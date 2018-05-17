[April 17, 2018] New Research Demonstrates Virtual Care's Impact on Patient Acquisition, Return on Investment

MINNEAPOLIS, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zipnosis, a leading virtual care company, and Washington-based MultiCare Health System today announced study results showing increased patient acquisition through virtual care. The virtual care platform studied was MultiCare Virtual Care, an online diagnosis and treatment service for common conditions powered by Zipnosis that connects patients in Washington with local MultiCare providers. The purpose of this study was to validate and expand on previous research that indicated virtual care could be effectively used as a patient acquisition channel for health systems. Facilitated by healthcare analytics company Carrot Health, the study identified and followed virtual care users who had not received in-person care at MultiCare for at least 24 months prior to their virtual visit. Of these 304 virtual care users, more than 30 percent converted to a health system patient by receiving in-person care at a MultiCare facility within 12 months following their virtual visit – a number that amply justifies MultiCare's investment in the virtual care service. These findings present a stark difference when compared with a control group, which had a conversion rate of less than 10 percent. "Providing our patients with quality, convenient access to care through innovative technology has always been a high priority at MultiCare, and through this study, we were able to see virtual care's impact at our health system," said Christi McCaren, vice president of retail health and services at MultiCare Health System. "By leveraging the Zipnosis platform, we have been able to care for our existing patients, while also acquire new patients with technology that allows them to get efficient and effective care from the comfort of their homes." Virtual care is increasingly viewed as an option to help health systems and providers address challenges endemic in today's healthcare landscae, including overcoming access barriers, lowering the cost of care delivery and supporting patient engagement. The findings from this study expand on the evidence around virtual care's value to health systems and its market potential. The full study report can be downloaded here. "Virtual care is an impactful solution that improves access to care for patients, and now, through this data, demonstrates a positive ROI for health systems," said Catherine Murphy, vice president of customer success and operations at Zipnosis. "The findings of this study demonstrate the true potential of virtual care and solidify the value health systems can receive from a virtual care service." For more information on this study and Zipnosis' technology, visit booth #1408 at ATA 2018 on April 29 – May 1, 2018 at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL.

