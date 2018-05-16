[April 11, 2018] New Cloud Operating Model Fuels Adoption of Lacework Automated Security and Compliance Solution

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lacework®, the industry's first solution to bring automation, speed and scale to cloud security, today announced a landmark year for the company, with amplified customer satisfaction, enhancements to its cloud security platform and noteworthy industry recognition. Within a two-month period, Lacework saved its customers the need to update more than 200,000 rules that resulted in significant reduction in time spent daily to reconfigure rules supporting threat detection in a cloud. These developments demonstrate the company's continued leadership in providing cloud security solutions designed to self-adapt to ever-changing cloud configurations and workloads. According to the Gartner report "Clouds Are Secure: Are you Using Them Securely?", January 31, 2018 by Jay Heiser, "by 2022, at least 95% of cloud security failures will be the customer's fault." The recent onslaught of data leaks in public clouds validate one of the main challenges with moving to the cloud: configuration and access controls to cloud resources require special attention to prevent unauthorized users to inadvertently get access to data and computing resources. This means a different approach and skillset are needed from administrators than with traditional data centers. In the cloud, security policies and rule-based intrusion detection solutions that require labor intensive maintenance overwhelm security teams. "We're proud to announce our success for the past year in the rapid adoption and customer satisfaction of our cloud security platform," says Stefan Dyckerhoff, President and CEO, Lacework. "We're strengthening our leadership in the cloud security market by making key hires to the executive team to help fuel our growth as enterprises look for better ways to address security across their cloud environments." Lacework brings relief to enterprises adopting the cloud to support rapid innovation but need to systematically establish and maintain security best practices and compliance by providing: Continuous and automated assessment of their cloud configuration for security best practices. On Amazon Web Services (AWS), and within an hour, customers get a complete review of their security posture and are notified of gaps that need immediate attention;

Account security and automatic detection of anomalous behavios in AWS Accounts that are indicative of compromise or rogue use of AWS resources;

Workload security supported by a host-based IDS and the systematic detection of threats across all cloud entities: applications, VMs and containers, users, machines and network. Lacework brings innovative capabilities to analyze an unprecedented volume of activity and behavior that leaves no room for threats to hide. "At Guidebook, we chose AWS so that we can innovate, scale, and iterate as quickly as possible," says Devin Ertel , Head of Security at Guidebook. "At the same time, our customers expect us to keep their data safe. With Lacework, we can protect assets on AWS without slowing down innovation." "As a data security company, the trust of our customers is paramount," says Tom Conklin, Senior Director of Security and Compliance at Vera. "Using Lacework, we are confident that we are continuously in compliance with established and proven security best practices for AWS. Lacework self-adapts to changes in our AWS configuration and workloads and automatically reassesses our security posture."

To address the company's continued growth in product development and customer adoption, Lacework is expanding its executive leadership team with two key hires by appointing Robert Dunn as Chief Operating Officer and Andrew Wesbecher as Vice President of Sales. Dunn brings more than two decades of experience working with technology start-ups, covering finance, accounting, legal, HR, facilities, IP strategy and oversight of overseas subsidiaries. He was most recently CFO at Wavefront, where he assisted with VMware's acquisition of the company. Dunn has also held senior positions at Instart Logic, Mocana, and WebLogic (acquired by BEA), and has advised several early stage technology companies. Wesbecher brings more than 16 years of enterprise sales experience to the company. He was most recently as Head of Sales for Forward Networks, where he built the company's first sales team and was responsible for all revenue generating aspects of the organization. Prior to Forward, Wesbecher held various sales roles with ThousandEyes, Meraki, Memento Security and TIBCO Software. Lacework has also been honored with several industry awards and accolades, including: Recognized by CSO Magazine as a Best Security Software of 2018

Bronze winner in the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for Most Innovative Company and Best Cybersecurity Startup

Selected as a Finalist in the Cyber Defense Magazine Awards for Cloud Security To learn more about Lacework and the benefits of the Polygraph Platform, visit the company at the 2018 RSA Conference in the North Hall at Booth #4610. Lacework's Chief Security Architect Dan Hubbard will also moderate an RSA panel on investigative journalism which takes place on Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 9:15 a.m. (PT). About Lacework Lacework is the industry's first solution to bring automation, speed, and scale to cloud security enabling enterprises to safely innovate fast in the cloud. Unlike conventional security tools built for static datacenters, Lacework is designed to self-adapt to the cloud ever-changing configuration and workloads. Just like DevOps automates code deployment, Lacework automates cloud security, empowering IT to continuously keep cloud environments secure and compliant. Based in Mountain View, California, Lacework is a privately held company funded by Sutter Hill Ventures. Find out more at www.lacework.com. Media Contact

