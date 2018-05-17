|
|[April 20, 2018]
New Jersey American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients
Today, New Jersey American Water announced the recipients of its 2018 Environmental
Grant Program Awards. The company is awarding $37,500 to the
following four noteworthy organizations within its service areas that
are engaged in sustainability projects to improve water source
protection or watershed protection: Borough of Fanwood, Camden SMART
Initiative, New Jersey Tree Foundation and Raritan (News - Alert) High School.
"Now in its tenth year, our environmental grant program has provided
more than $291,500 of needed support for 36 projects to help improve,
restore and protect our valuable natural resources through
partnerships," stated Anthony Matarazzo, Director of Water
Quality and Environmental Compliance. "Each recipient is dedicated
to making a real difference in the communities we serve, and on behalf
of New Jersey American Water, we are proud to support each of these
projects and their greater impact on New Jersey as a whole."
The Borough
of Fanwood is being awarded $7,500 to implement the Fanwood
Nature Center Streamside Restoration and Watershed Education Project at
the Fanwood Nature Center. In partnership with the Fanwood Environmental
Commission, the project centers on the replanting and restoration of the
banks of Robinson's Branch (a tributary of the Rahway River) to help
mitigate downstream flood risk and naturally diffuse water contaminants.
Educational public events will be held in partnership with the Rahway
River Watershed Association and local towns to promote environmental
awareness and stewardship.
The Camden
SMART Initiative is being awarded $10,000 to support its Business
Engagement for Green Infrastructure Systems Maintenance project,
which will assist with the management and diversion of stormwater runoff
from the City of Camden's combined sewer system into constructed green
infrastructure projects to ensure that raw sewage is not ejected from
the city's combined sewer systems into parks, streets, homes and
surrounding waterways. In partnership with the City of Camden, the New
Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Cooper's Ferry
Partnership, the Camden County Municipal Authority, New Jersey Tree
Foundation and the Rutgers Cooperative Extension Water Resources
Program, Camden SMART will maintain eight existing green infrastructure
sites; engage and educate 400 private employees working in Camden on
local stormwater management issues; engage residents in maintenance day
opportunities; and cultivate a sustainable network of local businesses
to assist with rain garden maintenance on an annual basis.
The New
Jersey Tree Foundation is being awarded $10,000 to implement the Trees
for Irvington project - a watershed protection project in which the
Foundation's Renaissance Tree Program works cooperatively alongside the
Irvington Department of Public Works in order to plant at least 30 new
2-2.5" caliper trees in the town. Each tree and corresponding tree pit
is anticipated to intercept approximately 13,650 gallons of stormwater
within the first year of planting in efforts to further improve the
Elizabeth Watershed.
Raritan
High School is being awarded $10,000 to support the creation of
an Outdoor Environmental Learning Lab for students. In partnership with
the Hazlet Environmental Commission, the project will transform existing
underutilized courtyards at the school into a unique outdoor lab. The
learning lab will then be utilized by teachers to educate students about
sustainable practices in the school's environmental science and biology
courses.
For more information on the Environmental
Grant Program, visit the company's website, www.newjerseyamwater.com.
New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, is the
largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing
high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to
approximately 2.7 million people. More information can be found at www.newjerseyamwater.com.
With a history dating back to 1886, American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the
largest and most geographically diverse publicly traded U.S. water and
wastewater utility company. The company employs 6,800 dedicated
professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water,
wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people
in 47 states and Ontario, Canada. More information can be found by
visiting www.amwater.com.
