|
|[April 20, 2018]
|
New Insights into the Global Fertility Services Market | Technavio
Market research firm Technavio
has announced the release of their latest report on the global
fertility services market. This new report will provide expert
market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180420005265/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global fertility services market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report will present an updated analysis of the market with regards
to the current competitive landscape and global environment. It will
also provide new forecasts based on the latest data available.
The upgraded research report on the fertility services market is an
integral part of Technavio's patient
monitoring devices portfolio. Technavio offers an extensive
range of market research reports on the patient monitoring solutions
highlighting the importance of integration and connectivity of patient
monitoring devices. Some of the topics covered include cerebral and
tissue oximetry devices, deep brain stimulation, and blood pressure
monitoring testing.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get the
third for FREE: View
all Technavio's current offers
Global opportunities for growth
Technavio's previous report on the global fertility services market
projected EMEA to have led the fertility services market during 2015,
with countries such as the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain being
the major revenue contributors. The primary factors contributing to the
growth of the market in this region was the increased demand for
infertility treatments and the increase in sedentary lifestyles. It was
noted that birth rates throughout EMEA had declined significantly.
In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated,
"The increase in fertility complications is one of the major drivers for
the growth of the market. With age, human body starts undergoing various
medical and hormonal changes. Women above the age of 35 are vulnerable
to fertility complications due to which about 20% of women in the age
range of 35-44 undergo fertility services to increase their chances of
pregnancy, thus boosting the growth of the fertility services market."
Technavio's new report on the global fertility services market will
evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past
four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new
predictions.
Looking for the latest information on the global fertility services
market? Request
a free sample
Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Detailed analysis at your fingertips
Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:
-
Market size and growth rate through 2022
-
Top factors driving the market growth
-
Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players
-
Market opportunities and factors impeding growth
-
Key emerging trends expected to impact the market
The report on the global
fertility services market for the period 2018-2022 is available
to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.
|
|
Technavio's best deals of the month!
Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health
Day with 20% savings on all reports in the
Health
and Wellness category for the entire month.
OR
Celebrate International Astronomy Day by indulging in a whopping 30%
savings on all reports in the Space
category. Offer valid from 16th April for a limited
period.
|
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all
sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing
client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive
research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in
existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions
within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180420005265/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]