[April 17, 2018] New Comdata® OnRoad Card Sets New Standard for Managing Fleet Spend and Empowering Drivers

Comdata Inc., a FLEETCOR company and world leader in payment innovation, today introduced the Comdata OnRoad Card, the most widely accepted multipurpose fuel and driver funds card in the transportation industry. The OnRoad Card builds on the leading security and controls of the Comdata Proprietary Card and adds increased visibility and security features for fleets while offering more convenience, broader access to personal funds and a fee-friendly structure for drivers. The OnRoad Card's unique dual-sided setup keeps fleets in control of company money while allowing drivers to easily manage personal funds with a single card that has universal acceptance and zero point-of-sale fees when running debit transactions on the MasterCard (News - Alert) Signature Debit Network. In addition, driver funds can be easily accessed at bank tellers and thousands of Cirrus and AllPoints ATM locations across North America. "We are increasingly seeing fleets focus attention on the driver experience as a way to attract and retain top talent," said Greg Secord, president of Comdata North American Trucking. "Access to the MasterCard network will give drivers the ability to use their personal funds in virtually any location at any time, including on-line purchases. The OnRoad Card's convenience and flexibility aligns with our mission to improve driver experience by empowering them to focu fully on the road ahead." As a trusted resource for managing merchant/carrier relationships across the industry, Comdata also ensures negotiated fuel discounts are properly administered according to contracted price agreements. Similar to the Comdata Proprietary Card, the OnRoad Card's unique functionality will ensure these discounts are applied in real-time, eliminating the time and expense of retroactively analyzing and verifying transaction data. The card also offers fleets enhanced visibility into the transaction status of authorizations, postings and declines while improving the compliance posture when used for payroll. "We strongly believe the lifeblood of this industry are partnerships that build mutual confidence and trust," said Secord. "We're proud to do our part by offering the OnRoad Card. Comdata is giving fleets peace-of-mind that the valued partnerships they worked so hard to create are fully maintained and supported."

To learn more about the Comdata OnRoad Card, contact a Comdata representative at 1-800-COMDATA. About COMDATA

Comdata Inc., a FLEETCOR company, is a leading provider of innovative payment and operating technology that drives actionable insights from spending data, builds enhanced controls and positively impacts its clients' bottom lines. The company partners with more than 30,000 businesses to better manage $55B in annual fleet, corporate purchasing, payroll and healthcare spending, making it one of the largest fuel card issuers and the second largest commercial MasterCard provider in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Comdata employs more than 1,300 professionals across North America. To learn more about Comdata, Inc., visit www.comdata.com. About FLEETCOR

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global provider of commercial payment solutions. The company helps businesses of all sizes better control, simplify and secure payment of their fuel, toll, lodging and general payables. With its proprietary payment networks, FLEETCOR provides affiliated merchants with incremental sales and loyalty. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180417006251/en/

