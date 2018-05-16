|
|[April 11, 2018]
New Research from Vision Critical Reveals Two-Thirds of Consumers Would Comfortably Share Personal Information if Brands Were Open About its Use
Today, customer intelligence platform Vision
Critical released the findings from its recent study on consumer
attitudes and expectations around the collection, usage, and storage of
their personal data by brands. For this study, Vision Critical surveyed
over 1,000 people in North America over the age of 18 who completed an
online purchase within the last twelve months.
The report reveals data sharing and privacy preferences, with the most
notable finding being that the majority of consumers (66 percent) would
feel more comfortable sharing their personal information if brands
proactively told them how it would be used. This underscores the
importance of clear communication and maximum transparency when
collecting and storing consumers' personal information. The study also
suggests that along with more transparency, consumers expect that
sharing their personal information will add value to their overall
experience as a customer.
Other key findings of the study include:
-
58 percent of respondents indicated that they respond better to more
personalized messages from brands.
-
Only 17 percent of respondents are comfortable with brands using
information acquired indiectly through third parties for
personalization efforts, while 80 percent are comfortable with brands
using information shared directly to better personalize messages.
-
42 percent of respondents would be more comfortable sharing personal
information if they had the opportunity to change and / or delete the
data being stored about them.
-
41 percent of respondents are willing to share personal information to
get more personalized service, offers, and for faster conflict
resolution.
"With every public violation of consumer trust, be it through misuse of
data or external threats, consumers today are paying more attention to
the data they share, what organizations they share it with, and how it
will be used," said Scott Miller (News - Alert), CEO, Vision Critical. "In conducting
this study, it was confirmed that customers are willing to provide
personal information in exchange for highly personalized experiences, as
long as companies are willing to be transparent and direct about how
they collect and use it. With this knowledge, brands should use
thoughtful tactics when sourcing personal information, ensuring that
there is an equal exchange of value for consumers and businesses alike."
