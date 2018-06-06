New Website to Help Overseas Visitors Plan Japan Travel Starting at Narita Airport

On April 16, 2018, NAA launched a new English-language tourist information website to provide the ever-increasing numbers of overseas visitors to Japan with information on tourist attractions around Japan and how they can be accessed from Narita Airport.

The purpose of the website is to enable visitors to experience a comfortable, convenient journey and stimulate inbound tourism demand by familiarizing them with Japan's attractive tourism locations before they depart or when they arrive at Narita Airport.

Home page screenshot (Graphic: Business Wire)

Website Outline