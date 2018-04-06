|
|[April 24, 2018]
|
New Data from The Floow Shows Distracted Driving Will Lead to Increased Premiums by 2020
If National Distracted Driving Awareness Month isn't already
enough to get the attention of drivers who habitually text, mess with
the radio, or eat while driving, maybe this will. According to a recent
survey of global insurers conducted by insurance telematics company, The
Floow, more than one-third of U.S.-based insurers believe that
distracted driving will be one of the greatest factors leading to
increased insurance premiums over the next two years.
But not everyone will feel the effects. Over the past year, a study by
consulting group Ptolemus shows that there has been a 26 percent
increase in the number of drivers choosing usage-based insurance
policies and taking advantage of telematics technology, like the newly
released FloowDrive
platform. Accessible through a mobile app, FloowDrive tracks a wide
variety of driver behavior including distraction, offers a driver score,
and promotes coaching to help create safer driving habits. As a result,
many people are seeing decreases in their insurance premiums.
"Telematics technology like the FloowDrive platform was developed with
safety in mind," said John Kramer, VP of North American Operations for
The Floow. "If we can help people become safer drivers, they will be
less likely to get into crashes and file claims. The added benefit is
often lower insurance rates for the driver."
An increasing number of insurance companies are also offering
usage-based policies, and using data collected from driver behavior to
better assess risk. In the recent Floow survey with insurers, the in-car
behaviors they will be most interested in having data on include texting
and other distracted activities (57 percent), average speed (45
percent), level of smooth or erratic braking (42 percent), and levels of
tiredness (41 percent).
"Insurance companies also benefit from the rich data captured by
telematics technology," said Kramer. "The data allows insurers to more
accurately price policies, learn how to enhance segmentation and
ultimately improve a policyholder's overall insurance experience."
About The Floow
Based in Sheffield in the UK and Detroit in the U.S., The Floow is one
of the world's leading telematics innovators, with the mission of making
mobility safer and smarter for everyone. Its user-friendly telematics
platform provides drivers with actionable insights and engagement
propositions that improve safety and loyalty, and allow insurers, fleet
companies and auto manufacturers to make more informed and profitable
decisions.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180424006248/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]