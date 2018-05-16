|
|[April 11, 2018]
|
New NETSCOUT DDoS Mitigation Platform for Terabit Attack Era
NETSCOUT
SYSTEMS, INC., (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of service
assurance, security, and business analytics, today announced a new Arbor
TMS HD1000 DDoS mitigation solution that more than doubles
mitigation capacity over the previous version, delivering a 40%
reduction in the cost per gigabit of protection delivered.
NETSCOUT will be providing demos of the Arbor TMS solution at the RSA
Conference in San Francisco next week. Visit us at booth #1801 in
the South Hall of the Moscone Center for more information.
Enabling large-scale DDoS attack protection up to 400Gbps in a single
appliance or up to 40Tbps in a single deployment, the new Arbor TMS
HD1000 surgically removes layer 3-7 attack traffic from the network
without disrupting key network services. The industry's most advanced
alerting, countermeasures, and end-to-end workflows provide
comprehensive, real-time visibility into network traffic and threats,
automatically mitigating denial of service attacks so operators maintain
their services and network performance without compromise.
"DDoS attacks have evolved, using size, persistence and increasing
sophistication - or any combination thereof - to achieve their
objective. The volume of the largest ever seen DDoS attack doubled
overnight in February, up to 1.72Tbps. For internet service, cloud, and
hosting providers, attacks of this magnitude pose a significant risk to
their business, and their customers. We're focused on helping providers
scale their mitigation capacity, using a combination of intelligence
mitigation infrastructure and network capabilities, working with their
teams through the application of intelligent automation whenever
possible," said Darren Anstee, NETSCOUT Arbor Chief Technology Officer.
Intelligent Automation
Not only are DDoS attacks getting larger, they're also getting more
frequent and complex. According to Arbor's
13th Annual Worldwide Infrastructure Security Report, in
2017, Arbor's ATLAS observed 7.5 million DDoS vs. 6.8 milion in 2016.
The report also showed a 30% increase in the proportion of enterprises
experiencing application layer attacks, and a 20% increase in those
experiencing multi-vector attacks. As DDoS attacks increase in frequency
and complexity, organizations must rely upon intelligently automated
DDoS attack detection and mitigation solutions for proper protection.
Intelligent Automation is the automatic application of specific
protections against specific threats, customized for the business
environment. New features include:
-
Automated protection against attacks targeting recursive and
authoritative DNS servers; such as those executed by the Mirai IoT.
-
The ability to offload mitigations running in the Arbor TMS to the
network infrastructure using automated BGP FlowSpec filters. This
allows customers to preserve the finite amount of mitigation capacity
in their Arbor TMS for more complex DDoS attacks that require more
surgical mitigation.
-
The automated delivery of Arbor ATLAS Threat Intelligence Feed (AIF)
mitigation templates, created from ASERT research. These templates can
be used in the Arbor TMS to automatically stop new DDoS attack vectors.
-
Automated multi-layer protection via Arbor Cloud Signaling capability.
Used in scenarios when a customer's in-house mitigation expertise or
Arbor TMS capacity is not enough to stop large or more complex
attacks; using the Cloud Signaling feature, customers can
automatically divert attack traffic to one of Arbor's worldwide Arbor
Cloud scrubbing facilities for protection.
Surgical Attack Mitigation
Arbor TMS supports a mitigation architecture called
diversion/reinjection. Arbor TMS removes only the malicious traffic and
forwards the legitimate traffic to its intended destination. This is
highly advantageous for service providers, large enterprises, and large
hosting/cloud providers because it enables a single, centrally located
Arbor TMS to protect multiple links and multiple data centers. The
result is more efficient use of mitigation capacity and fully
non-intrusive security.
A Platform for Managed DDoS Services
The Arbor TMS solution enables internet service, cloud, and hosting
providers to deliver managed DDoS protection services to their
customers. Customized portal access, APIs and delegated management give
Managed Service Providers (MSPs) the flexibility and control to tailor
services to fit their customers' needs. NETSCOUT Arbor TMS mitigation
technology is the solution of choice for the majority of leading DDoS
managed services.
Arbor TMS comes in a variety of mitigation platforms and capacities
including: 2U appliances (500 Mbps-400 Gbps of mitigation), Cisco (News - Alert) ASR
9000 Router embedded (10-60 Gbps of mitigation) and virtual / bare metal
options (1-40 Gbps mitigation).
NETSCOUT Arbor's entire SP/TMS portfolio can be 100% virtualized;
enabling managed security service providers to deliver more cost
effective, scalable, and agile DDoS attack protection services to their
customers.
About NETSCOUT
NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) assures digital business services
against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. Our
market and technology leadership stems from combining our patented smart
data technology with smart analytics. We provide real-time, pervasive
visibility, and insights customers need to accelerate, and secure their
digital transformation. Our approach transforms the way organizations
plan, deliver, integrate, test, and deploy services and applications.
Our nGenius service assurance solutions provide real-time, contextual
analysis of service, network, and application performance. Arbor
security solutions protect against DDoS attacks that threaten
availability, and advanced threats that infiltrate networks to steal
critical business assets. To learn more about improving service,
network, and application performance in physical or virtual data
centers, or in the cloud, and how NETSCOUT's performance and security
solutions, powered by service intelligence can help you move forward
with confidence, www.netscout.com
or follow @NETSCOUT and @ArborNetworks on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn (News - Alert).
Safe Harbor
Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe
harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
and other federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that
statements in this press release, which are not strictly historical
statements, including without limitation, the statements related to the
benefits and features of Arbor's portfolio of solutions, constitute
forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual
results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements due
to known and unknown risk, uncertainties, assumptions, and other
factors. For a more detailed description of the risk factors associated
with NETSCOUT, please refer to NETSCOUT's Annual Report on Form 10-K for
the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017 and NETSCOUT's subsequent Quarterly
Reports on Form 10-Q, which are on file with the Securities and Exchange
Commission. NETSCOUT assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking
information contained in this press release or with respect to the
announcements described herein.
©2018 NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. All rights reserved. NETSCOUT, the
NETSCOUT logo, Guardians of the Connected World, Adaptive Service
Intelligence, NETSCOUT Arbor, the NETSCOUT Arbor logo, ATLAS,
InfiniStream, InfiniStreamNG, nGenius, and nGeniusONE are registered
trademarks or trademarks of NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., and/or its
subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries.
Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective
owners.
