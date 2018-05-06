[April 18, 2018] New Ocean Introduces an Innovative Employee Wellness Solution for Small and Mid-Size Businesses

New Ocean Health Solutions (New Ocean), announced today its plan to extend its mobile-first health and well-being solution to small and mid-sized businesses across the United States. Effective immediately, businesses with under 1,000 employees will have access to the same digital wellness solution New Ocean offers to large corporations through Wellness Pro. The initiative is part of the company's ongoing mission to democratize digital healthcare by providing high quality wellness programming at a revolutionary price, through its app, The Voyage®. Through Wellness Pro, New Ocean offers the same comprehensive programming available to large corporations in an easy to use, customizable package priced at $2.50 per employee per month. New Ocean's Minute Health Assessment™, programs, health library, trackers, support team and intrinsic rewards all remain standard. Program managers can choose to add on the Private Health Assessment and customize financial rewards that work best for their company. The programming marries behavioral economics and behavior change principles in its platform designed to empower employees to better manage their health and well-being through sustainably engaging programs and content. The core offering includes a wide range of lifestyle programs and a complete chronic condition managemet suite which addresses the most challenging conditions and costliest aspects of staying healthy. Diabetes, asthma, COPD and hypertension are among the extensive array of conditions New Ocean manages in The Voyage. New Ocean's Lifestyle Management Suite includes programs in nutrition, stress, fitness, mental health management, responsible drinking, smoking cessation and financial well-being. "Small and mid-size businesses continue to play a vital role in the U.S. economy and represent a significant portion of our country's workforce," said Hal Rosenbluth, New Ocean's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "However, small businesses have been left behind in terms of wellness offerings, that until now, have been overpriced and a poor fit for their needs. I am proud that we can provide the right mix of pricing and functionality to offer a robust - and affordable - solution to this market and further our mission of bringing health and well-being solutions to all Americans." The Wellness Pro offering is part of a cadence of announcements made by New Ocean earlier in 2018, further supporting the company's mission to democratize digital healthcare. In January, New Ocean announced plans to offer its enterprise health and well-being platform at a fraction of typical market rates - 90 cents per person per month for health plans and corporations with populations greater than 250,000. For companies with populations between 1,000 and 250,000 the cost is $2.00 per person per month. In March New Ocean announced that it would be offering The Voyage free of charge to all Medicaid recipients, with North Dakota as the first state to sign on.

About New Ocean Health Solutions New Ocean Health Solutions is a software design and development company that empowers companies and employers to foster a healthy culture. New Ocean delivers on the need for a broad enterprise health management platform that includes health and well-being programs people value. New Ocean's lead customer is Independence Blue Cross. By using behavioral economics principles, New Ocean programming is more adaptable to human nature and more likely to get users to engage over the long-term. New Ocean's platform leverages research-based methodologies to encourage users to make good choices when it comes to their health, while also ensuring that realistic goals are set. New Ocean is led by Hal Rosenbluth, former Senior Executive Officer, Walgreen Company, President, Health & Wellness. With the introduction of New Ocean Health Solutions, Hal Rosenbluth, who pioneered the retail health clinic industry, has turned his focus to digital healthcare to offer high-quality, low-cost digital wellness to all Americans. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180418005049/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]