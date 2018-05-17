|
|[April 16, 2018]
|
New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions
RSA Conference 2018 - Booth# N4201 - CyberArk
(NASDAQ: CYBR),
the global leader in privileged
access security, today introduced CyberArk Marketplace, the
industry's broadest and deepest portfolio of integrations with a
privileged access security solution. The CyberArk
Marketplace delivers unprecedented simplicity and speed for security
and IT operations teams to extend the benefits of securing privileged
access across the enterprise - on-premises, in hybrid cloud
environments, and throughout the DevOps pipeline.
The CyberArk Marketplace establishes a trusted platform for customers to
easily find and deploy integrations with the CyberArk
Privileged Account Security Solution, available from CyberArk and
its partners, in a little as four clicks. Organizations gain the
ability to secure and leverage privileged access and data across their
entire technology stack, which can include security, IT operations,
cloud, DevOps and Robotic Process Automation software. CyberArk will
take a community-based approach to building out the marketplace with
contributions from the CyberArk C3 Alliance, partners and
community contributors that improve security and IT operational
efficiency.
"The CyberArk Marketplace reflects the philosophy that effective
security must be a team game," said Adam Bosnian, executive vice
president, global business development, CyberArk. "We are creating a
dynamic environment that addresses customers' risk management and
compliance priorities by enabling them to maximize existing security
investments, and quickly and easily extend those investments to address
evolving threats and emerging business use cases."
Supporting Quotes
"Partnering with market leaders to offer
customers the most comprehensive solutions available has been a key part
of SailPoint's growth and business strategy," said Joe Gottlieb, senior
vice president of corporate development for SailPoint. "We're excited
that the CyberArk Privileged Account Security Solution that is
integrated with SailPoint IdentityIQ is included in the launch of the
CyberArk Marketplace, and SailPoint is committed to continuing to work
with CyberArk to help organizations improve their security posture."
"Organizations today are faced with the challenge of protecting
information amid a constantly evolving threat landscape," said Patrick
McCue, senior vice president of Worldwide Partners at Okta. "Security
solutions that work seamlessly together make it easier for organizations
to mitigate threats across varying levels of the modern security stack.
The new CyberArk Marketplace is one example of how we can work together
to help improve companies' security postures - enabling organizations to
find and implement Okta's identity and access management solution with
the CyberArk Privileged Account Security Solution to extend the benefits
of privileged access to more companies."
To learn more, visit: https://www.cyberark.com/marketplace.
read the CyberArk
blogs or follow on Twitter via @CyberArk,
LinkedIn
or Facebook.
