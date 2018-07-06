ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
SUBSCRIBE TO TMCnet
TMCnet - World's Largest Communications and Technology Community
MARKETS » NFV VoIP Solutions WebRTC
HOT TOPICS » SD-WAN CONTACT CENTER SOLUTIONS VIRTUAL OFFICE AUDIO CONFERENCING
RESOURCE CENTER - WHITE PAPERS   |   WEBINARS   |   EBOOKS   |   TMCLabs   |   VIDEOS|   MEDIA KIT

TMC NEWS

TMCNET eNEWSLETTER SIGNUP

SUBMIT
New NPS® Report from ForeSee Ranks 50 Top Retailers on Customer Likelihood to Recommend
[April 12, 2018]

New NPS® Report from ForeSee Ranks 50 Top Retailers on Customer Likelihood to Recommend


ForeSee, the pioneer of Voice of Customer (VOC) solutions, today released its Net Promoter ScoreSM (NPS ®) Report for 50 top retailers, the only free and publicly available NPS ranking of its kind. Retailers in the top five enjoy NPS of double the average for others in the report and include Costco (42), Tractor Supply Co. (40), Kohl's (36), Amazon (35), and Lowe's (34).

The NPS Report is based on survey data from over 40,000 shoppers across their store, web, and mobile experiences and provides NPS and rankings of top global, non-grocery retailers by revenue. The NPS provided is an omnichannel score comprised of each retailer's respondents across the three channels. The report is the third installment in the ForeSee Experience Index (FXI): 2018 Retail Edition.

"The NPS metric is widely recognized and valued as a key performance indicator (KPI) by executives across all industries. We're excited to share this report as a benchmark to help retailers calibrate their own customer experience efforts," said Eric Feinberg, Chief Evangelist for ForeSee. "We think there is an incredible opportunity for NPS to drive actionable business insights for retailers when the metric is part of a strategic CX measurement program."

As shoppers move fluidly between channels to research, browse and buy, a breakout of NPS at the channel level helps illustrate the varying expectations customers have about a brand from a touchpoint perspective. Specialty and membership-based retailers did particularly well in the channel rankings because of their emphasis on building a memorable and personalized customer experience.

Top ranking retailers by channel include:



                 
Top Stores       Top Web       Top Mobile
Apple (News - Alert)       Tractor Supply       Neiman Marcus
Costco       Neiman Marcus       Amazon
Tractor Supply       Amazon       Williams-Sonoma
Neiman Marcus       Kohl's       Dillard's
Kohl's       Nordstrom       Petco
           

ForeSee's Predictive NPS, previewed in the report, will be unveiled in more detail at ForeSee Summit in May and available this summer as part of the ForeSee CX Suite 18.1 release. This differentiated NPS solution leverages ForeSee's scientific and proven CX measurement approach to prioritize the drivers that will improve NPS.

Download the complete ForeSee Experience Index: NPS Report now.

About the ForeSee Experience Index

The NPS Report is part of the ForeSee Experience Index (FXI): 2018 Retail Edition, a definitive CX report based on survey data from over 40,000 shoppers across their store, web, and mobile experiences. The retailers included in the study were chosen using the 2017 Deloitte (News - Alert) Global Powers of Retailing report, which ranks global omnichannel retailers by revenue. ForeSee selected the top 50 non-grocery brands with operations in the U.S., U.K., or Canada for this report.

About ForeSee

Founded in 2001, ForeSee is the pioneer of voice of customer (VOC) solutions that measure and improve the customer experience. ForeSee CX Suite is powered by the only proven causal model that accurately connects CX improvements to business outcomes, empowering business leaders with strategic and tactical CX decisioning. Thousands of leading organizations in retail, financial services, energy and utilities, and the public sector rely on ForeSee to give certainty to their CX initiatives. Visit www.foresee.com to learn more or schedule a demo.

Net Promoter, Net Promoter System, Net Promoter Score, NPS and the NPS-related emoticons are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Fred Reichheld and Satmetrix Systems, Inc.


[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]


Upcoming Events




Technology Marketing Corporation

35 Nutmeg Drive Suite 340, Trumbull, Connecticut 06611 USA
Ph: 800-243-6002, 203-852-6800
Fx: 203-866-3326

General comments: tmc@tmcnet.com.
Comments about this site: webmaster@tmcnet.com.

IMPORTANT

SUBSCRIPTIONS


Subscribe to our FREE eNewsletters
CLICK HERE

STAY CURRENT YOUR WAY

© 2018 Technology Marketing Corporation. All rights reserved | Privacy Policy