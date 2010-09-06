|
|[April 23, 2018]
New Tech-Driven Services Transform Manufactured Home Communities
Today, manufactured homes are modern, high-quality, customized and
environmentally-friendly. However, managing manufactured home
communities wasn't modern -- until now.
"Millions of Americans live in manufactured home communities," says Four
Leaf Properties' co-founder Mike Callaghan. "But most community
managers sell these homes and manage these properties with the same,
outdated tools used in the 1970s. New tech-driven management, sales and
financing solutions have been needed in this business for years."
Introducing: Four Leaf Properties' Third-Party
Management and New
Homes Program--the first two services of their kind in the
manufactured home (MH) community space. These services modernize
communities, bring about faster occupancies and increase property values
for owners and investors.
Third-Party Management includes daily management tasks and training
programs -- and a proven digital marketing, sales and financing program
that increases occupancy and new MH sales. The marketing and sales
program addresses current empty lots and replaces older homes. Through
the program, community owners receive spec home financing options and
mortgage loan origination services. Residents can apply for credit and
receive loans online. MH property management services in the market now
only include daily task management and stop there.
The New Homes Program focuses solely on increasing new MH home sales and
financing without the property management and training elements.
The crown jewel of these offerings is FLOhome.
FLOhome simplifies and digitizes everything in the management and home
buying process: virtual tours, live chats, online credit applications,
loan processing and closings. All from a smart device or computer.
FLOhome helps MH buyers find and close on a home in as short as five
days. The current, antiquated process takes weeks and a lot of paperwork.
Four Leaf Properties' innovations are transforming the way MH
communities are managed.
ABOUT FOUR LEAF PROPERTIES: In 2011,
business partners Kevin Shaughnessy and Mike Callaghan -- after selling
their $12M data analytics/tech company -- moved into the burgeoning
manufactured home (MH) industry. Founding Four Leaf Properties, the team
facilitates MH ownership, property management, home retailing,
insurance, mortgage loans, community growth, and resident satisfaction.
Their national portfolio has 7000+ sites.
