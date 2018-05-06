|
|[April 18, 2018]
|
New Analytics Platform From Quotient Technology Empowers Brands to Optimize Digital Promotion Campaigns
Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) today announced the launch of
Quotient Analytics, an intuitive, self-service tool that lets brands
measure the performance of digital promotion campaigns in near
real-time. With Quotient Analytics, brands can quickly determine
insights that, in partnership with Quotient, can lead to faster
marketing decisions and drive more sales with increased efficiency.
"It's exciting to bring closed-loop sales measurement and insights in a
self-serve platform as we continue to transform the digital promotions
industry," said Blake Burrus, Vice President of Analytics at
Quotient. "The ability to measure, understand and act on user-level
insights to optimize digital promotions in flight is a big advantage for
our clients. It's vital that they have insights at their fingertips to
make smart marketing decisions, and that's exactly what we're giving
them."
Quotient Analytics is a natural extension of Quotient
Retailer iQ, which powers digital savings programs for many grocery
retailers, as well as dollar, club, drug and mass retailers. Retailer
iQ, which connects to a retailer's point-of-sale system, uses a blend of
proprietary purchase data and exclusive online data to deliver relevant
offers and media messages. About 60
million shoppers - roughly half of all U.S. households - are
registered to programs powered by Retailer iQ. In 2017 alone, Quotient
delivered more than 3.5 billion digital coupons.
Quotient, which works with all major consumer packaged goods companies,
is in the process of bringing Quotient Analytics to hundreds of brands.
Feedback from several companies that had eary access to the tool has
been positive.
"We're excited to have an intuitive and easy way to look up and analyze
data on the spot," said Cheryl Riley, Senior Manager Coupon Strategy &
Analytics at Kellogg's. "The analytics are far more robust than anything
we've had before. This will be enormously helpful as we plan and
optimize promotional programs across our brands."
With Quotient Analytics, brand and shopper marketers can easily view
numerous data points to help optimize sales performance during and post
campaign, including:
-
Activity volume and performance metrics, with ability to easily call
up comparisons and trends.
-
Consumer response, including sales and incrementality, by retail
channel so teams can optimize parameters and strategies
-
Share of category over time to help quickly pinpoint opportunities.
The next release of Quotient Analytics will add Quotient's media
measurement and optimization tools, letting brands easily tie media
campaigns directly to incremental sales in a self-serve platform. Such
media attribution is critical in today's marketing environment, where
brands are seeking to justify every marketing dollar. Taken together,
Quotient Analytics gives brands a holistic view of their digital coupon
and media campaigns, which increasingly are designed to work in tandem
and are central to digital commerce marketing.
About Quotient Technology Inc.
Quotient
Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) is a leading digital promotions, media
and analytics company that delivers personalized digital coupons and
ads-informed by proprietary shopper and online engagement data-to
millions of shoppers daily. Our core platform, Quotient
Retailer iQ™, connects to a retailer's point-of-sale system and
provides targeting and analytics for consumer packaged goods (CPG)
brands and retailers. Retailer iQ powers savings programs that reach
about half of all U.S. households. Our distribution network also
includes our Coupons.com app and website, thousands of publishing
partners and, in Europe, the Shopmium mobile app. We also operate Crisp
Mobile, which creates mobile ads aimed at shoppers. We serve
hundreds of CPGs, such as Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills and
Kellogg's, and retailers like Albertsons Companies, CVS, Dollar General,
Kroger and Walgreens. Founded in 1998, Quotient is based in Mountain
View, California, and has offices across the U.S., in Bangalore, India;
Paris and London. Learn more at Quotient.com,
and follow us on Twitter (News - Alert) @Quotient.
Quotient, Quotient Retailer iQ, and Shopmium are trademarks of Quotient
Technology Inc. All other marks are owned by their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180418005751/en/
