New Survey Finds that the Largest U.S. Health Systems Employ Chief Innovation Officers but that Culture and Organizational Issues Hamper the Innovation Agenda
The majority of the 40 largest US health systems have chief innovation
officers (CInOs) but nearly two-thirds of these executives cite
organizational structure and culture as the biggest obstacle to
realizing their innovation goals, according to a survey published in the
latest issue of Health
Management, Policy and Innovation (HMPI).
The study by Harvard Business School, Duke University School of Medicine
and Russell Reynolds Associates, a leading global search and leadership
advisory firm, is the first of its kind to examine the innovation agenda
and organizational support for CInOs across the largest US health
systems.
"We found that most CInOs are very enthusiastic about improving or
transforming processes, products and services," said Kevin Schulman,
professor of medicine at Duke and the study's senior author. "But health
care hasn't been forced to change its business model in a very long
time. It seems that many organizations haven't yet structured their
innovation agenda for success, even when they have created a CInO role."
The authors compared organizational design and resources in the health
systems they studied based on learnings from decades of research on
business innovation across industries.
"Given the recent increase in innovation leaders within the highest
executive ranks of US health systems, we sought to assess if CInOs are
equipped with the tools and organizational support required for
success," said Sneha Shah, a student at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
and a recent Harvard Business School graduate.
The authors interviewed 25 out of 32 CInOs working at 40 of the
country's largest health systems. Two thirds of the respondents have
held their positions five years or less. Approximately half
characterized their role as strategic but only a little over a third
reported directly to the chief executive officer.
The median budget for the role was $3.5 million, but only $3 million
when the respondents reported that their role was strategic. Some
organizations invested significantly more, usually through a venture
capital function. Sixteen percent of the survey respondents said budget,
talent and process were the biggest barriers to innovation, while 64
percent said it was culture or organizational structure.
"As reimbursement, value-drivers and the patient/provider experience
change, academic medical centers must change and innovate," said Kate
Harvey, consultant at Russell Reynolds. "A new type of leader is
required to improve the quality of patient care, and to discover new
funding sources to support the research and teaching missions."
Russell Reynolds consultant Amy Saddington added that with Amazon,
Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan teaming up to transform healthcare,
"there is a clear call to action for integrated delivery networks,
academic medical centers and health systems."
"In this ecosystem, innovation is crucial," Saddington said. "It is a
mechanism for change, no matter how broadly or narrowly scoped."
Russell Reynolds consultants work with public, private and nonprofit
organizations across industries and regions to address complex
leadership issues and to build teams of transformational leaders who can
anticipate digital, economic and political trends.
Authors of the CInO study will discuss their findings in a global
About the Business School Alliance for Health Management
Formed in 2010, the Business
School Alliance for Health Management (BAHM) is a consortium of 18
leading business school health management programs that supports
faculty, students, and graduates in advancing education and thought
leadership in the field. BAHM initiatives include an annual case
competition, educational webinars, and Health
Management, Policy and Innovation (HMPI), a quarterly
journal that examines the challenges of the health sector from a
business perspective.
