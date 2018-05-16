[April 11, 2018] New Community Solar Program Delivers Guaranteed Savings to New York Electricity Customers

WORCESTER, Mass., April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Clean Energy Collective (CEC), North America's leading community solar developer and solutions provider, is now accepting reservations in New York for its popular RooflessSolar program. One of the most highly sought-after programs in the state, RooflessSolar provides qualified Orange & Rockland and Central Hudson residential electricity customers guaranteed, risk-free savings with no upfront cost or recurring fees – plus the proven local economic and environmental benefits community-shared solar delivers. "After considerable preparation and local coordination, we are excited to launch reservations for our RooflessSolar projects in New York and offer guaranteed savings to participants," said Tom Sweeney, President of Renewables for Clean Energy Collective. "Given our long history developing successful community solar projects, CEC is well positioned to build and manage the large portfolio of solar facilities we have on track for the state and deliver savings to many of New York's electricity customers." CEC's RooflessSolar program, now active in 15 states, enables anyone with an electric bill – particularly homeowners lacking a suitable roof, those who rent, or live in a multi-unit building – a way to lower their monthly electric bill, protect against rising electricity costs, help reduce CO2 emissions, and lower the nation's dependence on fossil fuels. Participants earn a guaranteed savings of $0.01 for every kilowatt-hour (kWh) of energy, regardless of whether the are working with an alternative energy provider. For the typical household, this means saving about $100 each year, or about one-month's utility bill every year – guaranteed for the life of the program. Qualifying residential electricity customers in Orange & Rockland and Central Hudson service areas can enroll in a RooflessSolar plan, customized to their electricity use, through CEC's easy e-commerce portal (ny.rooflesssolar.com). Participants can also view their energy production, energy credits, and environmental offsets in real time through a dedicated online app at MyOwnCleanEnergy.com. New York opened the door to community shared solar as part of its Reforming the Energy Vision initiative to build a cleaner, more resilient, more affordable energy infrastructure. CEC's New York portfolio includes 22 medium-scale, strategically sited solar facilities that are built with leading-edge technology and are professionally maintained to ensure maximum production and consumer benefit. Host communities also benefit through significant construction investment, high-value jobs, lease payments to land owners, local tax revenues, and developer-funded utility system upgrades.

"We are proud to help more New Yorkers participate in solar. Our mission is to ensure that every household in the state can save money with affordable, local, clean energy," Sweeney added. CEC is accepting reservations for its N.Y. RooflessSolar program at http://ny.rooflesssolar.com. About Clean Energy Collective

Clean Energy Collective (CEC) is the nation's leading developer of community solar solutions through medium-scale solar PV facilities accessible to all utility customers. Since establishing the country's first community-owned solar array near El Jebel, Colorado in 2010, CEC has built or has under development more than 130 RooflessSolar™ projects with 33 utility partners across 15 states, serving thousands of customers, and representing more than 310 MW of community solar capacity. CEC is also the leading provider of community solar software and services to the utility, development and financial industries through its Community Solar Platform™. www.cleanenergyco.com View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-community-solar-program-delivers-guaranteed-savings-to-new-york-electricity-customers-300627424.html SOURCE Clean Energy Collective

