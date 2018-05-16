|
|[April 11, 2018]
|
New Survey Shows That Health Insurers Must Innovate to Satisfy Consumer Demands
HealthEdge®,
provider of the only integrated financial, administrative and clinical
platform for health insurers, today announced results from a survey of
73 health plan executives from across the United States. The survey
findings demonstrate that insurers are focused on finding ways to lower
administrative and healthcare costs in order to create resource pools to
fund innovation. Through updating people skills, critical processes and
technology systems, insurers will be well-positioned to achieve higher
member satisfaction - reported as their most important organizational
goal for 2018 by survey respondents. The full report of the survey
findings is available to requestors at https://bit.ly/2GKOoiv.
"Health insurers are realizing that delivering on consumer requirements
and expectations are the key to the success of their organizations,"
said Steve Krupa, CEO of HealthEdge. "Those insurers that can
effectively modernize theirtechnology systems and optimize their people
and processes, will be successful in their transformation - also
resulting in cost savings that will enable them to focus on those
innovative projects that drive increased consumer engagement,
satisfaction and loyalty."
Notable findings from the survey include:
-
When asked what the single greatest barrier to achieving member
satisfaction and other organizational goals, 62 percent of the
survey respondents cited that cost structures are preventing innovation.
Prohibitive administrative and healthcare costs are standing in the
way of allocating resources for innovation.
-
59 percent of respondents cited the need to modernize technology
to overcome the most daunting challenges and become resilient to
change.
-
Health insurers' most important goal in 2018 is member satisfaction
and they are concerned with ensuring that customer service
representatives can deliver a high-quality, technology-enabled and
positive member experience.
This survey was commissioned by HealthEdge and conducted by Survata, an
independent research firm in San Francisco. Survata interviewed 73
online respondents between February 26, 2018 and March 01, 2018. For
further information, visit www.survata.com.
About HealthEdge
HealthEdge® provides modern, disruptive healthcare IT solutions that
health insurers use to leverage new business models, improve outcomes,
drastically reduce administrative costs and connect everyone in the
healthcare delivery cycle. Our next-generation enterprise solution
suite, HealthRules®, is built on modern, patented technology and is
delivered to customers via the HealthEdge Cloud or onsite deployment. An
award-winning company, HealthEdge empowers health insurers to capitalize
on the innovations, challenges and opportunities that await in the new
healthcare economy. For more information, visit http://www.healthedge.com.
