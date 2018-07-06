|
|[April 12, 2018]
|
New York State Comptroller's Office of Unclaimed Funds Reports Improved Operational Efficiency with Topdown Solution
The New York State Office of the State Comptroller's (NYS OSC) Office of
Unclaimed Funds (OUF) in Albany, New York, was looking to replace its
incumbent customer correspondence generation system to increase output
and distribute correspondence over multiple digital channels. They
selected CLIENT LETTER® from Topdown,
a leading developer of Customer
Communications Management (CCM (News - Alert)) solutions for government agencies.
In accordance with NYS Abandoned Property Law, when property becomes
abandoned, the funds are turned over to the NYS OUF. They are tasked
with reuniting the rightful owners with their abandoned property. For a
large state like New York, unclaimed funds can total billions of dollars
and millions of claims. In fact, the NYS OUF currently manages about $15
billion in unclaimed funds (for reference that is roughly equivalent to
the entire annual state budget of Utah). On average each day NYS OUF
receives 1,300 claims and processes more than 1.5 million. For the
2016-2017 fiscal year, NYS OUF staff processed more than 495,000 claims
and returned $424 millon back to their rightful owners.
That is a LOT of correspondence.
Previously, NYS OUF had CCM software that allowed them to create and
send letters, but was limited to print-only output. NYS OUF sought to
adapt to an increasingly digital world to facilitate communication with
their customer base. NYS OUF also wanted to improve its operational
efficiency in order to better handle the ever-growing volume of claims.
They needed a new CCM solution that would enable them to increase the
volume of their communications and allow them to send communications
over digital channels.
Since NYS OUF implemented CLIENT LETTER, over one hundred business users
have been using the new system, generating an average of 41,250
communications per month-an increase of 40% over previous average
monthly volume and 19% higher than the previous peak average monthly
volume- without adding any additional staff.
Topdown believes the NYS OUF to be extremely satisfied with the
performance of CLIENT LETTER. The amount of time it takes to create
correspondence has vastly improved. The Office is on course this year to
break previous annual production volume records. Moreover, CLIENT LETTER
allows the NYS OUF to better communicate with its customers by providing
the ability to communicate via email, fax or text messaging as well as
print.
Topdown has released a new case study describing in greater detail how
its CLIENT LETTER CCM solution helped NYS OUF reduce errors and greatly
increase productivity without adding staff. Visit www.topdownsystems.com
to download this case study.
About Topdown
Topdown
provides customer
communication management software and services to organizations
looking to provide the best possible customer
experience during high-value customer
journeys.
