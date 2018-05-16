|
|[April 11, 2018]
New Box Admin Experience Extends Visibility and Advanced Insights Into Content, Collaboration and Security
Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), a leader in cloud content management,
today unveiled major updates to its Box admin experience, including an
all new Admin Insights Dashboard that will power enterprise visibility
into key collaboration and security insights such as where people are
working, how they are collaborating on content, and what other systems
they use to work within Box. The company also announced the addition of
enhanced retention policies driven by metadata in Box Governance,
modernizing records management in the cloud and reducing dependencies on
legacy enterprise content management systems. Since debuting in 2015,
Box Governance is Box's fastest growing add-on product, enabling
thousands of enterprises globally to apply the industry's most advanced
capabilities for streamlining compliance and protecting their most
sensitive data.
"To power a truly digital workplace, businesses today need to enable
their employees and extended enterprise to easily collaborate on their
most important information, while at the same time having high
visibility and seamless access to govern how their data is being shared,
accessed and secured. This is the real power of the cloud - the
potential to realize both unrivaled productivity, global visibility and
governance in a single platform," said Jeetu Patel, Chief Product
Officer at Box. "The new Box admin experience and Admin Insights
Dashboard is just the beginning of how we plan to empower Box admins
with the transparency they need to help their organizations embrace the
future of work."
The New Admin Experience
Available today, the new Box admin experience allows businesses to
collaborate, protect, and gover their data at scale, making it easier
to understand how and where work happens in their organization. The new
dashboard provides admins with:
-
Enhanced visibility: Quickly see where Box is accessed
globally, the most popular integrations, and key user activities,
including upload, download, preview, login, and edit.
-
Increase productivity: Understand how people work and
collaborate in Box, enabling admins to maximize user efficiency and
drive Box adoption through curating personalized training sessions
based on user behavior.
-
Simplified processes: Easily onboard and train new admins with
the new virtual onboarding tour and manage enterprise-wide content and
collaboration - with minimal IT effort.
New Governance Retention Capabilities
Also available today for Box Governance customers, new metadata-driven
retention policies provide enterprises with increased flexibility and
control over their data, enabling them to transform their governance
strategies with low-cost, high impact functionality. The new retention
capabilities allow enterprises to centralize where content-based
processes occur with:
-
Simple, yet powerful controls that easily retain content
where users work on it, helping companies move more of their business
to the cloud and away from legacy ECM systems.
-
Flexible and scalable policies that are customizable,
metadata-based policies easily retain unstructured data at the file
level in Box.
-
Enhanced data protection to streamline policy enforcement to
remove the burden from admins and users - and ensure enterprise grade
compliance at all times.
These granular retention policies start at the file level, complimenting
Box's existing global and folder level policies.
Pricing and Availability
The new Box admin experience is generally available and can be turned on
today. The traditional admin experience will continue to be available
for the next several months. The new metadata driven retention policies
are available today to Box Governance customers.
About Box
Box (NYSE:BOX) is the cloud content management company that empowers
enterprises to revolutionize how they work by securely connecting their
people, information and applications. Founded in 2005, Box powers more
than 82,000 businesses globally, including AstraZeneca, General
with offices across the United States, Europe and Asia. To learn more
about Box, visit http://www.box.com/.
with offices across the United States, Europe and Asia. To learn more
about Box, visit http://www.box.com/.
