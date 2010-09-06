|
|[April 23, 2018]
|
New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Range and Survival Benefit for Infants
Biogen
(Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced new findings detailing the benefits that
SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) demonstrates for both infantile- and
later-onset spinal muscular atrophy (SMA (News - Alert)) populations, including
improvement in motor function as well as increased survival for the most
severely affected. These findings are based on interim results from the
SHINE open-label extension study and an analysis of SPINRAZA's effects
on mobility and fatigability in later-onset participants from the
CS2/CS12 studies. The research will be presented at the American Academy
of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting on April 21-27, 2018, in Los Angeles,
California.
"These results reinforce SPINRAZA's unprecedented and compelling
efficacy across a broad range of SMA populations, enabling patients to
improve mobility and motor function - and, for the most severely
affected, increase their chances of survival," said Alfred Sandrock,
M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president and chief medical officer at
Biogen. "We look forward to continuing to work with healthcare
providers, institutions and SMA communities to provide access to
SPINRAZA for those in need, no matter their age, disease severity or
duration of the disease."
The SHINE analysis reported interim results as of June 30, 2017, from
the open-label extension study for patients (n=89) with infantile-onset
SMA (most likely to develop Type 1) who transitioned from the Phase 3
ENDEAR study. Participants either initiated SPINRAZA treatment in ENDEAR
and continued treatment through SHINE (n=65) or transitioned from the
sham-control arm in ENDEAR to active treatment with SPINRAZA in SHINE
(n=24).
"This analysis demonstrates that participants improved their motor
function and increased event-free survival time, whether they initiated
treatment earlier, as in ENDEAR and continuing in SHINE, or later, after
receiving sham-control in ENDEAR and beginning treatment in SHINE," said
Diana Castro, M.D., lead study author, UT Southwestern Medical Center,
Dallas, Texas. "It also confirms that those who initiated SPINRAZA
treatment earlier saw greater motor milestone performance that continued
to improve over time, and that no new safety concerns were identified."
The interim results showed that participants who initiated SPINRAZA in
ENDEAR and continued in SHINE, as well as those who received sham in
ENDEAR and initiated SPINRAZA in SHINE, experienced improvements in
HINE-2 motor milestones and general motor function as measured by CHOP
INTEND. The median time to death or permanent ventilation for
participants who initiated SPINRAZA in ENDEAR and continued in SHINE was
73 weeks. Among participants who received sham, the median time to death
or permanent ventilation was 22.6 weeks within ENDEAR. The majority of
subjects who were alive and did not require permanent ventilation after
they received sham in ENDEAR remained event-free after receiving
SPINRAZA in SHINE for a median time of 9.2 months.
An additional analysis - which was led by researchers at Columbia
University Medical Center with support from Biogen - evaluated a subset
of data from CS2 and CS12, two multicenter, open-label clinical trials,
to assess the change in participants' performance during the Six-Minute
Walk Test (6MWT) and measures of fatigue. The analysis examined the
walking ability and fatigability of ambulatory participants (n=14) ages
two to 15 years with SMA Type 2 (n=1) or Type 3 (n=13) at study
enrollment. Participants' baseline median distance walked was 250.5
meters and baseline median fatigue level was 14.8 percent. Following
SPINRAZA treatment, their walking distance increased (a median increase
of 98 meters) while simultaneously, their fatigue level remained stable
or decreased (a median decrease of 3.8 percent) over nearly 3 years.
"With SPINRAZA treatment, not only were participants able to walk longer
distances but they experienced a stabilization or decrease in fatigue
while doing so - both of which are meaningful, real-world benefits for
individuals with SMA," said Jacqueline Montes, P.T., Ed.D., N.C.S.,
Assistant Professor, lead study author, Columbia University Irving
Medical Center, New York. "Furthermore, the analysis illustrates that
SPINRAZA's benefits continue to grow over time for Type 2 and 3 SMA
populations."
About SHINE
SHINE is an ongoing Phase 3, multicenter, open-label extension study for
patients with SMA who previously participated in the nusinersen clinical
trial program, including the CS3A, ENDEAR, CHERISH, CS12 and EMBRACE
studies. The primary and secondary objectives of the SHINE study are to
evaluate the long-term safety/tolerability and efficacy of nusinersen,
respectively. Study participants will be evaluated for up to five years
in SHINE.
SPINRAZA Program Status
SPINRAZA is the first and only approved medicine for the treatment of
SMA and is currently approved in the United States, the European Union,
Brazil, Japan, Switzerland, Australia, South Korea, Canada and Chile.
Biogen has submitted regulatory filings in additional countries and
plans to initiate additional filings in other countries. According to
commercial, Early Access Program and clinical trial participant patient
data as of December 31, 2017, more than 3,200 individuals with SMA are
being treated with SPINRAZA worldwide.
Globally, starting in 2016, in response to the urgent need for treatment
for the most severely affected individuals living with SMA, Biogen
sponsored one of the largest, pre-approval Expanded Access Programs
(EAP) in rare disease, free of charge.
