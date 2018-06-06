New Website to Help Overseas Visitors Plan Japan Travel Starting at Narita Airport

On April 16, 2018, NAA launched a new English-language tourist
information website to provide the ever-increasing numbers of overseas
visitors to Japan with information on tourist attractions around Japan
and how they can be accessed from Narita Airport.
The purpose of
the website is to enable visitors to experience a comfortable,
convenient journey and stimulate inbound tourism demand by familiarizing
them with Japan's attractive tourism locations before they depart or
when they arrive at Narita Airport.
Home page screenshot (Graphic: Business Wire)