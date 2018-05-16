[April 11, 2018] New Research from Vision Critical Reveals Two-Thirds of Consumers Would Comfortably Share Personal Information if Brands Were Open About its Use

Today, customer intelligence platform Vision Critical released the findings from its recent study on consumer attitudes and expectations around the collection, usage, and storage of their personal data by brands. For this study, Vision Critical surveyed over 1,000 people in North America over the age of 18 who completed an online purchase within the last twelve months. The report reveals data sharing and privacy preferences, with the most notable finding being that the majority of consumers (66 percent) would feel more comfortable sharing their personal information if brands proactively told them how it would be used. This underscores the importance of clear communication and maximum transparency when collecting and storing consumers' personal information. The study also suggests that along with more transparency, consumers expect that sharing their personal information will add value to their overall experience as a customer. Other key findings of the study include: 58 percent of respondents indicated that they respond better to more personalized messages from brands.

Only 17 percent of respondents are comfortable with brands using information acquired indiectly through third parties for personalization efforts, while 80 percent are comfortable with brands using information shared directly to better personalize messages.

42 percent of respondents would be more comfortable sharing personal information if they had the opportunity to change and / or delete the data being stored about them.

41 percent of respondents are willing to share personal information to get more personalized service, offers, and for faster conflict resolution. "With every public violation of consumer trust, be it through misuse of data or external threats, consumers today are paying more attention to the data they share, what organizations they share it with, and how it will be used," said Scott Miller (News - Alert) , CEO, Vision Critical. "In conducting this study, it was confirmed that customers are willing to provide personal information in exchange for highly personalized experiences, as long as companies are willing to be transparent and direct about how they collect and use it. With this knowledge, brands should use thoughtful tactics when sourcing personal information, ensuring that there is an equal exchange of value for consumers and businesses alike." About Vision Critical

About Vision Critical

Vision Critical provides customer relationship intelligence software that improves customer relationships to grow customer lifetime value.