Biogen licensed the global rights to develop, manufacture and
commercialize SPINRAZA from Ionis Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: IONS), a
leader in antisense therapeutics. Biogen and Ionis conducted an
innovative clinical development program that moved SPINAZA from its
first dose in humans in 2011 to its first regulatory approval in five
years.
About SMA1-5
SMA is characterized by loss of motor neurons in the spinal cord and
lower brain stem, resulting in severe and progressive muscular atrophy
and weakness. Ultimately, individuals with the most severe type of SMA
can become paralyzed and have difficulty performing the basic functions
of life, like breathing and swallowing.
Due to a loss of, or defect in, the SMN1 gene, people with SMA do not
produce enough survival motor neuron (SMN) protein, which is critical
for the maintenance of motor neurons. The severity of SMA correlates
with the amount of SMN protein. People with Type 1 SMA, the form that
requires the most intensive and supportive care, produce very little SMN
protein and do not achieve the ability to sit without support or live
beyond two years without respiratory support. People with Type 2 and
Type 3 SMA produce greater amounts of SMN protein and have less severe,
but still life-altering forms of SMA.
About SPINRAZA® (nusinersen)
SPINRAZA is being developed globally for the treatment of SMA.
SPINRAZA is an antisense oligonucleotide (ASO), using Ionis' proprietary
antisense technology, that is designed to treat SMA caused by mutations
or deletions in the SMN1 gene located in chromosome 5q that leads to SMN
protein deficiency. SPINRAZA alters the splicing of SMN2 pre-mRNA in
order to increase production of full-length SMN protein.6
ASOs are short synthetic strings of nucleotides designed to selectively
bind to target RNA and regulate gene expression. Through use of this
technology, SPINRAZA has the potential to increase the amount of
full-length SMN protein in individuals with SMA.
SPINRAZA must be administered via intrathecal injection, which delivers
therapies directly to the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) around the spinal
cord,7 where motor neurons degenerate in individuals with SMA
due to insufficient levels of SMN protein.8
SPINRAZA demonstrated a favorable benefit-risk profile. The most common
adverse reactions reported for SPINRAZA were upper respiratory
infection, lower respiratory infection, and constipation. Serious
adverse reactions of atelectasis were more frequent in SPINRAZA-treated
patients. Coagulation abnormalities and thrombocytopenia, including
acute severe thrombocytopenia, have been observed after administration
of some ASOs. Individuals may be at increased risk of bleeding
complications. Renal toxicity has been observed after administration of
some ASOs. SPINRAZA is present in and excreted by the kidney.
For more information about SPINRAZA and prescribing information in the
United States, please visit www.SPINRAZA.com.
Prescribing information in the European Union is available at http://www.ema.europa.eu/ema/.
About Biogen
At Biogen, our mission is clear: we are pioneers in neuroscience. Biogen
discovers, develops, and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for
people living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases.
One of the world's first global biotechnology companies, Biogen was
founded in 1978 by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray and
Nobel Prize winners Walter Gilbert and Phillip Sharp (News - Alert), and today has the
leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis; has
introduced the first and only approved treatment for spinal muscular
atrophy; and is focused on advancing neuroscience research programs in
Alzheimer's disease and dementia, multiple sclerosis and
neuroimmunology, movement disorders, neuromuscular disorders, pain,
ophthalmology, neuropsychiatry, and acute neurology. Biogen also
manufactures and commercializes biosimilars of advanced biologics.
Biogen Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to the potential
benefits, safety, and efficacy of SPINRAZA, the results of certain
real-world data, the status of Biogen's current regulatory filings,
Biogen's plans for additional regulatory filings in other jurisdictions,
and availability of patient access and reimbursement pathways, which may
vary on a country-by-country basis. These forward-looking statements may
be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "could,"
"estimate," "except," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential,"
"possible," "will," and other words and terms of similar meaning. Drug
development and commercialization involve a high degree of risk. You
should not place undue reliance on these statements or the scientific
data presented.
These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual
results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements,
including without limitation uncertainty of success in commercialization
of SPINRAZA, which may be impacted by, among other things, the level of
preparedness of healthcare providers to treat patients, difficulties in
obtaining or changes in the availability of reimbursement for SPINRAZA,
the effectiveness of sales and marketing efforts, problems with the
manufacturing process for SPINRAZA, the occurrence of adverse safety
events and/or unexpected concerns that may arise from additional data or
analysis; regulatory authorities may require additional information or
further studies, or may fail to approve or may delay approval of
Biogen's drug candidates or expansion of product labeling; Biogen may
encounter other unexpected hurdles which may be impacted by, among other
things, the occurrence of adverse safety events, failure to obtain
regulatory approvals in certain jurisdictions, or failure to protect
intellectual property and other proprietary rights; product liability
claims; or third party collaboration risks. The foregoing sets forth
many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to
differ from Biogen's expectations in any forward-looking statement.
Investors should consider this cautionary statement, as well as the risk
factors identified in Biogen's most recent annual or quarterly report
and in other reports Biogen has filed with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission. These statements are based on Biogen's current
beliefs and expectations and speak only as of the date of this press
release. Biogen does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future developments, or otherwise.
