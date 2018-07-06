[April 11, 2018] New DesignSpark Toolbox app from RS Components available on iOS, Android and Windows

Free app simplifies access to electronic reference materials, calculation and conversion tools HONG KONG, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RS Components (RS), the trading brand of Electrocomponents plc (LSE:ECM), the global distributor for engineers, has unveiled a new app for iOS, Android and Windows devices. The DesignSpark Toolbox app is available to download free-of-charge, and provides a single point of access to common electronic reference materials, calculation and conversion tools in an easy-to-use format for electronics design engineers, makers and students. The app has been developed in conjunction with Marcus Roskosch, the creator of a range of highly successful apps for engineers, and replaces the RS Toolbox app, which was introduced in 2013 for iOS and achieved more than 65,000 downloads. DesignSpark Toolbox offers an extensive range of functions, which are grouped as icons on the main screen, including engineering calculators, converters and lookup tables. These functions include filter frequency calculators, a 555 timer configurator, calculators for a variety of voltage regulators and op-amps, and essential tools such as numbering systems converters, an Ohm's Law calculator, and lookup tables for battery types and sizes. The app offers a high level of customisation and is available in 17 different languages. Uses will also be able to access many DesignSpark community features within the app, placing thousands of member-contributed articles and projects at their disposal, covering everything from Arduino and Raspberry Pi to IoT and Blockchain. The 'Make' section provides the perfect place to keep track of projects on the go with sections to store website links, images, technical documents and more. There is even access to the new DesignSpark Marketplace, where makers and start-ups can buy and sell their creations. The app aims to support engineers, makers and students by aiding design, BOM, procurement and stock keeping. In addition to the common calculation tools and component comparison tables it incorporates product search, barcode scanning, reference materials, 3D models and much more.

"This app places a vast amount of component data and online calculations at the fingertips of engineers, students and makers, enabling them to exploit creativity and innovation," said Mike Bray, Vice President of DesignSpark at RS. "It is yet another example of our mission at DesignSpark to deliver free, high-performance tools that make the design process faster, easier and more affordable." He added: "We have listened to feedback from our members with regards to our previous app, and in particular their desire for an Android version, and improved functionality. Thankfully we have now been able to deliver both for them, along with access to many DesignSpark features on their mobile devices. The app will always be free-of-charge to support our community, and will be regularly updated in the future to offer more and more functionality." The DesignSpark Toolbox App is available to download now from: App Store (iOS): https://itunes.apple.com/app/rs-toolbox/id747957895?ls=1&mt=8

Google Play (Android): https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=de.roskosch.rstb

Microsoft Store (Windows): https://www.microsoft.com/store/apps/9WZDNCRCS18T About RS Components RS Components and Allied Electronics & Automation are the trading brands of Electrocomponents plc, the global distributor for engineers. We offer more than 500,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from 2,500 leading suppliers, and provide a wide range of value-added services to over one million customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship around 50,000 parcels a day. Electrocomponents is listed on the London Stock Exchange and in the last financial year ended 31 March 2017 had revenues of GBP1.51bn. For more information, please visit the website at www.rs-online.com. Further information is available via these links: Twitter: @RSComponents; @alliedelec; @designsparkRS

Linkedin: http://www.linkedin.com/company/rs-components Electrocomponents plc

www.electrocomponents.com

RS Components

www.rs-online.com

Allied Electronics & Automation

www.alliedelec.com

DesignSpark

www.rs-online.com/designspark Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20180411/2102319-1

Logo - http://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20150818/8521505364LOGO SOURCE RS Components

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]