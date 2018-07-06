[April 12, 2018] New Harris Poll Reveals Cause Marketing Preferences Of Moms & Millennials

WASHINGTON, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For decades, retailers have raised billions of dollars for a variety of causes through donations at registers, including many children's causes. New research reveals strong preferences for specific children's causes within certain consumer demographics, which can help companies align their cause marketing activities with the inclinations of their most important customer demographics. In October, 2017, Cause Partners, a corporate and cause marketing consultancy, commissioned The Harris Poll to conduct a survey that investigated American's preferred children's causes if retailers were accepting donations at the register. The online poll, which surveyed over 2,000 U.S. adults, revealed that childhood cancer was ranked first among children's causes to donate to at a retail register among moms with children under 18 (53%), and millennial moms (62%). In addition, millennials (47%) ranked childhood cancer as one of the top causes (tied with Hunger for 1st) they would most likely donate to at retail registers. Overall, childhood cancer (39%) ranked the second highest (behind hunger at 43%) among the children's causes Americans are most likely to donate to at retail registers. This kind of data can be extremely valuable in helping retailers align with causes that most strongly resonate with their customers. In addition to benefiing retailers, companies and brands in any industry can look to this survey as evidence that moms and millennials would strongly approve of any efforts undertaken to support the cause of childhood cancer. Research Method:

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Cause Partners from September 28 – October 2, 2017 among 2,171 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Dan Cohen, Cause Partners President, dan@causepartners.com About Cause Partners:

Cause Partners is a boutique corporate and cause marketing consultancy based in Washington, D.C. Our decades of experience generating millions of dollars in revenue for both nonprofits and for-profits makes us uniquely qualified to bring the two worlds together in partnerships that do well and do good. Learn more at www.causepartners.com.

