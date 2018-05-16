|
|[April 18, 2018]
New NavVis Indoor Mobile Mapping System Marks Breakthrough in Data Quality
NavVis, a global leader in mobile indoor mapping, visualization, and
navigation, announces the launch of M6, a next-generation indoor mobile
mapping system that overcomes the scalability and data quality
constraints of today's reality capture technology. Surveyors and AEC
professionals can now use reality capture technology for demanding
applications, such as large-scale indoor mapping projects, factory
planning, creating and updating as-built BIM models and construction
monitoring.
The NavVis M6 is an all-in-one system that captures 360 degree immersive
imagery, photorealistic point clouds, Bluetooth beacons, WIFI signals
and magnetic field data. The NavVis M6 features a mobile LiDAR system
that lets it scan up to 30 times faster than stationary devices, letting
users capture up to 30,000 square meters in a day. What truly sets M6
apart is the cutting-edge 6D simultaneous localization and mapping
(SLAM) technology, which significantly improves the quality of data
captured. Thanks to 6D SLAM, M6 continuously scans even the most complex
indoor environments, including uneven surfaces or changing elevations,
such as ramps, open spaces or long corridors without compromising the
quality of the data.
M6's innovative software is complemented by hardware features designed
to improve the quality of data and ease of capture: four laser scanners
with a range o up to 100 meters are arranged to maximize scan coverage,
while six cameras automatically take high-resolution images during
mappings. The innovative design of the M6 includes camera placement that
keeps the operator in a blind spot.
It is the perfect device for surveyors and AEC professionals who need to
be able to capture large properties to update or create floorplans or
as-built BIM models. At the same time, NavVis IndoorViewer software
provides added value by giving every stakeholder access to the scanned
environment through an interactive virtual building in their browser.
Dr. Felix Reinshagen, CEO of NavVis, said:
"The NavVis M6 marks a quantum leap in indoor mobile mapping. Anyone
who needs to scan large properties, run repeated scans or would like to
move into the field of reality capture will profit from the
groundbreaking data quality. With M6, users can now quickly capture
large, complex indoor environments for typical tasks such as updating
floorplans, documenting construction progress or creating as-built BIM
models. At the same time, M6 captures the data needed to provide
customers with additional deliverables such as browser-based immersive
walkthroughs and indoor navigation."
About NavVis:
NavVis is a leading provider of high-end digital building technology for
large commercial and industrial properties. Our cutting edge indoor
mapping, visualization and navigation technology is being applied in
every industry
that uses, manages or builds indoor space. Digital building technology
is benefitting everything from construction monitoring, facility
management, and manufacturing, to transportation hubs and multi-channel
retailing.
For more information visit: www.navvis.com/M6
