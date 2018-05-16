[April 11, 2018] New Study Aims to Improve Quality of Life for Tech Employees

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Participants are needed for a research study that aims to improve the quality of life for technology employees. Data scientists at Very LLC, a product development firm with expertise in blockchain, IoT, and machine learning, are working to understand why employee voluntarily leave jobs in the technology sector — often giving up competitive pay and solid health and workplace benefits. "As seasoned tech employees, we understand the draws and the challenges that come with a career in this space," said Emily Maxie, director of marketing at Very. "We've observed a trend — both anecdotally and research-based — of highly skilled, well-qualified tech employees choosing to bow out. We want to apply our data science resources to understand why that's happening and what needs to change in order to keep these people engaged in their jobs." Very has developed a short online survey and is seeking responses from people who formerly worked in tech — either at a tech company or in a technical role at a non-tech company — and voluntarily left the field. All information gathered will be anonymous and used in aggregate to uncover and analyze trends.

The firm believes that results from the study could provide valuable information to all kinds of technology employers, so they can create a better long-term home for their employees and retain talent that can be hard to find and to replace. To take the survey, visit: https://www.verypossible.com/study-understanding-churn-in-tech About Very Very is a product development firm that builds scalable, production-ready platforms. With expertise in blockchain, IoT, and machine learning, we find creative approaches to challenging problems across industries. Our senior teams focus on one project at a time to reach product goals fast and deliver predictable results with agility. Learn more at verypossible.com. View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-aims-to-improve-quality-of-life-for-tech-employees-300627759.html SOURCE Very LLC

