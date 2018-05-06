[April 18, 2018] New Alchemy Announces Strategic Partnership With and Investment in the Fan-Controlled Football League (FCFL)

New Alchemy, a leading consulting group in the blockchain industry, today announced a partnership with the Fan-Controlled Football League (FCFL), the professional sports league for the digital age that puts the fans in control. New Alchemy and the FCFL will work together to launch the league's tokens and assist in developing the FCFL blockchain ecosystem. As part of this strategic partnership, New Alchemy Managing Director, Peter Vessenes, has invested in FAN Token, the FCFL's official token ecosystem. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180418005400/en/ New Alchemy Announces Strategic Partnership With and Investment in the Fan-Controlled Football League (FCFL) (Photo: Business Wire) The first of its kind to be powered by the blockchain, the FCFL combines fantasy football and video games with all the excitement of an actual football game. The new league recently announced an exclusive, multi-year broadcast deal with Twitch and has selected IMG Original Content to produce all live game broadcasts. Fans watch the game via an interactive video overlay on Twitch (through a custom Twitch Extension) or in the FCFL app, and are able to call the plays in real-time, hire players and coaches, and make trades for the eight teams in the new league. Fans' level of control is proportional to the amount of tokens they own. As fans engage in the league by voting, scouting players, calling plays, and streaming the games, they earn FAN (Fan Access Network) Tokens, an ERC20-compatible Smart Token built on the Ethereum blockchain. The more tokens the users collect, the more influence they have in team decisions. Peter Vessenes, Managing Director of New Alchemy, said: "We are thrilled to be working with the FCFL to help bring their ideas to life. As a strategic partner and investor, we are excited to help trailblaze the future of sports by enabling fans from all over the world to experience managing a real team and see a direct impact from their decisions."

Peter and New Alchemy will assist in developing the FCFL's blockchain network and FAN Token ecosystem. Backed by a team of blockchain and cryptocurrency experts, New Alchemy has vast expertise in helping businesses create and launch new tokens and crypto projects. Sohrob Farudi, Co-Founder and CEO of the FCFL, said: "New Alchemy's experience and knowledge of the blockchain industry makes them a valuable partner for managing FAN Tokens and the online FCFL network. We look forward to working together to give the power back to the fans and are excited to have Peter come on board as not only an advisor and strategic partner, but also as a keystone investor." About FCFL

The Fan-Controlled Football League (FCFL) is a real world sports league where the fans are in charge. The FCFL puts fans in the general manager role for the first time in sports, allowing them to determine play calls, logos, coaches, and the players that make the roster via a fan-run draft. Built on blockchain and designed to combine the passion of live sport, the competition of fantasy sports, the engagement of video games, and the global reach of esports, the FCFL is the first pro sports league truly created for the digital age. To learn more, visit www.fcfl.io. About New Alchemy

New Alchemy is a strategy and technology advisory group specializing in tokenization. New Alchemy coordinates successful ICOs for its clients by providing them with C-level strategy, smart contract development, project management, token game theory, and marketing services. A company that truly understands the disruptive nature of blockchain technology and tokenization, New Alchemy is shaping the blockchain industry's impact on society. Founded in 2016 by early Bitcoin innovator Peter Vessenes, New Alchemy has quickly established itself as the leading consulting group in the blockchain/tokenization industry and is currently developing Deluge Network, the first service to allow users to directly contribute Bitcoin to an ICO without an exchange. To learn more, visit www.NewAlchemy.io. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180418005400/en/

