[April 13, 2018] New Data Evaluating Neural Analytics' Novel Transcranial Doppler Ultrasound Technologies to Be Presented at 23rd Meeting of the European Society of Neurosonology and Cerebral Hemodynamics

Neural Analytics, Inc., a company focused on developing medical devices and services to measure, diagnose and track brain health, announced today that its investigational NeuralBot™ accessory connected to the Lucid M1 System will be featured in six abstracts, two oral presentations by Dr. Thomas Devlin M.D., Ph.D. and Dr. Robert Hamilton Ph.D and four scientific posters at the 23rd meeting of the European Society of Neurosonology and Cerebral Hemodynamics. The meeting is taking place in Prague on April 13-16, 2018. "Fewer than 10 percent of eligible acute ischemic stroke patients receive endovascular surgical intervention, primarily due to lack of early detection and efficient triage," said Dr. Robert Hamilton Ph.D. Chief Scientific Officer at Neural Analytics and co-investigator of, "Comparison of Human and Robotically Acquired Transcranial Doppler Waveforms Towards Automated Assessment of Acute Ischemic Stroke". "These results demonstrate that the investigational NeuralBot™ accessory effectively acquires high-quality clinical data containing diagnostically relevant morphological information on par with expert human sonographers." "We are pleased that a growing body of data continues to support the clinical utility of our technologies, including algorithms for accurate cerebral blood flow velocity (CBFV) waveform analysis," said Leo Petrossian, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Neural Analytics. "We are especially excited about the results of these studies evaluating the investigational NeuralBot™ accessory to the Lucid M1 System, which supports the potential use of TCD in a wider array of care settings. This may help to improve triage, diagnosis and intervention, all of which are essential for protecting brain health in patients with suspect neural disorders." The investigational NeuralBot™ accessory connected to the Lucid M1 System uses ultrasound to assess the brain's blood vessels from outside the body. This analysis is non-invasive, can be performed in a physician's office and helps the physician assess brain disorders. The investigational NeuralBot™ accesory is currently under FDA and CE mark review and is not yet available for commercial use or sale. The Lucid M1 System is FDA-cleared and CE-marked for the monitoring of blood flow velocities in the cerebral vasculature. The Lucid M1 System is a battery-operated, medical-grade tablet device designed to be transported easily throughout a medical facility and in a range of clinical scenarios that require the rapid assessment of blood flow in the brain to expedite treatment. Abstracts

Title: A Novel Metric for Transcranial Doppler Assessment of Acute Ischemic Stroke

Speaker: Dr. Thomas Devlin M.D., Ph.D.

Abstract: O55

Date and Time: Monday, April 16th 14:10 - 14:20 Title: Quantitative TCD Signal Quality Assessment

Speaker: Dr. Robert Hamilton Ph.D.

Abstract: O56

Date and Time: Monday, April 16th 14:20 - 14:30 Title: Comparison of Human and Robotically Acquired Transcranial Doppler Waveforms Towards Automated Assessment of Acute Ischemic Stroke

Abstract: P28

Date and Time: Sunday, April 15th 12:30 - 13:30 Title: Fully Automated Transcranial Doppler Ultrasound Insonation of the MCA Using a Five Degree of Freedom Robotically Actuated Probe System

Abstract: P48

Date and Time: Sunday, April 15th @ 18:00 - 19:00 Title: 3D Representation of Brain Vasculature using Transcranial Power M-Mode Doppler

Abstract: P50

Date and Time: Sunday, April 15th @ 18:00 - 19:00 Title: Novel Algorithm for Reliable Detection of Beat Onsets in Cerebral Blood Flow Velocity Signals

Abstract: P53

Date and Time: Sunday, April 15th @ 18:00 - 19:00 More information regarding the abstracts can be found at https://www.czech-in.org/cmPortalv15/Searchable/ESNCH18/config/normal#!sessionschedule About Neural Analytics Inc. Neural Analytics creates products and services to measure, diagnose and track brain health. They combine leading data science with cutting edge hardware to allow first responders and clinicians to accurately assess and monitor brain health issues. Their devices are designed to be portable, autonomous, reliable and produce precise and objective physiological measurements for medical responder monitoring of neural disorders. More information is available at http://www.neuralanalytics.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180413005135/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]