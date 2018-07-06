[April 12, 2018] New York State Comptroller's Office of Unclaimed Funds Reports Improved Operational Efficiency with Topdown Solution

The New York State Office of the State Comptroller's (NYS OSC) Office of Unclaimed Funds (OUF) in Albany, New York, was looking to replace its incumbent customer correspondence generation system to increase output and distribute correspondence over multiple digital channels. They selected CLIENT LETTER® from Topdown, a leading developer of Customer Communications Management ( CCM (News - Alert) ) solutions for government agencies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180412006169/en/ In accordance with NYS Abandoned Property Law, when property becomes abandoned, the funds are turned over to the NYS OUF. They are tasked with reuniting the rightful owners with their abandoned property. For a large state like New York, unclaimed funds can total billions of dollars and millions of claims. In fact, the NYS OUF currently manages about $15 billion in unclaimed funds (for reference that is roughly equivalent to the entire annual state budget of Utah). On average each day NYS OUF receives 1,300 claims and processes more than 1.5 million. For the 2016-2017 fiscal year, NYS OUF staff processed more than 495,000 claims and returned $424 millon back to their rightful owners. That is a LOT of correspondence. Previously, NYS OUF had CCM software that allowed them to create and send letters, but was limited to print-only output. NYS OUF sought to adapt to an increasingly digital world to facilitate communication with their customer base. NYS OUF also wanted to improve its operational efficiency in order to better handle the ever-growing volume of claims. They needed a new CCM solution that would enable them to increase the volume of their communications and allow them to send communications over digital channels.

Since NYS OUF implemented CLIENT LETTER, over one hundred business users have been using the new system, generating an average of 41,250 communications per month-an increase of 40% over previous average monthly volume and 19% higher than the previous peak average monthly volume- without adding any additional staff. Topdown believes the NYS OUF to be extremely satisfied with the performance of CLIENT LETTER. The amount of time it takes to create correspondence has vastly improved. The Office is on course this year to break previous annual production volume records. Moreover, CLIENT LETTER allows the NYS OUF to better communicate with its customers by providing the ability to communicate via email, fax or text messaging as well as print. Topdown has released a new case study describing in greater detail how its CLIENT LETTER CCM solution helped NYS OUF reduce errors and greatly increase productivity without adding staff. Visit www.topdownsystems.com to download this case study. About Topdown Topdown provides customer communication management software and services to organizations looking to provide the best possible customer experience during high-value customer journeys. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180412006169/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]