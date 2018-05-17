[April 17, 2018] New Study Co-Sponsored by Data443 Reveals Most Companies at Risk of Missing GDPR Compliance Deadline

Research Validates Data443’s Approach to Deliver a Single-Product GDPR Solution for Data Classification, Governance, and eDiscovery SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2018 GDPR Compliance Report released today by Crowd Research Partners and co-sponsored by Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. reveals that the majority of companies surveyed are at risk of missing the May 25 EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance deadline. Based on the results of a comprehensive online survey of IT, cybersecurity and compliance professionals, the 2018 GDPR Compliance Report reveals that 60 percent of organizations are at risk of missing the GDPR deadline. Additionally, while 80 percent say GDPR is a top priority, many organizations are not staffed to comply. “The GDPR represents sweeping changes to data security and protection for all companies operating within the European Union and beyond,” says Jason Remillard, founder and CEO of Data443. “The 2018 GDPR Compliance Report shows that 43 percent of companies lack the critical expertise and skills necessary to respond. This validates our approach in offering a single-product solution that meets GDPR challenges through a simple and easy interface that integrates seamlessly with existing infrastructure and includes critical capabilities to ensure all data is stored and utilized in accordance with GDPR requirements.” Mounting a response to GDPR requires an accurate data inventory, data-classification scheme, and audit functions. Data443’s ClassiDocs™ enables a rapid time-to-value response that covers 12 articles of the GDPR. The product supports over 200 file types and 400 databases, across all data points – local devices, network, cloud, and databases, at rest and in flight – for quick, cost-effective GDPR compliance. Data443 is at the RSA Conference 2018 taking place now in San Francisco. The company is exhibiting as part of the RSAC Early Stage Expo starting today at 4:30 p.m. at the Marriott Marquis, Yerba Buena Ballroom, Salon 9, Booth #1. Remillard will also present GDPR: It’s not too late! tomorrow, Wednesday, April 18 at 10:00 a.m. in the Marriott ESE Briefing Center on the expo floor. To schedule a conference or demo while at RSA, please use this link: https://data443.as.me/JasonRemillard To better understand the market’s readiness for GDPR, Data443 co-sponsored the 2018 GDPR Compliance Report in partnership with Cybersecurity Insiders and the 400,000+ member Information Security Community on LinkedIn. The study was compiled by Crowd Research Partners (http://www.crowdresearchpartners.com). You may access the 2018 GDPR Compliance Report here: https://www.data443.com/rsa-pressroom/ About DATA443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

DATA443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCPK:LDSR) enables secure data – across local devices, network, cloud, and databases – at rest and in flight. ClassiDocs™, our award-winning data classification and governance technology, supports over 200 file types and 400 databases with a user-first, user-centric design that speeds ease of use and compliance-policy conformance without training. Data443 delivers classification, discovery, governance, GDPR compliance, and DSAR management coupled with DLP, CASB, SIEM, and cloud solutions to provide user-enabled, governance-enabled, up-to-date security for every data point, every time.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See DATA443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.’s filings with the SEC, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. For Further Information

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/data443Risk

Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/data443/

Signup for our Investor Newsletter: https://www.data443.com/investor-relations/

Signup for our Product Newsletter: https://www.data443.com/contact/ Contacts: On site @ RSA:

Jason Remillard

jason@data443.com

Office: 919.526.1070 Ext. 99 Main Press Contact:

Susan Payne

Susan.Payne@data443.com

Office: 919.526.1070 Ext. 103 Investor Relations:

ir@data443.com

Office: 919.858.6542 SOURCE DATA443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. ///***ClassiDocs Classification: PUBLIC ***///

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]