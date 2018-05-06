[April 18, 2018] New Online Marketplace for Craft Brewers, Distillers and Vintners Will Change Beverage Industry

A new online platform, AmericanCraftBrands.com, is a first-of-its-kind secure marketplace for commerce between craft makers (brewers, distillers and vintners), retailers and independent distributors. The regulatory-compliant business-to-business (B2B) marketplace changes the historic three-tiered distribution model by reducing barriers while creating new and better growth paths for craft makers. It provides a dynamic, trusted, and level playing field not just for these artisan makers, but for all parties. AmericanCraftBrands.com is the first offering from Ninkasi Technologies, a software platforms, services, and support company dedicated to beverage industry makers and the independent distributors and retailers who work with them. Ninkasi is led by an experienced team with decades of technology, supply chain, marketing, and sales expertise and an advisory board with more than 120 years of combined experience in the craft beer industry. "AmericanCraftBrands.com is Ninkasi Technologies' first implementation of a roadmap for a permissioned, end-to-end platform to mnage the complexities of the U.S. alcohol industry to improve sales and execution and help smaller players survive and thrive," said Jeff Slater, CEO and president of Ninkasi Technologies. "Yes, this will be disruptive for some, but it will certainly be a boon for craft makers, not to mention those forward-looking distributors and retailers who understand the looming disruption and the tremendous opportunity this offers them." Electronic selling, invoicing, compliance record-keeping, inventory tracking, keg deposit management, multi-layered delivery approaches, and the ability to manage complex multi-state territory arrangements are just some of the features of AmericanCraftBrands.com. The technology allows craft makers the freedom to focus on what they do best: making great product. Likewise, retailers and distributors can do what they do best: provide customers with a variety of the country's best beers, wine and spirits without having to build excess inventory or overstock their shelves. "With AmericanCraftBrands.com, Ninkasi Technologies is streamlining a notoriously complex system and opening the marketplace in ways that benefit makers, retailers and consumers who want choice," said Dean Palmer, president of the Global Brewer's Guild. "I was blown away when I saw the platform. It delivers on its promises and I believe every craft producer could benefit from using it."

AmericanCraftBrands.com will be launching shortly in selected states with full national expansion throughout 2018 and 2019. For more information about the marketplace and to obtain a subscription, visit www.americancraftbrands.com. About Ninkasi Technologies Ninkasi Technologies is a business-to-business (B2B) software platforms, services and support company dedicated to beverage industry makers (small brewers, distillers and vintners) and the independent distributors and retailers who work with them. Ninkasi's first offering, AmericanCraftBrands.com, is an online platform that enables transparent, mutually beneficial exchanges between brewers, distributors and retailers while providing features that help streamline their businesses and improve overall efficiency and profitability. For more information visit www.ninkatek.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180418005041/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]