[April 12, 2018] New NPS® Report from ForeSee Ranks 50 Top Retailers on Customer Likelihood to Recommend

ForeSee, the pioneer of Voice of Customer (VOC) solutions, today released its Net Promoter ScoreSM (NPS ®) Report for 50 top retailers, the only free and publicly available NPS ranking of its kind. Retailers in the top five enjoy NPS of double the average for others in the report and include Costco (42), Tractor Supply Co. (40), Kohl's (36), Amazon (35), and Lowe's (34). The NPS Report is based on survey data from over 40,000 shoppers across their store, web, and mobile experiences and provides NPS and rankings of top global, non-grocery retailers by revenue. The NPS provided is an omnichannel score comprised of each retailer's respondents across the three channels. The report is the third installment in the ForeSee Experience Index (FXI): 2018 Retail Edition. "The NPS metric is widely recognized and valued as a key performance indicator (KPI) by executives across all industries. We're excited to share this report as a benchmark to help retailers calibrate their own customer experience efforts," said Eric Feinberg, Chief Evangelist for ForeSee. "We think there is an incredible opportunity for NPS to drive actionable business insights for retailers when the metric is part of a strategic CX measurement program." As shoppers move fluidly between channels to research, browse and buy, a breakout of NPS at the channel level helps illustrate the varying expectations customers have about a brand from a touchpoint perspective. Specialty and membership-based retailers did particularly well in the channel rankings because of their emphasis on building a memorable and personalized customer experience. Top ranking retailers by channel include:



Top Stores Top Web Top Mobile Apple (News - Alert) Tractor Supply Neiman Marcus Costco Neiman Marcus Amazon Tractor Supply Amazon Williams-Sonoma Neiman Marcus Kohl's Dillard's Kohl's Nordstrom Petco

ForeSee's Predictive NPS, previewed in the report, will be unveiled in more detail at ForeSee Summit in May and available this summer as part of the ForeSee CX Suite 18.1 release. This differentiated NPS solution leverages ForeSee's scientific and proven CX measurement approach to prioritize the drivers that will improve NPS. Download the complete ForeSee Experience Index: NPS Report now. About the ForeSee Experience Index The NPS Report is part of the ForeSee Experience Index (FXI): 2018 Retail Edition, a definitive CX report based on survey data from over 40,000 shoppers across their store, web, and mobile experiences. The retailers included in the study were chosen using the 2017 Deloitte (News - Alert) Global Powers of Retailing report, which ranks global omnichannel retailers by revenue. ForeSee selected the top 50 non-grocery brands with operations in the U.S., U.K., or Canada for this report. About ForeSee Founded in 2001, ForeSee is the pioneer of voice of customer (VOC) solutions that measure and improve the customer experience. ForeSee CX Suite is powered by the only proven causal model that accurately connects CX improvements to business outcomes, empowering business leaders with strategic and tactical CX decisioning. Thousands of leading organizations in retail, financial services, energy and utilities, and the public sector rely on ForeSee to give certainty to their CX initiatives. Visit www.foresee.com to learn more or schedule a demo. Net Promoter, Net Promoter System, Net Promoter Score, NPS and the NPS-related emoticons are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Fred Reichheld and Satmetrix Systems, Inc. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180412005653/en/

