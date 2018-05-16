|
New Research on the Global Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Drugs Market| Technavio
Market research firm Technavio
has announced the release of their latest report on the global
alpha-1 antitrypsin drugs market. This new report will provide
expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.
The report will follow up on Technavio's previous alpha-1 antitrypsin
drugs report, offering an up-to-date analysis of the market, concerning
the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall
global environment.
The upgraded research report on the alpha-1 antitrypsin drugs market is
an integral part of Technavio's cardiovascular
and metabolic disorders portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive
range of market research reports on the cardiovascular and metabolic
disorders market, covering different regions and top industry segments.
Some of the topics include peptide therapeutics, inflammatory bowel
disease, liver cirrhosis therapeutics, and type 1 diabetes drugs.
Opportunities for growth
Technavio's previous report on the global
alpha-1 antitrypsin drugs market projected that the Americas
showed the highest potential in 2015. This region is expected to be the
largest market for alpha-1 antitrypsin drugs. During the forecast
period, factors such as the recent rise in patient population and the
rising uptake of biologic drugs will propel market growth.
In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated,
"The primary growth driver for this market is the improved diagnosis of
alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. According to the Alpha-1 Foundation,
nearly 3% of all people diagnosed with COPD may have undetected AAT
deficiency. Companies in this market aid in the rapid identification of
the mutated Z gene."
Technavio's new report on the global alpha-1 antitrypsin drugs market
will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the
past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new
predictions.
Detailed analysis at your fingertips
Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:
-
Market size and growth rate through 2022
-
Top factors driving the market growth
-
Competitive landscape of the market
-
Market opportunities and factors impeding growth
The report on the global
alpha-1 antitrypsin drugs market for the period 2018-2022 is
available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.
|
|
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all
sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing
client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive
research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in
existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions
within changing market scenarios.
