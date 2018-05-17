|
|[April 17, 2018]
|
New Comdata® OnRoad Card Sets New Standard for Managing Fleet Spend and Empowering Drivers
Comdata
Inc., a FLEETCOR company and world leader in payment innovation,
today introduced the Comdata OnRoad Card, the most widely accepted
multipurpose fuel and driver funds card in the transportation industry.
The OnRoad Card builds on the leading security and controls of the
Comdata Proprietary Card and adds increased visibility and security
features for fleets while offering more convenience, broader access to
personal funds and a fee-friendly structure for drivers.
The OnRoad Card's unique dual-sided setup keeps fleets in control of
company money while allowing drivers to easily manage personal funds
with a single card that has universal acceptance and zero point-of-sale
fees when running debit transactions on the MasterCard (News - Alert) Signature Debit
Network. In addition, driver funds can be easily accessed at bank
tellers and thousands of Cirrus and AllPoints ATM locations across North
America.
"We are increasingly seeing fleets focus attention on the driver
experience as a way to attract and retain top talent," said Greg Secord,
president of Comdata North American Trucking. "Access to the MasterCard
network will give drivers the ability to use their personal funds in
virtually any location at any time, including on-line purchases. The
OnRoad Card's convenience and flexibility aligns with our mission to
improve driver experience by empowering them to focu fully on the road
ahead."
As a trusted resource for managing merchant/carrier relationships across
the industry, Comdata also ensures negotiated fuel discounts are
properly administered according to contracted price agreements. Similar
to the Comdata Proprietary Card, the OnRoad Card's unique functionality
will ensure these discounts are applied in real-time, eliminating the
time and expense of retroactively analyzing and verifying transaction
data. The card also offers fleets enhanced visibility into the
transaction status of authorizations, postings and declines while
improving the compliance posture when used for payroll.
"We strongly believe the lifeblood of this industry are partnerships
that build mutual confidence and trust," said Secord. "We're proud to do
our part by offering the OnRoad Card. Comdata is giving fleets
peace-of-mind that the valued partnerships they worked so hard to create
are fully maintained and supported."
To learn more about the Comdata OnRoad Card, contact a Comdata
representative at 1-800-COMDATA.
About COMDATA
Comdata Inc., a FLEETCOR company, is a leading
provider of innovative payment and operating technology that drives
actionable insights from spending data, builds enhanced controls and
positively impacts its clients' bottom lines. The company partners with
more than 30,000 businesses to better manage $55B in annual fleet,
corporate purchasing, payroll and healthcare spending, making it one of
the largest fuel card issuers and the second largest commercial
MasterCard provider in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1969 and
headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Comdata employs more than 1,300
professionals across North America. To learn more about Comdata, Inc.,
visit www.comdata.com.
About FLEETCOR
FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a
leading global provider of commercial payment solutions. The company
helps businesses of all sizes better control, simplify and secure
payment of their fuel, toll, lodging and general payables. With its
proprietary payment networks, FLEETCOR provides affiliated merchants
with incremental sales and loyalty. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners
and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia.
For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180417006251/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]