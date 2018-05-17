|
|[April 16, 2018]
New Accenture Study Finds 87 Percent of Focused Cyberattacks Are Prevented
With ransomware and distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks on the
rise, the average number of focused cyberattacks per organization has
more than doubled this year compared to the previous 12 months (232
through January 2018 versus 106 through January 2017). In the face of
these growing cyber threats, organizations are demonstrating far more
success in detecting and blocking them, according to a new study from
Accenture (NYSE:ACN).
Yet, despite making significant progress, only two out of five
organizations are currently investing in breakthrough technologies like
machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI) and automation,
indicating there is even more ground to be gained by increasing
investment in cyber resilient innovations and solutions.
The study was conducted from January to mid-March 2018 and investigated
focused attacks defined as having the potential to both penetrate
network defenses and cause damage, or extract high-value assets and
processes from within organizations. Despite the increased pressure of ransomware
attacks, which more than doubled in frequency last year, the study
found organizations are upping their game and now preventing 87 percent
of all focused attacks compared to 70 percent in 2017. However, with 13
percent of focused attacks penetrating defenses, organizations are still
facing an average of 30 successful security breaches per year which
cause damage or result in the loss of high-value assets.
"Only one in eight focused cyberattacks are getting through versus one
in three last year, indicating that organizations are doing a better job
of preventing data from being hacked, stolen or leaked," said Kelly
Bissell, managing director of Accenture Security. "While the findings of
this study demonstrate that organizations are performing better at
mitigating the impact of cyberattacks, they still have more work to do.
Building investment capacity for wise security investments must be a
priority for those organizations who want to close the gap on successful
attacks even further. For business leaders who continue to invest in and
embrace new technologies, reaching a sustainable level of cyber
resilience could become a reality for many organizations in the next two
to three years. That's an encouraging projection."
Security Teams Find Breaches Faster
It's also taking less time to detect a security breach; from months and
years to now days and weeks. On average, 89 percent of respondents said
teir internal security teams detected breaches within one month
compared to only 32 percent of teams last year. This year, 55 percent of
organizations took one week or less to detect a breach compared to 10
percent last year.
Although companies are detecting breaches faster, security teams are
still only finding 64 percent of them, which is similar to last year,
and they're collaborating with others outside their organizations to
find the remaining breaches. This underscores the importance of
collaborative efforts among business and government sectors to stop
cyberattacks. When asked how they learn about attacks that the security
team has been unable to detect, respondents indicated that more than
one-third (38 percent) are found by white-hat hackers or through a peer
or competitor (up from 15 percent, comparatively, in 2017).
Interestingly, only 15 percent of undetected breaches are found through
law enforcement, which is down from 32 percent the previous year.
Addressing Cybersecurity from the Inside Out
On average, respondents said only two-thirds (67 percent) of their
organization is actively protected by their cybersecurity program. And,
while external incidents continue to pose a serious threat, the survey
reveals that organizations should not forget about the enemy from
within. Two of the top three cyberattacks with the highest frequency and
greatest impact are internal attacks and accidentally published
information.
When asked which capabilities were most needed to fill gaps in their
cybersecurity solutions, the top two responses were cyber threat
analytics and security monitoring (46 percent each). Organizations
realize the benefits derived from investing in emerging technologies. A
large majority of respondents (83 percent) agree that new technologies
such as artificial intelligence, machine or deep learning, user behavior
analytics, and blockchain are essential to securing the future of
organizations.
Five steps organizations can take to achieve cyber resilience include:
1. Build a strong foundation. Identify high value assets and
harden them. Ensure controls are deployed across the organizational
value chain, not just the corporate function.
2. Pressure test resilience like an attacker. Enhance red defense
and blue defense teams with player-coaches that move between them and
provide analysis on where improvements need to be made.
3. Employ breakthrough technologies. Free up investment capacity
to invest in technologies that can automate your defenses. Utilize
automated orchestration capabilities and advanced behavioral analytics.
4. Be proactive and use threat hunting. Develop strategic and
tactical threat intelligence tailored to your environment to identify
potential risks. Monitor for anomalous activity at the most likely
points of attack.
5. Evolve the role of CISO. Develop the next generation
CISO - steeped in the business and balancing security based on business
risk tolerance.
For the 2018
State of Cyber Resilience study, Accenture surveyed 4,600 enterprise
security practitioners representing companies with annual revenues of $1
billion or more in 15 countries. The purpose of the study is to
understand the extent to which companies prioritize security, the
effectiveness of current security efforts and the adequacy of existing
investments. More than 98 percent of respondents were sole or key
decision-makers in cybersecurity strategy and spending for their
organization. For the purposes of this research, a cyber resilient
business applies fluid security strategies to respond quickly to
threats, to minimize damage and continue to operate under attack. It can
therefore introduce innovative offerings and business models securely,
strengthen customer trust, and grow with confidence.
To learn more about the study download 2018
State of Cyber Resilience Executive Summary.
About Accenture
Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a
broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital,
technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and
specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business
functions - underpinned by the world's largest delivery network -
Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help
clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their
stakeholders. With approximately 442,000 people serving clients in more
than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the
world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.
Accenture Security helps organizations build resilience from the inside
out, so they can confidently focus on innovation and growth. Leveraging
its global network of cybersecurity labs, deep industry understanding
across client value chains and services that span the security
lifecycle, Accenture protects organizations' valuable assets,
end-to-end. With services that include strategy and risk management,
cyber defense, digital identity, application security and managed
security, Accenture enables businesses around the world to defend
against known sophisticated threats, and the unknown. Follow us
@AccentureSecure on Twitter or visit us at www.accenture.com/security.
