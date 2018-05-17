|
|[April 17, 2018]
|
New Kaspersky Lab Solution for Hybrid Cloud Security Management
To support companies moving to a cloud architecture, today, Kaspersky
Lab has launched its new Kaspersky
Hybrid Cloud Security offering, expanding the company's
virtualization and cloud security portfolio. The new solution is the
next generation of hybrid cloud protection for businesses of all sizes,
integrated with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft (News - Alert) Azure.
Organizations that struggle to deal with the speed of business process
automation and growth of corporate data are turning to the hybrid cloud
to expand their infrastructure. At the same time, more
than half (59%) of businesses feel they cannot fully trust its data
to cloud services because it could introduce new risks to their IT
security. Their concerns are authentic with the lack of visibility in
hybrid cloud ecosystems today - making them even more vulnerable to
cyberattacks.
Therefore, to avoid a loss of control over corporate data security when
moving to the hybrid cloud model, businesses can equip themselves with a
dedicated security management offering, such as Kaspersky Hybrid Cloud
Security, which protects applications and data in physical, virtual and
cloud workloads.
The solution provides API-based integration with AWS and supports the
Microsoft Azure cloud platform, allowing customers to extend security to
every asset they put in the public cloud. The new product introduces
Kaspersky Lab's (News - Alert) approach to how multi-cloud environments should defend
against the most advanced cyberthreats. It also incorporates unified
orchestration, operational hygiene techniques, systems hardening,
workload defense, as well as machine learning-assisted runtime
protection.
Visibility key to successful hybrid cloud protection
Companies
migrating to public clouds often have to deal with complex security
itegration projects involving legacy virtual environments owned by
business and public cloud providers, virtual machines and workspaces. By
using multiple management panels for public and private clouds,
businesses can experience a lack of visibility. To solve this, Kaspersky
Hybrid Cloud Security provides businesses with the seamless integration
of a comprehensive security stack into their internal, virtual
infrastructure. The solution streamlines and automates response to
advanced cyberthreats, while delivering full visibility and
manageability across the entire hybrid cloud environment.
With the cloud-integrated security orchestration console, IT security
teams have full control over those who can access corporate data
on-premise and in the cloud. They can also setup security notifications,
to ensure that all use is monitored and businesses receive advanced
levels of safety for all corporate data and applications.
Robust data protection
Undoubtedly, cloud providers work
hard to improve the security and reliability of their cloud platforms,
but cloud-native security capabilities don't always suit the demands of
corporate systems. Banning or restricting certain applications,
monitoring the ongoing behavior of every application at work, and
shielding systems from vulnerability exploitation, are all crucial tasks
that still remain the customer's responsibility.
To meet enterprise security demands for data protection, including the
need for vulnerability shielding, Kaspersky Hybrid Cloud Security
provides customers with machine learning-assisted protection, which
allows security systems to catch, block and remediate potential threats
before they harm business data or operations.
To ensure attackers can't leverage flaws in a legitimate popular
software to compromise corporate data in the cloud, Kaspersky Hybrid
Cloud Security employs several advanced techniques such as, exploit
prevention, vulnerability assessment and automated patch management.
Multiple layers of protection within the Kaspersky Lab solution,
including anti-ransomware and behavior detection, are backed-up with the
latest threat intelligence to support protection against new and
emerging threats.
"As businesses continue to adopt both IaaS and PaaS cloud platforms, [IT
teams] struggle to protect their organization's valuable data while
minimizing the threat surface of cloud and hybrid cloud workloads,"
wrote Andras Cser, vice president and principal analyst at Forrester (News - Alert)
Research in a recent report1. "Kaspersky Lab extends malware
protection to hybrid cloud workloads… [Its] Cloud Security solution
provides cloud-assisted AV protection optimized for server workloads,
vulnerability assessment and patch management, and application binary
monitoring."
"Keeping in mind how much valuable data is now stored in the cloud, it
is critical for businesses to ensure they have holistic protection and
visibility across all cloud platforms," said Vitaly Mzokov, solution
business lead, Kaspersky Lab. "Our philosophy is to create a
well-balanced blend of best-of-breed protection, resource efficiency,
and enterprise-level orchestration capabilities for public and private
cloud environments. We are sure that this combination will provide our
customers with a secure migration to Amazon and Microsoft Azure cloud
within their digital transformation projects."
To find out more about Kaspersky Hybrid Cloud Security, please visit the
website here.
1 Vendor Landscape: Cloud Workload Security Solutions, Q3
2017, Forrester Research (News - Alert), Inc., September 2017
