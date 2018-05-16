[April 11, 2018] New Box Admin Experience Extends Visibility and Advanced Insights Into Content, Collaboration and Security

Box (News - Alert) , Inc. (NYSE:BOX), a leader in cloud content management, today unveiled major updates to its Box admin experience, including an all new Admin Insights Dashboard that will power enterprise visibility into key collaboration and security insights such as where people are working, how they are collaborating on content, and what other systems they use to work within Box. The company also announced the addition of enhanced retention policies driven by metadata in Box Governance, modernizing records management in the cloud and reducing dependencies on legacy enterprise content management systems. Since debuting in 2015, Box Governance is Box's fastest growing add-on product, enabling thousands of enterprises globally to apply the industry's most advanced capabilities for streamlining compliance and protecting their most sensitive data. "To power a truly digital workplace, businesses today need to enable their employees and extended enterprise to easily collaborate on their most important information, while at the same time having high visibility and seamless access to govern how their data is being shared, accessed and secured. This is the real power of the cloud - the potential to realize both unrivaled productivity, global visibility and governance in a single platform," said Jeetu Patel, Chief Product Officer at Box. "The new Box admin experience and Admin Insights Dashboard is just the beginning of how we plan to empower Box admins with the transparency they need to help their organizations embrace the future of work." The New Admin Experience Available today, the new Box admin experience allows businesses to collaborate, protect, and gover their data at scale, making it easier to understand how and where work happens in their organization. The new dashboard provides admins with: Enhanced visibility: Quickly see where Box is accessed globally, the most popular integrations, and key user activities, including upload, download, preview, login, and edit.

Increase productivity: Understand how people work and collaborate in Box, enabling admins to maximize user efficiency and drive Box adoption through curating personalized training sessions based on user behavior.

Simplified processes: Easily onboard and train new admins with the new virtual onboarding tour and manage enterprise-wide content and collaboration - with minimal IT effort. New Governance Retention Capabilities Also available today for Box Governance customers, new metadata-driven retention policies provide enterprises with increased flexibility and control over their data, enabling them to transform their governance strategies with low-cost, high impact functionality. The new retention capabilities allow enterprises to centralize where content-based processes occur with:

Simple, yet powerful controls that easily retain content where users work on it, helping companies move more of their business to the cloud and away from legacy ECM systems.

Flexible and scalable policies that are customizable, metadata-based policies easily retain unstructured data at the file level in Box.

that are customizable, metadata-based policies easily retain unstructured data at the file level in Box. Enhanced data protection to streamline policy enforcement to remove the burden from admins and users - and ensure enterprise grade compliance at all times. These granular retention policies start at the file level, complimenting Box's existing global and folder level policies. Pricing and Availability The new Box admin experience is generally available and can be turned on today. The traditional admin experience will continue to be available for the next several months. The new metadata driven retention policies are available today to Box Governance customers. About Box Box (NYSE:BOX) is the cloud content management company that empowers enterprises to revolutionize how they work by securely connecting their people, information and applications. Founded in 2005, Box powers more than 82,000 businesses globally, including AstraZeneca, General Electric, P&G, and The GAP. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA (News - Alert) , with offices across the United States, Europe and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com/. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180411005514/en/

