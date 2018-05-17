[April 20, 2018] New Jersey American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients

Today, New Jersey American Water announced the recipients of its 2018 Environmental Grant Program Awards. The company is awarding $37,500 to the following four noteworthy organizations within its service areas that are engaged in sustainability projects to improve water source protection or watershed protection: Borough of Fanwood, Camden SMART Initiative, New Jersey Tree Foundation and Raritan (News - Alert) High School. "Now in its tenth year, our environmental grant program has provided more than $291,500 of needed support for 36 projects to help improve, restore and protect our valuable natural resources through partnerships," stated Anthony Matarazzo, Director of Water Quality and Environmental Compliance. "Each recipient is dedicated to making a real difference in the communities we serve, and on behalf of New Jersey American Water, we are proud to support each of these projects and their greater impact on New Jersey as a whole." The Borough of Fanwood is being awarded $7,500 to implement the Fanwood Nature Center Streamside Restoration and Watershed Education Project at the Fanwood Nature Center. In partnership with the Fanwood Environmental Commission, the project centers on the replanting and restoration of the banks of Robinson's Branch (a tributary of the Rahway River) to help mitigate downstream flood risk and naturally diffuse water contaminants. Educational public events will be held in partnership with the Rahway River Watershed Association and local towns to promote environmental awareness and stewardship. The Camden SMART Initiative is being awarded $10,000 to support its Business Engagement for Green Infrastructure Systems Maintenance project, which will assist with the management and diversion of stormwater runoff from the City of Camden's combined sewer system into constructed green infrastructure projects to ensure that raw sewage is not ejected from the city's combined sewer systems into parks, streets, homes and surrounding waterways. In partnership with the City of Camden, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Cooper's Ferry Partnership, the Camden County Municipal Authority, New Jersey Tree Foundation and the Rutgers Cooperative Extension Water Resources Program, Camden SMART will maintain eight existing green infrastructure sites; engage and educate 400 private employees working in Camden on local stormwater management issues; engage residents in maintenance day opportunities; and cultivate a sustainable network of local businesses to assist with rain garden maintenance on an annual basis. The New Jersey Tree Foundation is being awarded $10,000 to implement the Trees for Irvington project - a watershed protection project in which the Foundation's Renaissance Tree Program works cooperatively alongside the Irvington Department of Public Works in order to plant at least 30 new 2-2.5" caliper trees in the town. Each tree and corresponding tree pit is anticipated to intercept approximately 13,650 gallons of stormwater within the first year of planting in efforts to further improve the Elizabeth Watershed. Raritan High School is being awarded $10,000 to support the creation of an Outdoor Environmental Learning Lab for students. In partnership with the Hazlet Environmental Commission, the project will transform existing underutilized courtyards at the school into a unique outdoor lab. The learning lab will then be utilized by teachers to educate students about sustainable practices in the school's environmental science and biology courses.

For more information on the Environmental Grant Program, visit the company's website, www.newjerseyamwater.com. New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.7 million people.

