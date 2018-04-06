[April 24, 2018] New Journey by CAKE Client to Leverage Marketing Intelligence Platform for Understanding and Improving the Impact of Marketing Campaigns

Online Legal Services Company Chooses SaaS Solution for its Multi-Touch Attribution, Analytics Dashboard and Digital Marketing Integrations NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accelerize (OTCQB: ACLZ) (OTCBB: ACLZ) and its digital marketing software division CAKE today announced that an industry-leading online legal services company has selected Journey by CAKE to gain the data-driven marketing intelligence needed to optimize campaign performance. With Journey, the company will be able to combine campaign and multi-touch attribution data in the SaaS solution to uncover ROI at a granular level across various channels. Boosting the impact of the company’s acquisition efforts, Journey reveals an end-to-end view of the customer journey, resulting in improved conversion rates and increased revenue. The provider of online legal resource services offers a solution that gives people around the globe access to expert legal advice. The international company needed a cloud-based marketing analytics platform to tackle key pain points related to collecting, analyzing and optimizing data from multiple digital campaigns. The company chose Journey to gain a better understanding of how its campaigns are performing across various channels including paid search, direct, display and organic search. “Today’s consumers are influenced by multiple touchpoints and marketers have been restricted by a limited view of the customer journey,” said Santi Pierini, CAKE President and Chief Operating Officer of Accelerize. “Now with Journey actionable insights have never been so accessible for organizations such as the online legal services company. Journey allows marketers to report and optimize more effectively with a complete, detailed view of the customer jorney, while also saving significant amounts of time and resources. The accurate and granular insights delivered through CAKE’s marketing intelligence platform makes it an invaluable resource for marketing teams around the world.” Journey by CAKE will provide the international online legal services company with multi-touch attribution capabilities for insights into how various multi-channel campaigns interact and help pinpoint the sequences of touchpoints that produce the best conversion rates and highest customer lifetime value. Additionally, the company will leverage Journey’s paid search integrations and an analytics dashboard for advanced, customized visualizations. About CAKE by Accelerize

CAKE, a division of Accelerize Inc., provides proprietary cloud-based solutions to collect, attribute and optimize the performance of digital marketing return on investment, in real-time. Bringing clarity to cross-channel marketing campaigns, we empower advertisers, agencies, publishers and networks from more than 50 countries worldwide with the insight to make intelligent marketing decisions. CAKE by Accelerize is headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif. with operations in London and New Delhi. For more information, visit www.getCAKE.com. About Accelerize Accelerize Inc. (OTCQB: ACLZ) (OTCBB: ACLZ) offers marketing technology solutions that revolutionize the way advertisers leverage their digital advertising data. For more information, visit www.accelerize.com. Use of Forward-looking Statements This press release may contain forward-looking statements from Accelerize Inc. within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and federal securities laws. For example, when Accelerize describes the benefits and impact of Journey by CAKE and uses other statements containing the words "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "will" and similar expressions, Accelerize is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Accelerize only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; our technology may not be validated as we progress further; we may be unable to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of our products and services; unforeseen market and technological difficulties may develop with our products and services; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; or, loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition, which could cause the actual results or performance of Accelerize to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Accelerize undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risk and uncertainties affecting Accelerize, reference is made to Accelerize's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Media Contact Brittany Christopher PR@getCAKE.com (949) 548-2253 x 257 Investor Contact Ascendant Partners, LLC Richard Galterio Rich@ascendantpartnersllc.com (732) 410-9810

