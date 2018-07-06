|
[April 12, 2018]
|
New NPS® Report from ForeSee Ranks 50 Top Retailers on Customer Likelihood to Recommend
ForeSee, the pioneer of Voice
of Customer (VOC) solutions, today released its Net Promoter ScoreSM
(NPS ®) Report for 50 top retailers, the only free and
publicly available NPS ranking of its kind. Retailers in the top five
enjoy NPS of double the average for others in the report and include
Costco (42), Tractor Supply Co. (40), Kohl's (36), Amazon (35), and
Lowe's (34).
The NPS Report is based on survey data from over 40,000 shoppers across
their store, web, and mobile experiences and provides NPS and rankings
of top global, non-grocery retailers by revenue. The NPS provided is an
omnichannel score comprised of each retailer's respondents across the
three channels. The report is the third installment in the ForeSee
Experience Index (FXI): 2018 Retail
Edition.
"The NPS metric is widely recognized and valued as a key performance
indicator (KPI) by executives across all industries. We're excited to
share this report as a benchmark to help retailers calibrate their own
customer experience efforts," said Eric Feinberg, Chief Evangelist for
ForeSee. "We think there is an incredible opportunity for NPS to drive
actionable business insights for retailers when the metric is part of a
strategic CX measurement program."
As shoppers move fluidly between channels to research, browse and buy, a
breakout of NPS at the channel level helps illustrate the varying
expectations customers have about a brand from a touchpoint perspective.
Specialty and membership-based retailers did particularly well in the
channel rankings because of their emphasis on building a memorable and
personalized customer experience.
Top ranking retailers by channel include:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Top Stores
|
|
|
|
Top Web
|
|
|
|
Top Mobile
|
Apple (News - Alert)
|
|
|
|
Tractor Supply
|
|
|
|
Neiman Marcus
|
Costco
|
|
|
|
Neiman Marcus
|
|
|
|
Amazon
|
Tractor Supply
|
|
|
|
Amazon
|
|
|
|
Williams-Sonoma
|
Neiman Marcus
|
|
|
|
Kohl's
|
|
|
|
Dillard's
|
Kohl's
|
|
|
|
Nordstrom
|
|
|
|
Petco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ForeSee's Predictive NPS, previewed in the report, will be unveiled in
more detail at ForeSee Summit
in May and available this summer as part of the ForeSee CX Suite 18.1
release. This differentiated NPS solution leverages ForeSee's scientific
and proven CX measurement approach to prioritize the drivers that will
improve NPS.
Download the complete ForeSee Experience Index: NPS Report
now.
About the ForeSee Experience Index
The NPS Report is part of the ForeSee Experience Index (FXI): 2018
Retail Edition, a definitive CX report based on survey data from over
40,000 shoppers across their store, web, and mobile experiences. The
retailers included in the study were chosen using the 2017 Deloitte (News - Alert)
Global Powers of Retailing report, which ranks global omnichannel
retailers by revenue. ForeSee selected the top 50 non-grocery brands
with operations in the U.S., U.K., or Canada for this report.
About ForeSee
Founded in 2001, ForeSee is the pioneer of voice of customer (VOC)
solutions that measure and improve the customer experience. ForeSee CX
Suite is powered by the only proven causal model that accurately
connects CX improvements to business outcomes, empowering business
leaders with strategic and tactical CX decisioning. Thousands of leading
organizations in retail, financial services, energy and utilities, and
the public sector rely on ForeSee to give certainty to their CX
initiatives. Visit www.foresee.com
to learn more or schedule a demo.
Net Promoter, Net Promoter System, Net Promoter Score, NPS and the
NPS-related emoticons are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc.,
Fred Reichheld and Satmetrix Systems, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180412005653/en/
