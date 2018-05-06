[April 18, 2018] New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A new technology driven Investor Communications Portal enabling banks and brokers to service clients more efficiently with regulatory and governance communications was announced today by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Focused on transforming shareholder communications through innovation, Broadridge's new expanded portal provides banks and broker-dealers with enhanced ability to easily access client information. Specifically, the new portal provides access to company annual reports, prospectuses, issuer and fund communications highlighting stock and investment performance, trade confirmations, annual meeting notices as well as securities class action and corporate action activity. The intuitive design of Broadridge's new technology portal delivers transparency across shareholder communications activities including North American and global proxy, prospectuses, other regulatory communications, and corporate actions. The robust technology includes "mailed piece" tracking, enhanced search capability, role-based access, a personalized events tracker, single sign-on, secure file sharing and compliance reporting. Many Contract Renewals Seeing the benefits of this enhanced technology, more than 16 brokers have signed up for and renewed contracts, gaining unparalleled access in one place for all shareholder communications activities. "We are driving the innovation roadmap to develop solutions to help companies enrich customer engagement, optimize efficiency and navigate risk," said Broadridge's Investor Communication Solutions President, Bob Schifellite. "We are committed to earning our clients' confidence every day by delivering real business value through leading technology-driven solutions that set the standard for the financial services industry." "Baid values our strategic partnership with Broadridge as an outstanding business partner who aligns their support to the needs of our business," said Chief Operations Officer of ?Robert W. Baird & Co., Russell Schwei. "They consistently exceed our expectations and provide innovative solutions while improving delivery efficiencies. Broadridge's focus on outstanding client service and industry expertise help us achieve significant cost savings while maintaining high value service." New client, Vision Financial Markets, signed a multi-year contract with Broadridge, leveraging a full suite of products for all of its regulatory and investor communication needs. "In a highly regulated environment, our partnership with Broadridge helps us streamline a complex process into one that is manageable, timely and effective," said Vice President of Securities Operations at Vision Financial Markets, Ana Martinez. "Broadridge's industry expertise helps us manage all our investor communications efficiently and remain compliant while protecting our customers' data with strong data and cybersecurity controls." Delivering against a higher standard to meet clients' investor communications requirements, Broadridge helps clients optimize their operations to be more compliant and secure, while enabling clients to benefit from its vast network to leverage economies of scale and best practices in the shareholder communications ecosystem.

Working with clients to get ahead of today's challenges to capitalize on what's next, Broadridge invests over $400 million annually in cybersecurity and leading-edge technology, collectively saving clients $15+ billion over the past decade. It is leading migration into blockchain technology with over $100 million invested and is also pioneering the integration of mobile and other millennial-friendly digital technologies. Broadridge clients have exclusive access to data, analytics and marketing solutions that help banks and broker-dealers drive growth and build market share. About Broadridge Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), a $4 billion global fintech leader, provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for broker-dealers, banks, mutual funds and corporate issuers globally. Broadridge's investor communications, securities processing and managed services solutions help clients reduce their capital investments in operations infrastructure, allowing them to increase their focus on core business activities. With over 50 years of experience, Broadridge's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50 percent of public companies and mutual funds globally, and processes more than $5 trillion in fixed income and equity trades per day. Broadridge employs approximately 10,000 full-time associates in 16 countries. For more information about Broadridge, please visit: www.broadridge.com. Investors: W. Edings Thibault

