|[April 24, 2018]
New Tax Law and Market Decline Impact Average Americans' Financial Satisfaction: Index to be Released this Thursday, April 26
The American
Institute of CPAs (AICPA) will release the results for the first
quarter of 2018 Personal Financial Satisfaction Index (PFSi),
a quarterly economic gauge that measures the personal financial standing
of a typical American, at 7:00 a.m. EDT, Thursday, April 26.
This quarter's release is the first time the impact of the Tax Cuts and
Jobs Act has been felt in the index. In recent quarters, Americans have
been experiencing record high levels of personal financial satisfaction
thanks in large part to a surging bull market. Whereas personal taxes
have been the largest contributor to financial pain for seven quarters
in a row. Now, after the stock market's recent decline and with the new
tax law in effect, the PFSi will provide an empirical measure of
how the average American is feeling about their finances in these
dynamic times.
In addition, the AICPA will be releasing new data from Harris Poll which
questions Americans about their personal financial satisfaction levels.
The PFSi weighs a variety of economic factors to calculate the
personal financial satisfaction of a typical American. Using both
proprietary and normalized U.S. government data, the PFSi is
comprised of two component indices that measure positive (Personal
Financial Pleasure) and negative (Personal Financial Pain) factors
equally. As a point of comparison, the University of Michigan's monthly
Consumer Sentiment Survey, questions American households on their
financial conditions and attitudes about the economy.
Pleasure factors include the proprietary PFS 750 Market Index, comprised
of the 750 largest companies by market capitalization trading on the
U.S. market, excluding mutual funds and ETFs. The additional components
are the AICPA's CPA Outlook Index, as well as Real Home EquityPer
Capita and Job Openings Per Capita. Pain factors include inflation,
personal taxes, loan delinquencies and underemployment.
Additional information on the PFSi can be found at: AICPA.org/PFSi.
Reporters interested in the embargoed results or to speak with a CPA
financial planner should contact Jonathan Lynch at 212-596-6033 or Jonathan.Lynch@aicpa-cima.com.
Methodology
The Personal Financial Satisfaction Index (PFSi) is the result of
two component sub-indexes. It is calculated as the difference between
the Personal Financial Pleasure Index and the Personal Financial Pain
Index. These are comprised of four equally weighted factors, each of
which measure the growth of assets and opportunities, in the case of the
Pleasure Index, and the erosion of assets and opportunities, in the case
of the Pain Index.
About the AICPA's PFP Division
The AICPA's Personal Financial Planning (PFP) Section is the premier
provider of information, tools, advocacy, and guidance for CPAs who
specialize in providing estate, tax, retirement, risk management, and
investment planning advice to individuals, families, and business
owners. The primary objective of the PFP Section is to support its
members by providing resources that enable them to perform valuable PFP
services in the highest professional manner.
CPA financial planners are held to the highest ethical standards and are
uniquely able to integrate their extensive knowledge of tax and business
planning with all areas of personal financial planning to provide
objective and comprehensive guidance for their clients. The AICPA offers
the Personal Financial Specialist (PFS) credential exclusively to CPAs
who have demonstrated their expertise in personal financial planning
through testing, experience and learning, enabling them to gain
competence and confidence in PFP disciplines.
About the American Institute of CPAs
The American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) is the world's largest member
association representing the CPA profession, with more than 418,000
members in 143 countries, and a history of serving the public interest
since 1887. AICPA members represent many areas of practice, including
business and industry, public practice, government, education and
consulting. The AICPA sets ethical standards for its members and U.S.
auditing standards for private companies, nonprofit organizations,
federal, state and local governments. It develops and grades the Uniform
CPA Examination, offers specialized credentials, builds the pipeline of
future talent and drives professional competency development to advance
the vitality, relevance and quality of the profession.
The AICPA maintains offices in New York, Washington, DC, Durham, NC, and
Ewing, NJ.
About the Association of International Certified Professional
Accountants
The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (the
Association) is the most influential body of professional accountants,
combining the strengths of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) and
The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA (News - Alert)) to power
opportunity, trust and prosperity for people, businesses and economies
worldwide. It represents 650,000 members and students in public and
management accounting and advocates for the public interest and business
sustainability on current and emerging issues. With broad reach, rigor
and resources, the Association advances the reputation, employability
and quality of CPAs, CGMAs and accounting and finance professionals
globally.
