|
|[April 16, 2018]
|
New Executive Director and 2018 Officers and Directors of Association of Corporate Counsel National Capital Region
Association of Corporate Counsel National Capital Region (ACC NCR), a
regional legal association representing approximately 2,500 in-house
counsel from more than 800 organizations in Washington, D.C., Virginia,
and suburban Maryland, recently announced that it has hired Shannon A.
Graving as its new Executive Director. Ms. Graving, who joined ACC NCR
on April 2, will work closely with newly installed ACC NCR President
Navid Haghighi.
Prior to joining ACC NCR, Ms. Graving was Assistant Director for
Corporate Pro Bono (CPBO), a global partnership project of the
Association of Corporate Counsel and Pro Bono Institute (PBI) for seven
years, where she worked with in-house counsel from legal departments of
all sizes, across industries and around the world, to help them start or
expand their pro bono programs. Prior to her work with CPBO, Ms. Graving
practiced at Holland & Knight LLP in its business law group for ten
years. Ms. Graving replaces Ilene G. Reid, who was ACC NCR's first
executive director and served in that role for 20 years. Ms. Reid will
continue with ACC NCR as senior director.
Mr. Haghighi, who is Managing Associate General Counsel - Law, Public
Policy, and Security at Verizon (News - Alert) Communications, began his one-year term
as President at ACC NCR's 2018 Annual Meeting. Previously, he had served
as President-elect and Secretary, and as a Board member of ACC NCR. In
addition to continuing ACC NCR's long history of providing numerous
substantive programs, Mr. Haghighi plans to focus on three goals: (i)
increasing membership, (ii) encouraging member engagement and leadership
development, and (iii) providing members with information and tools to
improve wellness.
Mr. Haghighi has more than 20 years of wide-ranging experience in
telecommunications and media services, including technical, legal,and
business positions at AT&T, MCI, and AOL. Prior to his current position
at Verizon, he served as Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and
Secretary for XO Communications (News - Alert), a national telecommunications operator
of one of the largest IP and Ethernet networks providing networking,
cloud connectivity, voice, Internet access, and managed services to
customers. Following Verizon's acquisition of XO Communications in 2017,
Mr. Haghighi is now leading legal support for various initiatives
related to Verizon's network and technology.
In addition to Mr. Haghighi, the following ACC NCR officers will serve
in 2018:
-
James Villa, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Hensoldt, Inc.,
as President-elect.
-
Gregory Watchman, Managing Associate General Counsel - Employment Law
and Employee Relations, Freddie Mac, as Vice President, Programming.
-
Mary Jane Saunders, Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate
Secretary, The Beer Institute, Inc., as Secretary.
-
Heather French, Managing Director and Associate General Counsel, Ares
Management LLC, as Treasurer.
The other members of the ACC NCR Board of Directors, who were elected,
reelected, or continue to serve, are:
-
Afsanah Ambrose, General Counsel, Acumen Solutions Inc.
-
Constantine Athanas, General Counsel, James G. Davis Construction Corp.
-
Thomas Cluderay, General Counsel, Yellowstone Forever
-
Diane Ennist, senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary,
Carey International, Inc.
-
Evan Farber, Chief Legal Officer, The Advisory Board Company
-
Darryl Franklin, Vice President and Senior Counsel, Marriott
International, Inc.
-
Kindra Kirkeby, Assistant Counsel, NewMarket Services Corporation
-
Rhonda Lees, Senior Counsel, American Bankers Association
-
Mona Mahoney, Administrative Vice President, M&T Realty Capital
Corporation
-
Andrea Shandell, Associate General Counsel and Chief Ethics and
Privacy Officer, Gannett Co., Inc.
-
Stephen Sherman, General Counsel - Americas, BSI Group
-
Zack Stewart, assistant General Counsel, Serco Inc.
About ACC NCR
With approximately 2,500 members, Association of Corporate Counsel
National Capital Region (ACC NCR) serves the professional needs of
in-house counsel in Washington, D.C., the Commonwealth of Virginia, and
suburban Maryland. ACC NCR is a professional association for the
in-house bar, and a leading chapter of the global Association of
Corporate Counsel (ACC). ACC NCR fosters advancements in the standards
of corporate legal practice and provides its members with more than 70
substantive networking, education, and professional development programs
each year. More information about ACC NCR is available at: http://www.acc.com/chapters/ncr.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180416005306/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]