in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of Volkswagen Truck & Bus GmbH. For more information visit http://www.scania.com SOURCE H&D Wireless AB

