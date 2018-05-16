|
|[April 11, 2018]
|
New Medical Memory App Remembers Your Doctor Visit (So You Don't Have To)
The
Medical Memory today introduced its new, free app, Medical
Memory, for patients. The app offers a simple and secure way for
patients to record communications during doctor visits, and share their
recorded dialogues with doctors, caregivers and loved ones
post-appointment.
A physician-facing version of the Medical Memory app has already helped
more than 25,000 patients keep track of the detailed conversations that
happen at the doctor's office. The new version allows patients to record
their medical visits, whether they want to remember how to correctly
secure a knee brace or review the doctor's instructions about their
medications.
"Patients today want more information, more time and more follow-up from
their doctors," said Dr. Randall Porter, founder of Medical Memory,
"But, unfortunately, both doctors and patients are strapped for time.
It's clear that the industry needs a communication and technology
overhaul, which is what this new patient-focused app aims to solve."
The National
Institutes of Health reports that people forget up to 80 percent of
what their doctor says after a visit, and of what they do remember, 50
percent is incorrect. Video helps address both problems, which can
mitigate malpractice risks and costs, hel train residents, and prevent
readmission.
The Medical Memory app features:
-
Security: Videos uploaded to the cloud are only visible on the
Medical Memory app, and only by people who have downloaded the app and
been invited to see them. The videos are encrypted and can't be
downloaded or shared on social media.
-
Cloud Storage: Because all videos recorded by Medical Memory's
app are saved to the cloud, the app doesn't take up any extra storage
on the patients' phone.
-
Organization: Videos are organized by recency and creator
(doctor or patient).
-
Sharing: Videos can be shared with medical professionals,
caregivers and loved ones only within the Medical Memory app.
"A lot of families in America are spread out across the country, so it
can be impossible for a daughter who is far away from her elderly father
to make it to every doctor visit," said Dr. Porter. "Medical Memory is a
safe, simple and convenient way for all parties involved to stay up to
date on accurate health details, without needing to travel for each
visit or rely on secondhand information from the patient."
To learn more about Medical Memory, visit www.themedicalmemory.com.
Download the free Medical Memory app on the Apple
App Store or Google
Play.
About Medical Memory
Medical
Memory helps patients and doctors record and share medical
information securely through its proprietary mobile video app and
platform. Medical Memory is the premier video patient engagement choice
for hospitals and healthcare professionals who need to increase patient
engagement and reduce malpractice exposure. Created in 2015 by
neurosurgeon Dr. Randall Porter, Medical Memory is the healthcare
industry's first enterprise cloud-based video patient engagement
solution. The patient app (Medical Memory) is available for free and
physician app (Medical Memory Pro) is available for subscription basis
to download on Apple
App Store and Google
Play.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180411005202/en/
