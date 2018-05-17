[April 16, 2018] New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions

RSA (News - Alert) Conference 2018 - Booth# N4201 - CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in privileged access security, today introduced CyberArk Marketplace, the industry's broadest and deepest portfolio of integrations with a privileged access security solution. The CyberArk Marketplace delivers unprecedented simplicity and speed for security and IT operations teams to extend the benefits of securing privileged access across the enterprise - on-premises, in hybrid cloud environments, and throughout the DevOps pipeline. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180416005214/en/ New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privilege Access Solutions (Photo: Business Wire) The CyberArk Marketplace establishes a trusted platform for customers to easily find and deploy integrations with the CyberArk Privileged Account Security Solution, available from CyberArk and its partners, in a little as four clicks. Organizations gain the ability to secure and leverage privileged access and data across their entire technology stack, which can include security, IT operations, cloud, DevOps and Robotic Process Automation software. CyberArk will take a community-based approach to building out the marketplace with contributions from the CyberArk C3 Alliance, partners and community contributors that improve security and IT operational efficiency. "The CyberArk Marketplace reflects the philosophy that effective security must be a team game," said Adam Bosnian, executive vice president, global business development, CyberArk. "We are creating a dynamic environment that addresses customers' risk management and compliance priorities by enabling them to maximize existing security investments, and quickly and easily extend those investments to address evolving threats and emerging business use cases." Supporting Quotes

"Partnering with market leaders to offer customers the most comprehensive solutions available has been a key part of SailPoint's growth and business strategy," said Joe Gottlieb, senior vice president of corporate development for SailPoint. "We're excited that the CyberArk Privileged Account Security Solution that is integrated with SailPoint IdentityIQ is included in the launch of the CyberArk Marketplace, and SailPoint is committed to continuing to work with CyberArk to help organizations improve their security posture."

"Organizations today are faced with the challenge of protecting information amid a constantly evolving threat landscape," said Patrick McCue, senior vice president of Worldwide Partners at Okta. "Security solutions that work seamlessly together make it easier for organizations to mitigate threats across varying levels of the modern security stack. The new CyberArk Marketplace is one example of how we can work together to help improve companies' security postures - enabling organizations to find and implement Okta's identity and access management solution with the CyberArk Privileged Account Security Solution to extend the benefits of privileged access to more companies." To learn more, visit: https://www.cyberark.com/marketplace. About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in privileged access security, a critical layer of IT security to protect data, infrastructure and assets across the enterprise, in the cloud and throughout the DevOps pipeline. CyberArk delivers the industry's most complete solution to reduce risk created by privileged credentials and secrets. The company is trusted by the world's leading organizations, including more than 50 percent of the Fortune 100, to protect against external attackers and malicious insiders. A global company, CyberArk is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel, with U.S. headquarters located in Newton, Mass. The company also has offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific and Japan. To learn more about CyberArk, visit www.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk blogs or follow on Twitter (News - Alert) via @CyberArk, LinkedIn or Facebook. Copyright © 2018 CyberArk Software. All Rights Reserved. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180416005214/en/

