[April 17, 2018] New Trustwave Consulting Practice Helps Enterprises Transform their Security Capabilities

( RSA (News - Alert) CONFERENCE) - Trustwave today unveiled a new cybersecurity consulting practice designed to help enterprises accelerate and bolster their security capabilities as they move toward a more agile and mature security model, so they can contend with a rapidly evolving security threat landscape. Through the new Detection, Analytics and Response Consulting (DARC) practice, Trustwave partners with enterprises tailoring an approach to plan, build and optimize threat detection and response operations leveraging Trustwave's deep experience transforming information security programs and world-class managed security services portfolio. For example, enterprises can leverage DARC for streamlining response to security incidences by incorporating needed resources and best practices based on geographic and industry specific challenges to building and operating a security operations center (SOC) from the ground up. High-profile breaches and other global security events continue to elevate the necessity of a proactive and agile security program. A purpose-built, professional services engagement, DARC pairs businesses with Trustwave's highly specialized security experts, architects and integrators to meticulously assess security operations and tailor the right transformation approach based on business objectives. DARC benchmarks current, target, and future state milestones to maximize efficiency in use case prioritization and security investments across people, processes and technology. This diligent approach provides businesses a well-defined blueprint for continual security maturation through a series of phases of transformation. DARC provides clients the option to collaborate with Trustwave to remediate gaps in their transformation roadmap. This allows Trustwave to continue working with clients developing processes, reporting and dashboards, and optimizing technologies critical to their program. Helping clients develop or mature a co-managed, or hybrid operating model is critical to the security transformation process. Trustwave's managed security services are used to bolster internal security teams' capabilities by tapping into Trustwave SpiderLabs, an elite team of ethical hackers, researchers and forensic investigators that deliver threat intelligence and support to identify and isolate threats and mitigate breaches quickly. "Business growth and innovation compounded with motivated, well-organized threat actors continue to challenge organizations agnostic of size or industry to optimize security capabilities continuously," said Kory Daniels, global managing partner, Detection, Analytics and Response Consulting at Trustwave. "To meet this challenge, organizations require an agile operating model that incorporates a balance between technologies, available resources and risk appetite. Partnering with Trustwave, enterprises may now look to break the traditional managed security services mold and work with a partner who will help put as much emphasis building out their internal capabilities as providing world-class managed security services." Trustwave Detection, Analytics and Response Consulting services are available now. For more information visit: https://www.trustwave.com/Services/Threat-Management/Optimizing-Security-Operations/.

About Trustwave Trustwave helps businesses fight cybercrime, protect data and reduce security risk. With cloud and managed security services, integrated technologies and a team of security experts, ethical hackers and researchers, Trustwave enables businesses to transform the way they manage their information security and compliance programs. More than three million businesses are enrolled in the Trustwave TrustKeeper® cloud platform, through which Trustwave delivers automated, efficient and cost-effective threat, vulnerability and compliance management. Trustwave is headquartered in Chicago, with customers in 96 countries. For more information about Trustwave, visit https://www.trustwave.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180417005060/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]