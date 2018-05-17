|
New Data Evaluating Neural Analytics' Novel Transcranial Doppler Ultrasound Technologies to Be Presented at 23rd Meeting of the European Society of Neurosonology and Cerebral Hemodynamics
Neural Analytics, Inc., a company focused on developing medical devices
and services to measure, diagnose and track brain health, announced
today that its investigational NeuralBot™ accessory connected to the
Lucid M1 System will be featured in six abstracts, two oral
presentations by Dr. Thomas Devlin M.D., Ph.D. and Dr. Robert Hamilton
Ph.D and four scientific posters at the 23rd meeting of the
European Society of Neurosonology and Cerebral Hemodynamics. The meeting
is taking place in Prague on April 13-16, 2018.
"Fewer than 10 percent of eligible acute ischemic stroke patients
receive endovascular surgical intervention, primarily due to lack of
early detection and efficient triage," said Dr. Robert Hamilton Ph.D.
Chief Scientific Officer at Neural Analytics and co-investigator of,
"Comparison of Human and Robotically Acquired Transcranial Doppler
Waveforms Towards Automated Assessment of Acute Ischemic Stroke". "These
results demonstrate that the investigational NeuralBot™ accessory
effectively acquires high-quality clinical data containing
diagnostically relevant morphological information on par with expert
human sonographers."
"We are pleased that a growing body of data continues to support the
clinical utility of our technologies, including algorithms for accurate
cerebral blood flow velocity (CBFV) waveform analysis," said Leo
Petrossian, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Neural Analytics. "We are
especially excited about the results of these studies evaluating the
investigational NeuralBot™ accessory to the Lucid M1 System, which
supports the potential use of TCD in a wider array of care settings.
This may help to improve triage, diagnosis and intervention, all of
which are essential for protecting brain health in patients with suspect
neural disorders."
The investigational NeuralBot™ accessory connected to the Lucid M1
System uses ultrasound to assess the brain's blood vessels from outside
the body. This analysis is non-invasive, can be performed in a
physician's office and helps the physician assess brain disorders. The
investigational NeuralBot™ accesory is currently under FDA and CE mark
review and is not yet available for commercial use or sale.
The Lucid M1 System is FDA-cleared and CE-marked for the monitoring of
blood flow velocities in the cerebral vasculature. The Lucid M1 System
is a battery-operated, medical-grade tablet device designed to be
transported easily throughout a medical facility and in a range of
clinical scenarios that require the rapid assessment of blood flow in
the brain to expedite treatment.
Abstracts
Title: A Novel Metric for Transcranial Doppler Assessment of Acute
Ischemic Stroke
Speaker: Dr. Thomas Devlin M.D., Ph.D.
Abstract:
O55
Date and Time: Monday, April 16th
14:10 - 14:20
Title: Quantitative TCD Signal Quality Assessment
Speaker:
Dr. Robert Hamilton Ph.D.
Abstract: O56
Date
and Time: Monday, April 16th 14:20 - 14:30
Title: Comparison of Human and Robotically Acquired Transcranial
Doppler Waveforms Towards Automated Assessment of Acute Ischemic Stroke
Abstract:
P28
Date and Time: Sunday, April 15th
12:30 - 13:30
Title: Fully
Automated Transcranial Doppler Ultrasound Insonation of the MCA Using a
Five Degree of Freedom Robotically Actuated Probe System
Abstract:
P48
Date and Time: Sunday, April 15th
@ 18:00 - 19:00
Title: 3D Representation of Brain Vasculature using Transcranial
Power M-Mode Doppler
Abstract: P50
Date and
Time: Sunday, April 15th @ 18:00 - 19:00
Title: Novel Algorithm for Reliable Detection of Beat Onsets in
Cerebral Blood Flow Velocity Signals
Abstract: P53
Date
and Time: Sunday, April 15th @ 18:00 - 19:00
More information regarding the abstracts can be found at https://www.czech-in.org/cmPortalv15/Searchable/ESNCH18/config/normal#!sessionschedule
About Neural Analytics Inc.
Neural Analytics creates products and services to measure, diagnose and
track brain health. They combine leading data science with cutting edge
hardware to allow first responders and clinicians to accurately assess
and monitor brain health issues. Their devices are designed to be
portable, autonomous, reliable and produce precise and objective
physiological measurements for medical responder monitoring of neural
disorders.
More information is available at http://www.neuralanalytics.com.
