|[April 17, 2018]
New Trustwave Consulting Practice Helps Enterprises Transform their Security Capabilities
(RSA (News - Alert) CONFERENCE) - Trustwave today unveiled a new cybersecurity
consulting practice designed to help enterprises accelerate and bolster
their security capabilities as they move toward a more agile and mature
security model, so they can contend with a rapidly evolving security
threat landscape.
Through the new Detection, Analytics and Response Consulting (DARC)
practice, Trustwave partners with enterprises tailoring an approach to
plan, build and optimize threat detection and response operations
leveraging Trustwave's deep experience transforming information security
programs and world-class managed security services portfolio.
For example, enterprises can leverage DARC for streamlining response to
security incidences by incorporating needed resources and best practices
based on geographic and industry specific challenges to building and
operating a security operations center (SOC) from the ground up.
High-profile breaches and other global security events continue to
elevate the necessity of a proactive and agile security program. A
purpose-built, professional services engagement, DARC pairs businesses
with Trustwave's highly specialized security experts, architects and
integrators to meticulously assess security operations and tailor the
right transformation approach based on business objectives. DARC
benchmarks current, target, and future state milestones to maximize
efficiency in use case prioritization and security investments across
people, processes and technology. This diligent approach provides
businesses a well-defined blueprint for continual security maturation
through a series of phases of transformation.
DARC provides clients the option to collaborate with Trustwave to
remediate gaps in their transformation roadmap. This allows Trustwave to
continue working with clients developing processes, reporting and
dashboards, and optimizing technologies critical to their program.
Helping clients develop or mature a co-managed, or hybrid operating
model is critical to the security transformation process. Trustwave's
managed security services are used to bolster internal security teams'
capabilities by tapping into Trustwave
SpiderLabs, an elite team of ethical hackers, researchers and
forensic investigators that deliver threat intelligence and support to
identify and isolate threats and mitigate breaches quickly.
"Business growth and innovation compounded with motivated,
well-organized threat actors continue to challenge organizations
agnostic of size or industry to optimize security capabilities
continuously," said Kory Daniels, global managing partner, Detection,
Analytics and Response Consulting at Trustwave. "To meet this challenge,
organizations require an agile operating model that incorporates a
balance between technologies, available resources and risk appetite.
Partnering with Trustwave, enterprises may now look to break the
traditional managed security services mold and work with a partner who
will help put as much emphasis building out their internal capabilities
as providing world-class managed security services."
Trustwave Detection, Analytics and Response Consulting services are
available now. For more information visit: https://www.trustwave.com/Services/Threat-Management/Optimizing-Security-Operations/.
About Trustwave
Trustwave helps businesses fight cybercrime, protect data and reduce
security risk. With cloud and managed security services, integrated
technologies and a team of security experts, ethical hackers and
researchers, Trustwave enables businesses to transform the way they
manage their information security and compliance programs. More than
three million businesses are enrolled in the Trustwave TrustKeeper®
cloud platform, through which Trustwave delivers automated, efficient
and cost-effective threat, vulnerability and compliance management.
Trustwave is headquartered in Chicago, with customers in 96 countries.
For more information about Trustwave, visit https://www.trustwave.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180417005060/en/
