|[April 14, 2018]
New Research Report on the Global Night Vision Devices Market | Technavio
Market research firm Technavio
has announced the release of their latest report on the global
night vision devices market. This new report will provide expert
market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global night vision devices market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report will follow up on Technavio's previous night vision devices
research, offering an up-to-date analysis of the market concerning the
current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall
global environment.
The upgraded research report on the night vision devices market is an
integral part of Technavio's embedded
systems portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market
research reports on the embedded systems market, covering different
regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics covered include
embedded computer, head-mounted display, MEMS inkjet heads, decking, and
industrial barcode scanner.
Global opportunities for growth
Technavio's previous report on the global
night vision devices market projected that the military segment
dominated this market during 2015 and is expected to continue, due to
the extensive use of night vision goggles, monoculars, and binoculars by
soldiers. Night vision devices are highly in demand among the Special
Forces as they help soldiers to carry out activities like
counter-terrorism, covert ops, hostage rescues, high-value targets, and
person hunting.
In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated,
"When compared to thermal imaging devices, night vision devices are less
expensive due to which they are being adopted by end users for an
extensive range of applications. The rapidly increasing prices of
thermal imaging devices are promoting the use of night vision devices
for industrial applications like building diagnostics and performing
preventive maintenance in plants and energy distribution units. This
increase in the adoption of night vision devices owing to its cost
effectiveness is a major factor that will result in the steady growth of
this market."
Detailed analysis at your fingertips
Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:
-
Market size and growth rate through 2022
-
Top factors driving the market growth
-
Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players
-
Market opportunities and factors impeding growth
The report on the global
night vision devices market for the period 2018-2022 is
available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all
sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing
client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive
research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in
existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions
within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180414005030/en/
