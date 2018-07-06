[April 12, 2018] New National Study Reveals the Need to Educate About Tattoo Removal Options

Merz North America today announced the results of a survey, conducted by Wakefield Research, to better understand public perceptions of tattoo removal. The survey results found that more than four in five adults with (86%) and without (82%) tattoos have misconceptions about tattoo removal, including confusion regarding side effects, cost and removability. The findings demonstrate a clear need to educate the public around tattoo removal options. Despite huge advances in tattoo removal, many people still fear the physical and financial impact of erasing their tattoos, which may stem from a lack of understanding about the removal process. In addition to not knowing how the process works, many underestimate how long it takes. On average adults with tattoos believe removal takes five treatment sessions. In reality, it takes an average of seven to 10 sessions to fully remove a tattoo.1 These misconceptions are likely one reason why an estimated one in three (31%) patients discontinue laser-based tattoo removal prior to completion.2 However, innovations like the DESCRIBE® PFD Patch are now available to help speed up the process. The DESCRIBE PFD Patch provides a faster, safer, and more effective tattoo removal experience, compared to tattoo removal without the Patch. DESCRIBE is FDA cleared and indicated for use with all commonly used lasers for tattoo removal, providing the capability to remove tattoos across a spectrum of colors. It is placed over the tattoo prior to removal with a laser and allows physicians to treat tattoos more effectively by enabling rapid multiple laser passes in a single treatment session. DESCRIBE results in less epidermal injury, less discomfort during treatment, and can potentially cut down the time needed during and in between treatment sessions.3,4 Data to support the efficacy of DESCRIBE will be presented at the upcoming American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery (ASLMS) annual meeting in Dallas, Texas, from April 11-5, 2018. "Physicians and patients need to understand tattoo removal and what procedures and products are available to efficiently, effectively remove the most ink," said Jeremy A. Brauer, M.D., lead author of one of the studies presented at ASLMS. "The progress we've made to help people remove unwanted tattoos is extensive." The majority of people still like the idea of tattoos - especially if they know they're not permanent. More than half of adults with and without tattoos admit they would be more likely to get a tattoo if they knew it could be completely removed.

About the Survey The DESCRIBE Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research (www.wakefieldresearch.com) among 500 U.S. adults with tattoos and 500 U.S. adults without tattoos between January 26 and February 5, 2018, using an email invitation and an online survey. About DESCRIBE® PFD Patch The DESCRIBE PFD Patch is dual-layer silicone patch infused with the optical clearing agent perfluorodecalin (PFD) that quickly resolves the laser induced whitening to allow for multiple laser passes in a single treatment session. The DESCRIBE Patch is a single-use, optical clearing device accessory for use in laser-assisted tattoo removal procedures. Side effects, including pain, erythema and edema were reported during laser tattoo removal. For full product and safety information, please visit DescribePatch.com/IFU. About Merz North America, Inc. Merz North America, Inc. is a specialty healthcare company dedicated to the development and marketing of innovative quality products for physicians and patients across the United States and Canada. Merz products are distributed through two divisions, Aesthetics and Neurosciences, and are developed with the goal of improving patients' health and quality of life by delivering therapies that bring about real progress. Privately-held, Merz North America is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. To learn more about Merz North America, Inc., please visit www.merzusa.com. 1 Ho, Stephanie GY, Goh, Leok Chee, "Laser Tattoo Removal" A Clinical Update," J Cutan Aesthet Surg. 2015 Jan-Mar; 8(1): 9-15. 2 Popp, Guido, Lentfohr, Sascha, "Tattoo Removal & Benign Pigmented Lesions Removal Treatment" Market Evaluation & Product Potential 3 Biesman BS, O'Neil MP, Costner C. Rapid, high-fluence multi-pass Q-switched laser treatment of tattoos with a transparent perfluorodecalin-infused patch: A pilot study. Lasers Surg Med. 2015;47(8):613-8. 4 Biesman BS, Costner C. Evaluation of a transparent perfluorodecalin-infused patch as an adjunct to laser-assisted tattoo removal: A pivotal trial. Lasers Surg Med. 2017;49(4):335-340. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180412005214/en/

