|[April 18, 2018]
New Online Marketplace for Craft Brewers, Distillers and Vintners Will Change Beverage Industry
A new online platform, AmericanCraftBrands.com,
is a first-of-its-kind secure marketplace for commerce between craft
makers (brewers, distillers and vintners), retailers and independent
distributors. The regulatory-compliant business-to-business (B2B)
marketplace changes the historic three-tiered distribution model by
reducing barriers while creating new and better growth paths for craft
makers. It provides a dynamic, trusted, and level playing field not just
for these artisan makers, but for all parties.
AmericanCraftBrands.com is the first offering from Ninkasi
Technologies, a software platforms, services, and support company
dedicated to beverage industry makers and the independent distributors
and retailers who work with them. Ninkasi is led by an experienced team
with decades of technology, supply chain, marketing, and sales expertise
and an advisory board with more than 120 years of combined experience in
the craft beer industry.
"AmericanCraftBrands.com is Ninkasi Technologies' first implementation
of a roadmap for a permissioned, end-to-end platform to mnage the
complexities of the U.S. alcohol industry to improve sales and execution
and help smaller players survive and thrive," said Jeff Slater, CEO and
president of Ninkasi Technologies. "Yes, this will be disruptive for
some, but it will certainly be a boon for craft makers, not to mention
those forward-looking distributors and retailers who understand the
looming disruption and the tremendous opportunity this offers them."
Electronic selling, invoicing, compliance record-keeping, inventory
tracking, keg deposit management, multi-layered delivery approaches, and
the ability to manage complex multi-state territory arrangements are
just some of the features of AmericanCraftBrands.com. The technology
allows craft makers the freedom to focus on what they do best: making
great product. Likewise, retailers and distributors can do what they do
best: provide customers with a variety of the country's best beers, wine
and spirits without having to build excess inventory or overstock their
shelves.
"With AmericanCraftBrands.com, Ninkasi Technologies is streamlining a
notoriously complex system and opening the marketplace in ways that
benefit makers, retailers and consumers who want choice," said Dean
Palmer, president of the Global Brewer's Guild. "I was blown away when I
saw the platform. It delivers on its promises and I believe every craft
producer could benefit from using it."
AmericanCraftBrands.com will be launching shortly in selected states
with full national expansion throughout 2018 and 2019.
For more information about the marketplace and to obtain a subscription,
visit www.americancraftbrands.com.
About Ninkasi Technologies
Ninkasi Technologies is a business-to-business (B2B) software platforms,
services and support company dedicated to beverage industry makers
(small brewers, distillers and vintners) and the independent
distributors and retailers who work with them. Ninkasi's first offering,
AmericanCraftBrands.com, is an online platform that enables transparent,
mutually beneficial exchanges between brewers, distributors and
retailers while providing features that help streamline their businesses
and improve overall efficiency and profitability. For more information
visit www.ninkatek.com.
