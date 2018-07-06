|
|[April 12, 2018]
|
New National Study Reveals the Need to Educate About Tattoo Removal Options
Merz North America today announced the results of a survey, conducted by
Wakefield Research, to better understand public perceptions of tattoo
removal. The survey results found that more than four in five adults
with (86%) and without (82%) tattoos have misconceptions about tattoo
removal, including confusion regarding side effects, cost and
removability. The findings demonstrate a clear need to educate the
public around tattoo removal options.
Despite huge advances in tattoo removal, many people still fear the
physical and financial impact of erasing their tattoos, which may stem
from a lack of understanding about the removal process.
In addition to not knowing how the process works, many underestimate how
long it takes. On average adults with tattoos believe removal takes five
treatment sessions. In reality, it takes an average of seven to 10
sessions to fully remove a tattoo.1 These misconceptions are
likely one reason why an estimated one in three (31%) patients
discontinue laser-based tattoo removal prior to completion.2
However, innovations like the DESCRIBE® PFD Patch are now
available to help speed up the process.
The DESCRIBE PFD Patch provides a faster, safer, and more
effective tattoo removal experience, compared to tattoo removal without
the Patch. DESCRIBE is FDA cleared and indicated for use with all
commonly used lasers for tattoo removal, providing the capability to
remove tattoos across a spectrum of colors. It is placed over the tattoo
prior to removal with a laser and allows physicians to treat tattoos
more effectively by enabling rapid multiple laser passes in a single
treatment session. DESCRIBE results in less epidermal injury, less
discomfort during treatment, and can potentially cut down the time
needed during and in between treatment sessions.3,4
Data to support the efficacy of DESCRIBE will be presented at the
upcoming American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery (ASLMS) annual
meeting in Dallas, Texas, from April 11-5, 2018.
"Physicians and patients need to understand tattoo removal and what
procedures and products are available to efficiently, effectively remove
the most ink," said Jeremy A. Brauer, M.D., lead author of one of the
studies presented at ASLMS. "The progress we've made to help people
remove unwanted tattoos is extensive."
The majority of people still like the idea of tattoos - especially if
they know they're not permanent. More than half of adults with and
without tattoos admit they would be more likely to get a tattoo if they
knew it could be completely removed.
About the Survey
The DESCRIBE Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research (www.wakefieldresearch.com)
among 500 U.S. adults with tattoos and 500 U.S. adults without tattoos
between January 26 and February 5, 2018, using an email invitation and
an online survey.
About DESCRIBE® PFD Patch
The DESCRIBE PFD Patch is dual-layer silicone patch infused with the
optical clearing agent perfluorodecalin (PFD) that quickly resolves the
laser induced whitening to allow for multiple laser passes in a single
treatment session. The DESCRIBE Patch is a single-use, optical clearing
device accessory for use in laser-assisted tattoo removal procedures.
Side effects, including pain, erythema and edema were reported during
laser tattoo removal. For full product and safety information, please
visit DescribePatch.com/IFU.
About Merz North America, Inc.
Merz North America, Inc. is a specialty healthcare company dedicated to
the development and marketing of innovative quality products for
physicians and patients across the United States and Canada. Merz
products are distributed through two divisions, Aesthetics and
Neurosciences, and are developed with the goal of improving patients'
health and quality of life by delivering therapies that bring about real
progress. Privately-held, Merz North America is headquartered in
Raleigh, North Carolina. To learn more about Merz North America, Inc.,
please visit www.merzusa.com.
