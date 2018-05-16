[April 11, 2018] New York Added 11,100 Private Sector Jobs In March, According To ADP Regional Employment Report®

ROSELAND, N.J., April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The State of New York added 11,100 private sector jobs during the month of March, according to the ADP Regional Employment Report which is produced by ADP®, a leading global provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions, in collaboration with Moody's Analytics, Inc. Broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge, the ADP Regional Employment Report measures the change in regional and state nonfarm private employment each month on a seasonally adjusted basis. March 2018 Report Highlights Changes in New York State Nonfarm Private Employment: 11,100* - By Sector * Goods-producing 1,200

Service-providing 9,900 - By Select Industries Natural Resources/Mining and Construction 1,200

Manufacturing 0

Professional and Business Serices 1,700

Trade, Transportation and Utilities 1,100 * Sum of components may not equal total, due to rounding. The April 2018 ADP Regional Employment Report will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. A full publishing calendar can be found at www.ADPemploymentreport.com.

Additional data on other states, including jobs data by sector and select industries is available at www.ADPemploymentreport.com. About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)

Powerful technology plus a human touch. Companies of all types and sizes around the world rely on ADP cloud software and expert insights to help unlock the potential of their people. HR. Talent. Benefits. Payroll. Compliance. Working together to build a better workforce. For more information, visit ADP.com. ADP, the ADP logo, ADP A more human resource, the ADP Regional Employment Report and the ADP Research Institute are registered trademarks of ADP, LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Copyright © 2018, ADP, LLC. All rights reserved. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-added-11-100-private-sector-jobs-in-march-according-to-adp-regional-employment-report-300627727.html SOURCE ADP, LLC

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]