ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
SUBSCRIBE TO TMCnet
TMCnet - World's Largest Communications and Technology Community
MARKETS » NFV VoIP Solutions WebRTC
HOT TOPICS » SD-WAN CONTACT CENTER SOLUTIONS VIRTUAL OFFICE AUDIO CONFERENCING
RESOURCE CENTER - WHITE PAPERS   |   WEBINARS   |   EBOOKS   |   TMCLabs   |   VIDEOS|   MEDIA KIT

TMC NEWS

TMCNET eNEWSLETTER SIGNUP

SUBMIT
New Tech-Driven Services Transform Manufactured Home Communities
[April 23, 2018]

New Tech-Driven Services Transform Manufactured Home Communities


Today, manufactured homes are modern, high-quality, customized and environmentally-friendly. However, managing manufactured home communities wasn't modern -- until now.

"Millions of Americans live in manufactured home communities," says Four Leaf Properties' co-founder Mike Callaghan. "But most community managers sell these homes and manage these properties with the same, outdated tools used in the 1970s. New tech-driven management, sales and financing solutions have been needed in this business for years."

Introducing: Four Leaf Properties' Third-Party Management and New Homes Program--the first two services of their kind in the manufactured home (MH) community space. These services modernize communities, bring about faster occupancies and increase property values for owners and investors.

Third-Party Management includes daily management tasks and training programs -- and a proven digital marketing, sales and financing program that increases occupancy and new MH sales. The marketing and sales program addresses current empty lots and replaces older homes. Through the program, community owners receive spec home financing options and mortgage loan origination services. Residents can apply for credit and receive loans online. MH property management services in the market now only include daily task management and stop there.

The New Homes Program focuses solely on increasing new MH home sales and financing without the property management and training elements.


The crown jewel of these offerings is FLOhome. FLOhome simplifies and digitizes everything in the management and home buying process: virtual tours, live chats, online credit applications, loan processing and closings. All from a smart device or computer. FLOhome helps MH buyers find and close on a home in as short as five days. The current, antiquated process takes weeks and a lot of paperwork.

Four Leaf Properties' innovations are transforming the way MH communities are managed.

ABOUT FOUR LEAF PROPERTIES: In 2011, business partners Kevin Shaughnessy and Mike Callaghan -- after selling their $12M data analytics/tech company -- moved into the burgeoning manufactured home (MH) industry. Founding Four Leaf Properties, the team facilitates MH ownership, property management, home retailing, insurance, mortgage loans, community growth, and resident satisfaction. Their national portfolio has 7000+ sites.

For more information, please contact Orly Telisman at info@orlypr.com or 312.375.1230.


[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]


Upcoming Events




Technology Marketing Corporation

35 Nutmeg Drive Suite 340, Trumbull, Connecticut 06611 USA
Ph: 800-243-6002, 203-852-6800
Fx: 203-866-3326

General comments: tmc@tmcnet.com.
Comments about this site: webmaster@tmcnet.com.

IMPORTANT

SUBSCRIPTIONS


Subscribe to our FREE eNewsletters
CLICK HERE

STAY CURRENT YOUR WAY

© 2018 Technology Marketing Corporation. All rights reserved | Privacy Policy