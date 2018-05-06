[April 18, 2018] New Cell Signal Booster for Large Homes to Medium Size Buildings Now Available From SignalBooster.com

HOUSTON, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Fusion5X 2.0 cell signal booster now available at SignalBooster.com covers all cellular service carriers and is the most up-to-date, technologically powerful booster in its class on the market today. Designed for large residences and mid-size commercial buildings, it covers two times more area than its closest competitor. SureCall Fusion5X 2.0 covers all North American phones and carriers and amplifies text, voice and 4G LTE data signals. Technical support for the Fusion5X 2.0 will be covered by the industry-leading three years warranty. Featuring maximum cellular amplification power, it delivers increased downlink power, thus providing more reliable cellular coverage over a larger area. An added bonus of the new SureCall IQ technology is that the signal amplifier won't overpower or shut down as others do in areas where there's already a strong outdoor signal. New Cell Signal Booster Comes With SureCall's Proprietary SureIQ Technology SureIQ technology enables this new cell phone signal booster to balance incoming signals, thus maximizing its performance and preventing shutdown in environments where the signal is already strong. It is capable of performing amid the strongest upload and download signals that either fail to deliver a strong signal when required or cause inadequate signal boosters to shut down prematurely. This new technology will ensure that, regardless of a customer's location, everyone will receive the most reliable and powerful signal possible. This cell signal boosting kit comes as a welcome relief for frustrated mobile users in urban areas because in even the most challenging cellular environments, the SureIQ technology self-adjusts to deliver signal amplification around the clock. Benefits of SureCall's Fusion5X 2.0 Cell Signal Booster System Maximum Coverage Area. When compared to its closest competitor, this system covers more than twice the area and delivers +16 dBm downlink power.

Maximum gain, download (downlink) and upload (uplink) power.

It improves 4G LTE data speeds and reduces missed and dropped calls.

The built-in technology ensures extended battery life and increased signal strength for all cellular devices.

It can provide coverage for large houses and small to mid-sized buildings of approx. up to 20,000 ft.² Multiple signal amplifiers may be installed as deemed appropriate by certified installers to expand coverage as much as needed.

A three-year warranty is included with every cell amplifier kit.

It is FCC- and industry-approved for all carriers in North America . Today, we're seeing a greater demand being placed on existing mobile infrastructure due to the increasing prevalence of data-heavy smartphones. SureCall's new smartphone signal booster will now be there to support cellular customers as both their needs and their cellular devices evolve.

As with all of SureCall's products, purchasers of this cell signal amplifier will receive lifetime technical support and an industry-leading three-year warranty. Need More Information? Visit https://www.signalbooster.com/collections/surecall for further information on SureCall's award-winning line of cell phone signal boosters. About SureCall SureCall was founded in 2001 and today it is the award-winning, multi-patented performance leader in cell phone signal boosters. With a combination of its innovative product designs, top-quality materials and unmatched service and support, SureCall has been providing users of mobile devices with reliable cellular signals in their offices, homes and cars. Many large institutions, such as NASA, Duke, Stanford, Kaiser Permanente and organizations in the hospitality, oil and gas, technology and automotive industries rely on and trust SureCall's FCC-approved cell phone signal boosters to help increase their signals. About SignalBooster.com SignalBooster.com specializes in equipment and installation of consumer, commercial, and industrial cellular and wireless amplification products. For questions regarding any cellular amplifying product and its installation for commercial or residential properties, visit the retail store or website's contact page. Media contact: Neal Serrano, CSO

