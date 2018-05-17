|
New Zealand's Largest Supply Chain Collaborator Chooses MercuryGate as Its Technology Provider
MercuryGate International, Inc., a leader in Transportation Management
System (TMS) solutions, announced today that it has been selected by
Kotahi, a logistics firm in New Zealand, to serve as its strategic
transportation technology provider. MercuryGate's single, omni-modal
platform, global expertise, and best practices workflows are all factors
that influenced Kotahi's selection.
"We are pleased to have been chosen by Kotahi. Their leadership, vision,
and commitment to the country of New Zealand are highly commendable,"
said Monica Wooden, CEO and Co-founder, MercuryGate International, Inc.
"We look forward to helping Kotahi advance its goals with our unique and
innovative omni-modal, global offerings."
In addition to the TMS, the apparent strength of the MercuryGate team
and the breadth of MercuryGate's complementary products were key factors
in Kotahi's decision. Kotahi will look to utilize a number of these
products to build a technology platform that is designed to put
information in customers' hands and enable proactive decision making and
efficient action.
"Kotahi works with exporters, importers and industry partners to ensure
that New Zealand maintains a sustainable, secure supply chain to emain
competitive on the world stage," said David Ross, Chief Executive of
Kotahi. "Using leading-edge technology, like MercuryGate, is essential
to our mission and will enable us to work with our partners to simplify
and digitize the supply chain."
About Kotahi
Kotahi means "standing together as one." Kotahi was founded by exporters
who realized that ocean freight challenges would only be overcome by
working together. Kotahi is New Zealand's largest supply chain
collaboration. In 2014, Kotahi entered into separate volume commitment
agreements with Maersk Line and the Port of Tauranga. These strategic
10-year alliances are transforming the supply chain in New Zealand's $95
billion international trade sector.
About MercuryGate
MercuryGate provides powerful transportation management solutions proven
to be a competitive advantage for today's most successful shippers,
3PLs, freight forwarders, brokers and carriers. MercuryGate's solutions
are unique in their native support of all modes of transportation on a
single platform including Parcel, LTL, Truckload, Air, Ocean, Rail, and
Intermodal. Through the continued release of innovative, results-driven
technology and a commitment to making customers successful, MercuryGate
delivers exceptional value for TMS users through improved productivity
and operational efficiency. MercuryGate offers business intelligence to
improve transportation processes, increase customer satisfaction, and
reduce costs. Find out why MercuryGate has set the industry standard for
the most adaptable, comprehensive transportation solutions suite in the
industry at www.mercurygate.com.
